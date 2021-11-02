  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
02.11.2021 21:32

Skyline Champion Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) ("Skyline Champion) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended October 2, 2021 for the fiscal year ending April 2, 2022 ("fiscal 2022).

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights (compared to Second Quarter Fiscal 2021)

  • Net sales increased 62.6% to $524.2 million
  • U.S. factory-built homes sold increased 25.9% to 5,902
  • Total backlog increased to $1.4 billion
  • Average selling price ("ASP) per U.S. home sold increased 32.3% to $79,900
  • Gross profit margin expanded by 520 basis points to 24.7%
  • Net income increased by 189.7% to $50.7 million
  • Earnings per share ("EPS) increased to $0.89 from $0.31
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 152.7% to $73.1 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 490 basis points to 13.9%
  • Net cash provided by operating activities improved 80.1% to $57.0 million

"Skyline Champion had a strong second quarter, driven by solid execution from our team, and positive market fundamentals, said Mark Yost, Skyline Champions President and Chief Executive Officer. "With notable customer order rates above our production levels, along with strong backlogs, we remain focused on increasing production in the face of rising supply chain challenges. Streamlining of product, increasing capacity, and production automation are particularly important as we accelerate our investment in our digital platform. These investments combined with the long-term economic and demographic trends are creating a long runway of outsized growth. We are executing our strategy at a high level and I am increasingly confident in our teams ability to deliver results in this challenging supply environment which is anticipated to continue into next year.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Net sales for the second quarter fiscal 2022 increased 62.6% to $524.2 million compared to the prior-year period. The number of U.S. factory-built homes sold increased 25.9% to 5,902 compared to the prior year second quarter, as a result of strong demand and increased production levels. The ASP per U.S. home sold increased 32.3% to $79,900 due to price increases in response to rising material costs. The number of Canadian factory-built homes sold in the quarter increased to 358 homes compared to 302 homes in the prior-year period due to stronger demand and improved production levels. Total backlog for Skyline Champion was $1.4 billion as of October 2, 2021 compared to $390.1 million as of September 26, 2020. Backlog growth was driven by strong order levels that continue to outpace production due to supply chain availability, increased pricing and the backlog acquired in the acquisition of ScotBilt Homes, LLC and related companies in February 2021.

Gross profit increased by 106.0% to $129.3 million in the second quarter fiscal 2022 compared to the prior-year period. Gross profit margin was 24.7% of net sales, a 520-basis point expansion compared to 19.5% in the second quarter fiscal 2021. The increase in the gross profit margin was driven by sales growth due to higher volume, increased pricing to match material inflation, operating efficiencies and increased leverage of manufacturing fixed costs.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A) in the second quarter fiscal 2022 increased to $61.3 million from $41.4 million in the same period last year. SG&A as a percentage of net sales declined 110 basis points to 11.7%. Operational efficiencies led to higher production levels and fixed cost leverage during the quarter, more than offsetting increased expenses from variable compensation and ongoing investments in the enhanced customer buying experience.

Net income for the second quarter fiscal 2022 was $50.7 million, a significant improvement compared to net income of $17.5 million during the same period of the prior year. The increase in net income was mainly driven by the increase in sales volume, pricing and operating leverage.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter fiscal 2022 increased by 152.7% to $73.1 million compared to the second quarter fiscal 2021 primarily driven by an increase in net sales and improved profitability. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 490 basis points to 13.9% due to higher sales growth, operational improvements, and leverage of fixed costs.

Operating cash flow for the second quarter fiscal 2022 increased 80.1% to $57.0 million compared to the second quarter fiscal 2021, due primarily to the increase in profitability. As of October 2, 2021, Skyline Champion had $310.3 million of cash and cash equivalents.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Skyline Champion management will host a conference call tomorrow, November 3, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss Skyline Champions financial results and an update on current operations.

Investors and other interested parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Skyline Champions website at http://skylinechampion.com. The online replay will be available on the same website immediately following the call.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 407-4018 (domestic) or (201) 689-8471 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13723719. The replay will be available until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on November 17, 2021.

