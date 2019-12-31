finanzen.net
+++ Börsenspiel Trader: Bereiten Sie sich auf die Realität am Aktienmarkt vor und gewinnen Sie einen Jaguar I-PACE. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden! +++-w-
02.09.2020 08:30

Sky Italia Renews Capacity Contract at Eutelsats HOTBIRD Position

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) and Sky Italia have reached a strategic agreement for the renewal of Skys capacity contract at Eutelsats HOTBIRD position.

The agreement represents the latest step in the long-standing partnership between Sky, the pre-eminent anchor customer on HOTBIRD, and Eutelsat which has supported since 2003 the development of Sky, the market leader in Italy, in broadcasting its premium content to some five million households.

The multi-year contract represents a secured backlog of circa 450 million euros and guarantees broadly stable annual revenues for Eutelsat in the medium term. The contract also includes future extension options representing additional potential revenues.

The HOTBIRD fleet forms one of the largest broadcasting systems over Europe. It will be upgraded with the entry into service of two HOTBIRD new generation satellites, to be launched in 2021, that will replace the current spacecraft at Eutelsats premium 13° East broadcasting position. The new satellites will deliver improved performances over the European footprint reinforced by a powerful European super-beam.

Commenting on the agreement, Rodolphe Belmer, CEO of Eutelsat said: "We are delighted that Sky continues to rely on Eutelsat to reach one of its key markets in Europe. This agreement ensures long term service continuity for the millions of households in Italy which depend on satellite to receive television, and highlights the key role of satellite for broadcast distribution in Western Europe, today and in the future, by providing reach beyond the limits of terrestrial networks. It also reflects the unmatched coverage of the 13° East orbital position for Europe, and the general resilience of Eutelsats Broadcast revenues.

Maximo Ibarra, CEO of Sky Italia added: "We are glad to continue working with Eutelsat, one of the world's leading satellite operators, that has supported Sky since its inception. This agreement represents the latest step in a long and successful partnership that has lasted for many years.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com.

www.eutelsat.com  Follow us on Twitter @Eutelsat_SA

Nachrichten zu Eutelsat CommunicationsAct.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. News
RSS Feed
Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Eutelsat CommunicationsAct.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
26.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct neutralNomura
22.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
31.07.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
23.07.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
26.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
11.05.2011Eutelsat CommunicationsAct overweightMorgan Stanley
21.02.2011Eutelsat CommunicationsAct buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
04.11.2010Eutelsat CommunicationsAct buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
22.10.2010Eutelsat CommunicationsAct buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
26.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct neutralNomura
22.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
31.07.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
23.07.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
03.05.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. News

01.08.20Eutelsat CommunicationsAct: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht
Weitere Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. News
Werbung

Trading-News

Marktüberblick: EUR/USD markiert 2-Jahres-Hoch
BNP Paribas: dailyEDEL: Platin - Chance zum Ausbruch
Jacob Hetzel (Scalable Capital): Nachhaltige ETFs und Gold - was Anleger im Börsensommer bewegt
Sanofi kauft zu - Aktie unter Druck
Vontobel: Anlagetrend Wasser  In Technologien gegen Wasserknappheit investieren?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die Top-wikifolios im August
Ohne Sachwerte geht es nicht
Vermögensaufbau mit Prämien: Miles & More kooperiert mit Solidvest
Ginmon: Wertentwicklung Ihres ETF-Sparplans einfach berechnen
Sparbuch, ade! Retten Sie Ihr Geld vor der Inflation.
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Eutelsat CommunicationsAct.-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die neue Dominanz der Aktie hat historische Folgen für Ihre Geldanlage
So viel kostet ein klimaneutrales Leben
So flüchten Sie aus der Privaten Krankenversicherung
Alles, was Sie über den Prime Day 2020 wissen müssen
So sparen Sie mit Ihrem Homeoffice richtig Steuern

News von

Was die Berenberg-Analysten vom Wasserstoff-Megatrend sowie von Nel ASA und Powercell halten
Bitcoin ohne Alternative: Diese neuen Argumente liefert die US-Notenbank für die Kryptowährung
Ethereum-Umfeld bleibt bullish: Das sollten Anleger jetzt wissen
Alibaba-Aktie auf Allzeithoch: Warum der Titel weiterlaufen wird
Silberpreis: Terminmarktprofis greifen kräftig zu

Heute im Fokus

DAX fester erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneins -- adidas platziert Anleihen über 1 Milliarde Euro -- Anleger erwirken "Arrestbefehl" auf Assets des Ex-Wirecard-CEO -- Indexänderung im EuroSTOXX

Zurich gründet neue Einheit für Ausbau digitaler Dienste. Aufsicht leitet Verfahren gegen Credit Suisse in Beschattungsaffäre ein. Citigroup bekommt Lizenz für Fondsdienstleistungen in China. Unilever lässt Verwendung fossiler Inhaltsstoffe 2030 auslaufen. Telefonica Deutschland übertragt 6.000 Mobilfunkstandorte an Telxius. Gericht in Amsterdam blockiert Mediasets Holding-Pläne.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Carl Icahn in seinem Depot
Welche Aktien zählt Carl Icahn zu seinem Portfolio?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie hat sich Ihr Depot seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
08:15 Uhr
DAX fester erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneins -- adidas platziert Anleihen über 1 Milliarde Euro -- Anleger erwirken "Arrestbefehl" auf Assets des Ex-Wirecard-CEO -- Indexänderung im EuroSTOXX
Immobilien
08:27 Uhr
Corona-Verlierer Büroimmobilien: Wie geht es weiter?
Webinare
08:28 Uhr
Experten-Seminar: Warum Familienunternehmen die besseren Investments sind und durch die Kriese gestärkt hervorgehen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
XiaomiA2JNY1
CureVacA2P71U
Wirecard AG747206
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
TUITUAG00
Microsoft Corp.870747