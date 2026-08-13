SKAN achieves double-digit growth in order intake and net sales in the first half of the year and confirms guidance for the full year
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SKAN AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
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Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
SKAN achieves double-digit growth in order intake and net sales in the first half of the year and confirms guidance for the full year
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However, the long-term growth drivers remain attractive. Patent expirations for numerous biologics, the growing importance of biosimilars, investments in regional production security and the commercialization of new forms of therapy continue to create high demand for modern production capacity. Demand for technologically advanced and regulatory-critical solutions for aseptic processes remained robust in the first half of 2026. SKAN is well-positioned to meet this demand with a broad portfolio ranging from isolator systems to software solutions and single-use systems.
The SKAN Group increased its order intake by 16.3% to CHF 247.6 million in the first half of 2026 (H1 2025: CHF 213.0 million). A positive development was the successful conversion, as planned, of numerous engineering contracts won in 2025 into orders for complete systems. The order intake also includes several major projects with durations extending into 2028. The order backlog rose by 27.8% to CHF 442.3 million (31.12.2025: CHF 346.1 million).
Net sales rose by 22.2% compared to the same period last year to CHF 164.5 million (H1 2025: CHF 134.6 million); on a currency-adjusted basis, growth amounted to 24.0%. The growth was driven by both the existing business and the acquisitions consolidated during the reporting period. This performance reflects the continued robust demand and SKAN’s strong market position.
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Profitability improved significantly in the first half of 2026 compared with the weak period in the prior year. EBITDA rose to CHF 15.3 million, up from CHF 0.9 million in the first half of 2025. This development is primarily attributable to the fact that the project delays that weighed on results in the prior year did not recur to the same extent and more projects were in high-value-added phases during the reporting period. In addition, the disproportionately strong growth of the Services & Consumables segment – driven by the acquisitions included in the reporting period – as well as targeted measures to improve the cost base contributed to the increase in profitability.
Net result for the first half of 2026 amounted to CHF 5.4 million, following a loss of CHF 8.3 million in the same period of the previous year.
The Equipment & Solutions segment recorded order intake of CHF 166.4 million in the first half of 2026, up 3.7% from the same period last year (H1 2025: CHF 160.4 million). The majority of orders were for large and complex customized projects. High-speed lines featuring Ebeam technology were in particularly high demand. Growth was driven not only by new drugs, primarily in oncology, but also increasingly by biosimilars.
Net sales rose by 10.2% to CHF 99.9 million (H1 2025: CHF 90.7 million). Segment EBITDA increased to CHF 2.3 million, corresponding to a segment EBITDA margin of 2.3% (H1 2025: CHF -9.1 million).
During the reporting period, the Services & Consumables segment increased its order intake by 54.6% to CHF 81.2 million (H1 2025: CHF 52.5 million). Both the services and single-use systems businesses, as well as the acquisitions, contributed to this encouraging growth.
Net sales increased by 47.2% to CHF 64.6 million (H1 2025: CHF 43.9 million). The net sales of Metronik and ABC Transfer have been included in the Group’s net sales since the beginning of the year, bringing the segment’s share of the SKAN Group’s total net sales to 39%. Segment EBITDA was CHF 13.0 million, and the segment EBITDA margin was 20.1% (H1 2025: CHF 10.0 million; 22.8%).
The preparation for market launch of Pre-Approved Services continued successfully during the reporting period. The goal is to obtain approval from Swissmedic in the current year.
The markets targeted by SKAN have attractive growth drivers. Rising demands for quality, automation, containment and regulatory compliance as well as the growing importance of biologics, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) as well as cell and gene therapies are supporting demand for technologically leading aseptic production solutions.
At the same time, the market is undergoing structural changes. In addition to political discussions about drug prices, numerous high-revenue biologics will lose their exclusivity in the coming years. This opens up opportunities for the SKAN Group — on the one hand, through the development of new biosimilar production capacities, and on the other, through production solutions for innovative next-generation therapies. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies, however, are facing increasing competitive and cost pressures with their established products. In this environment, cost discipline and the right capital allocation are becoming increasingly important. Many companies are prioritizing investments more selectively and subjecting projects to stricter economic scrutiny.
Thanks to SKAN’s strong market position, technological expertise, the total cost of ownership advantages of its systems and the strong sales track record, the company is well positioned to benefit from these developments and to continue delivering double-digit growth rates in the future. In the coming years, SKAN will focus on increasing its EBITDA margin by launching ongoing innovation projects in the market, implementing a management structure with segment responsibility, enhancing operational excellence, and expanding sales and service.
SKAN confirms its guidance for the full year 2026. Based on the current course of business, the Group remains confident of achieving its full-year targets, while execution in the remainder of the year is key to their attainment. For the full year, net sales is expected to grow in the high-teens, with an EBITDA margin between 13 and 15 percent.
Consolidated key figures
Conference Call and Audio Webcast (in English)
Jonas Greutert, CEO, and Burim Maraj, CFO, will guide you through the results for the Half-Year 2026 and provide an outlook for the current financial year in a conference call and audio webcast. Afterwards, they will be available for questions.
Tuesday, August 18, 2026
To participate in the conference call, please register via this link. You will then receive a confirmation e-mail with individual dial-in data. As a participant in the conference call, you can follow the presentation here (please mute the browser sound).
The presentation will be broadcast as a live audio webcast. To access, please use this link. Questions can be asked via the chat function. A recording will subsequently be available under the same link.
For questions about the conference call or audio webcast, or if you have problems with the link, please contact ir@skan.com, +41 79 703 87 28.
>> Presentation Half-Year Results 2026
Thomas Balmer, ir@skan.com, +41 79 703 87 28
SKAN – together always one step ahead
SKAN is a pioneer in the field of aseptic and aseptic-toxic manufacturing processes for the (bio)pharmaceutical industry. The company is the market and technology leader for high-quality, process-critical isolator systems for filling drugs according to strict sterility standards. In addition, the company offers its customers process support, software, services and single-use systems. Innovative solutions and a customer-focused life-cycle support organisation make SKAN an important partner for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, CMOs (Contract Manufacturing Organisations) and research laboratories worldwide. Founded in 1968, SKAN today employs around 1700 people. About half of them work at the Allschwil headquarters in the Life Sciences Hub of the Basel region. The other employees are located among the subsidiaries in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, France, Slovenia, Croatia, Japan, the USA and Brazil.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SKAN AG
|Kreuzstrasse 5
|4123 Allschwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 43 268 32 32
|E-mail:
|info@skan.com
|ISIN:
|CH0013396012
|Valor:
|1339601
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2384372
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2384372 18-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
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