About Skyline Champion Corporation:

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs approximately 7,900 people. With almost 70 years of homebuilding experience and 40 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, and the hospitality sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 18 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP) throughout this press release, Skyline Champion has provided non-GAAP financial measures, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which present operating results on a basis adjusted for certain items. Skyline Champion uses these non-GAAP financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring its performance relative to that of its competitors. Skyline Champion believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess its operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that Skyline Champion believes are not representative of its core business. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace, and should not be considered superior to, the presentation of Skyline Champions financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Skyline Champion defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss plus (a) the provision for income taxes, (b) interest expense, net, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) gain or loss from discontinued operations, (e) equity-based compensation awards granted before December 31, 2018, (f) restructuring charges, (g) impairment of assets, and (h) other non-operating costs including those for the acquisition and integration of businesses. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of earnings calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net sales, operating income or earnings per share prepared on a U.S. GAAP basis. Skyline Champion believes that Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by investors to evaluate its performance and that of its competitors. However, Skyline Champions use of Adjusted EBITDA may vary from that of others in its industry. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled from the respective measure under U.S. GAAP in the tables below. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales reported in the statement of operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release, including certain statements regarding Skyline Champions strategic initiatives, and future market demand are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of words such as "believe," "expect," "future," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "could," "should," "will," "potential," "continue," or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe objectives, plans, or goals also are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of Skyline Champion. We caution readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, implied, or projected by such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include regional, national and international economic, financial, public health and labor conditions, and the following: the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had, and could continue to have, significant adverse effects on us; the impact of recent political instability and social unrest on economic conditions generally; the cyclicality and seasonality of the housing industry and its sensitivity to changes in general economic or other business conditions; demand fluctuations in the housing industry; supply-related issues; labor-related issues; the possible unavailability of additional capital when needed; competition and competitive pressures; changes in consumer preferences for our products or our failure to gauge those preferences; quality problems, including the quality of parts sourced from suppliers and related liability and reputational issues; data security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, and other information technology disruptions; the extensive regulation affecting the production and sale of factory-built housing and the effects of possible changes in laws with which we must comply; the potential impact of natural disasters on sales and raw material costs; the risks associated with mergers and acquisitions; the prices and availability of materials; periodic inventory adjustments by, and changes to relationships with, independent retailers; changes in interest and foreign exchange rates; insurance coverage and cost issues; the possibility that all or part of our goodwill might become impaired; the possibility that our risk management practices may leave us exposed to unidentified or unanticipated risks; and other risks set forth in the "Risk Factors section, the "Legal Proceedings section, the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations section, and other sections, as applicable, in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 3, 2021 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC), as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the SEC.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes or if any of the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements proves to be incorrect, then the developments and future events concerning Skyline Champion set forth in this press release may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our expectations and beliefs to change. Skyline Champion assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless obligated to do so under the federal securities laws.

 

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, dollars and shares in thousands)

 

 

 

October 2,
2021

 

April 3,
2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

310,258

 

 

$

262,581

 

Trade accounts receivable, net

 

 

72,886

 

 

 

57,481

 

Inventories, net

 

 

179,976

 

 

 

166,113

 

Other current assets

 

 

20,315

 

 

 

13,592

 

Total current assets

 

 

583,435

 

 

 

499,767

 

Long-term assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant, and equipment, net

 

 

122,905

 

 

 

115,140

 

Goodwill

 

 

191,970

 

 

 

191,803

 

Amortizable intangible assets, net

 

 

55,073

 

 

 

58,835

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

13,832

 

 

 

19,914

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

43,115

 

 

 

32,443

 

Total assets

 

$

1,010,330

 

 

$

917,902

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Floor plan payable

 

$

30,840

 

 

$

25,733

 

Accounts payable

 

 

57,694

 

 

 

57,214

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

200,747

 

 

 

180,695

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

289,281

 

 

 

263,642

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

 

12,430

 

 

 

39,330

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

4,620

 

 

 

4,280

 

Other

 

 

41,021

 

 

 

42,039

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

58,071

 

 

 

