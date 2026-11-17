SKAN takes note of the Federal Criminal Court’s first-instance judgments
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SKAN AG
/ Key word(s): Statement
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Media Information
SKAN takes note of the Federal Criminal Court’s first-instance judgments
Allschwil, 17 November 2026 – SKAN Group AG takes note of today’s first-instance judgments of the Federal Criminal Court. The Head of the Services, Digital & Single-Use Systems Segment was acquitted of the charge of exploiting insider information.
The CFO has given notice of appeal against the first-instance conviction. This means that the proceedings against him have not yet been legally concluded. The presumption of innocence continues to apply, and he remains in his position. SKAN Group AG has the greatest interest in the ongoing proceedings being concluded as quickly as possible. The Board of Directors continues to monitor the situation closely.
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Thomas Balmer, ir@skan.com, +41 79 703 87 28
SKAN – together always one step ahead
SKAN is a pioneer in the field of aseptic and aseptic-toxic manufacturing processes for the (bio)pharmaceutical industry. The company is the market and technology leader for high-quality, process-critical isolator systems for filling drugs according to strict sterility standards. In addition, the company offers its customers process support, software, services and single-use systems. Innovative solutions and a customer-focused life-cycle support organisation make SKAN an important partner for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, CMOs (Contract Manufacturing Organisations) and research laboratories worldwide. Founded in 1968, SKAN today employs around 1700 people. About half of them work at the Allschwil headquarters in the Life Sciences Hub of the Basel region. The other employees are located among the subsidiaries in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, France, Slovenia, Croatia, Japan, the USA and Brazil.
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End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SKAN AG
|Kreuzstrasse 5
|4123 Allschwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 43 268 32 32
|E-mail:
|info@skan.com
|ISIN:
|CH0013396012
|Valor:
|1339601
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2437110
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2437110 17.11.2026 CET/CEST
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