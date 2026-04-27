SIX Exchange Regulation approves extension of exemption from specific disclosure requirements
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u-blox AG / Key word(s): Delisting
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Thalwil, Switzerland – 29 April 2026 – u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, announces that on 23 April 2026, u-blox Holding AG submitted a request to SIX Exchange Regulation AG (SER) for an extension of the exemption from certain disclosure requirements in connection with the public tender offer by ZI Zenith S.à r.l., a European indirect subsidiary of funds managed and/or advised by Advent International, L.P. The application for the extension of the exemption has received approval from SER.
In its decision dated 15 December 2025, SER approved the delisting of all registered shares, each with a nominal value of 10.50 Swiss francs, belonging to u-blox Holding AG, Thalwil (security no. 3'336'167; ISIN: CH0033361673). The delisting of u-blox shares will occur once the judgment of the relevant court on the cancelation becomes final. SER, in consultation with u-blox, will determine the last trading day and the delisting date following the issuance of the final judgment. Also on 15 December 2025, SER granted approval for the request to exempt u-blox from specific disclosure requirements.
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In its decision dated 29 April 2026, SER granted approval for an extension of the exemption from certain disclosure requirements. u-blox therefore remains exempt from the following disclosure requirements, effective from the publication date of this ad hoc announcement (the content of Clauses I. to III. of the dispositive of SER's decision is reproduced here verbatim as a mandatory publication):
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u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact.
Join us on social media - X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram. (www.u-blox.com)
Advent is a leading global private equity investor committed to working in partnership with management teams, entrepreneurs, and founders to help transform businesses. With 16 offices across five continents, we oversee more than USD $100 billion in assets under management* and have made over 435 investments across 44 countries. Since our founding in 1984, we have developed specialist market expertise across our five core sectors: business & financial services, consumer, healthcare, industrial, and technology. This approach is bolstered by our deep subsector knowledge, which informs every aspect of our investment strategy, from sourcing opportunities to working in partnership with management to execute value creation plans. As one of the largest privately-owned partnerships, our 675+ colleagues leverage the full ecosystem of Advent’s global resources, including our Portfolio Support Group, insights provided by industry expert Operating Partners and Operations Advisors, as well as bespoke tools to support and guide our portfolio companies as they seek to achieve their strategic goals.
*Assets under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2025. AUM includes assets attributable to Advent advisory clients as well as employee and third-party co-investment vehicles.
*This media release contains information based on the current state of knowledge. Unforeseeable risks and influences may cause deviations from the statements made. For more detailed information on the company and its business performance, please refer to the annual report and the half-year report of u-blox Holding AG. These can be downloaded digitally at https://www.u-blox.com/.
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End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|u-blox AG
|Zürcherstrasse 68
|8800 Thalwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 722 74 44
|Fax:
|+41 44 722 74 47
|E-mail:
|ir@u-blox.com
|Internet:
|www.u-blox.com
|ISIN:
|CH0033361673
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2318296
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2318296 29-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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