85,649

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

1,572

 

 

 

1,569

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

496,059

 

 

 

491,668

 

Retained earnings

 

 

173,513

 

 

 

82,898

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(8,166

)

 

 

(7,524

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

662,978

 

 

 

568,611

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

1,010,330

 

 

$

917,902

 

 
 

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Unaudited, dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

October 2,
2021

 

September 26,
2020

 

October 2,
2021

 

September 26,
2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

524,225

 

 

$

322,366

 

 

$

1,034,422

 

 

$

595,651

 

Cost of sales

 

 

394,898

 

 

 

259,573

 

 

 

793,565

 

 

 

478,855

 

Gross profit

 

 

129,327

 

 

 

62,793

 

 

 

240,857

 

 

 

116,796

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

61,340

 

 

 

41,373

 

 

 

115,363

 

 

 

82,180

 

Operating income

 

 

67,987

 

 

 

21,420

 

 

 

125,494

 

 

 

34,616

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

845

 

 

 

864

 

 

 

1,494

 

 

 

1,806

 

Other expense (income)

 

 

11

 

 

 

(2,599

)

 

 

(43

)

 

 

(6,813

)

Income before income taxes

 

 

67,131

 

 

 

23,155

 

 

 

124,043

 

 

 

39,623

 

Income tax expense

 

 

16,408

 

 

 

5,644

 

 

 

30,419

 

 

 

10,209

 

Net income

 

$

50,723

 

 

$

17,511

 

 

$

93,624

 

 

$

29,414

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.89

 

 

$

0.31

 

 

$

1.65

 

 

$

0.52

 

Diluted

 

$

0.89

 

 

$

0.31

 

 

$

1.64

 

 

$

0.52

 
 

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

October 2,
2021

 

September 26,
2020

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

93,624

 

 

$

29,414

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

10,283

 

 

 

8,690

 

Amortization of deferred financing fees

 

 

509

 

 

 

253

 

Equity-based compensation

 

 

4,213

 

 

 

3,624

 

Deferred taxes

 

 

6,421

 

 

 

2,655

 

Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment

 

 

686

 

 

 

15

 

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)

 

 

35

 

 

 

(219

)

Change in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(15,351

)

 

 

(984

)

Inventories

 

 

(14,138

)

 

 

(990

)

Prepaids and other assets

 

 

(17,934

)

 

 

(2,063

)

Accounts payable

 

 

407

 

 

 

5,406

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

20,132

 

 

 

18,041

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

88,887

 

 

 

63,842

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additions to property, plant, and equipment

 

 

(15,105

)

 

 

(2,552

)

Cash paid for acquisition

 

 

(207

)

 

 



 

Proceeds from maturity of Company owned life insurance policy

 

 



 

 

 

1,186

 

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant, and equipment

 

 

66

 

 

 

32

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(15,246

)

 

 

(1,334

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in floor plan financing, net

 

 

5,107

 

 

 

(7,316

)

Payments on deferred financing fees

 

 

(1,130

)

 

 



 

Payments on revolving debt facility

 

 

(26,900

)

 

 



 

Stock option exercises

 

 

377

 

 

 

67

 

Tax payment for equity-based compensation

 

 

(3,007

)

 

 

(1,687

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(25,553

)

 

 

(8,936

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, and cash equivalents

 

 

(411

)

 

 

1,259

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

47,677

 

 

 

54,831

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

262,581

 

 

 

209,455

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

 

310,258

 

 

 

264,286

 

 
 

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

October 2,
2021

 

September 26,
2020

 

Change

 

October 2,
2021

 

September 26,
2020

 

Change

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

50,723

 

 

$

17,511

 

 

$

33,212

 

 

$

93,624

 

 

$

29,414

 

 

$

64,210

 

Income tax expense

 

16,408

 

 

 

5,644

 

 

 

10,764

 

 

 

30,419

 

 

 

10,209

 

 

 

20,210

 

Interest expense, net

 

845

 

 

 

864

 

 

 

(19

)

 

 

1,494

 

 

 

1,806

 

 

 

(312

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,138

 

 

 

4,408

 

 

 

730

 

 

 

10,283

 

 

 

8,690

 

 

 

1,593

 

EBITDA

 

73,114

 

 

 

28,427

 

 

 

44,687

 

 

 

135,820

 

 

 

50,119

 

 

 

85,701

 

Equity-based compensation (for awards granted prior to December 31, 2018)

 



 

 

 

388

 

 

 

(388

)

 

 



 

 

 

1,358

 

 

 

(1,358

)

Other

 



 

 

 

122

 

 

 

(122

)

 

 



 

 

 



 

 

 



 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

73,114

 

 

$

28,937

 

 

$

44,177

 

 

$

135,820

 

 

$

51,477

 

 

$

84,343

 

 

Nachrichten zu Skyline CorpShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
01.11.21
Ausblick: Skyline zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
18.10.21
Erste Schätzungen: Skyline öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
05.08.21
Skyline präsentierte das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Skyline-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
27.05.21
Skyline verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
23.05.21
Ausblick: Skyline präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
10.05.21
Erste Schätzungen: Skyline gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
03.02.21
Skyline präsentierte Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
30.01.21
Ausblick: Skyline verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Skyline News
RSS Feed
Skyline zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Skyline CorpShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.10.2018Skyline OverweightBarclays Capital
02.10.2018Skyline OverweightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Skyline CorpShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Skyline News

13.10.21Skyline Champion Corporation Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
01.11.21Ausblick: Skyline zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
18.10.21Erste Schätzungen: Skyline öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
26.10.21Skyline (SKY) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
Weitere Skyline News
Werbung

Trading-News

Aixtron und Merck: Antizyklisch vs. prozyklisch handeln
Vontobel: Discount-Optionsscheine - Günstige Preise gibt´s jetzt nicht mehr nur beim Discounter
Starbucks erzielt Rekordumsatz
DZ BANK - Oszillator triggert bestätigendes Kaufsignal
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest kommt in Ihre Stadt
Wenn die Preise steigen
Die Top-wikifolios im Oktober
BIT Capital erweitert Angebot mit neuen Crypto-Fonds
Dr. Markus Elsässer: Tag der Aktie: Ein Blick aus dem professionellen Fondsmanagement
Impact Inves­ting - Nach­hal­tiges Inves­tieren mit Impact Invest­ment Fonds
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Skyline-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Skyline Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Gold, Aktien oder Krypto? Darauf setzt Börsenlegende Kaldemorgen
Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
Apple vs. Microsoft  und der nächste Billionen-Anwärter
Immer größer, immer besser  diese Aktien haben das exponentielle Gen
Halbierung des Verbrauchs? WHO-Empfehlung entscheidet über Zukunft des Zucker-Markts

News von

Tesla, Microsoft und Amazon: Drei sehr gefragte US-Aktien nach Zahlen im Anlagecheck
Bitcoin und Ether auf Rekordjagd - SHIBA INU sprengt sämtliche Erwartungen
Nvidia-Aktie: Nach dem Hype auf Konsolidierung setzen
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Moderna fallen wegen längerer Zulassungsprüfung
DAX-Ausblick: Anleger können auf Jahresendrally hoffen

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street schließt fester -- DAX beendet Sitzung mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- Teslas Hertz-Deal noch nicht unterschrieben -- HelloFresh erhöht Umsatzprognose -- Fresenius, FMC, zooplus, BP im Fokus

MorphoSys-Krebsmedikament Monjuvi gewinnt in den USA an Tempo. Maersk verfünffacht Quartalsgewinn - Hamburger Logistiker Senator International übernommen. Knorr-Bremse steigt bei Start-up für Video-Objekterkennung ein. Continental für Schulterschluss der Autobranche bei Software. Vodafone stellt in Deutschland flächendeckend auf nächste 5G-Entwicklungsstufe um.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die smartesten Städte Deutschlands
Das sind die smartesten Städte in Deutschland
Hier ist das Wohnen für Studierende am teuersten
Das sind die elf teuersten deutschen Studentenstädte
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wofür haben Sie in diesem Jahr Zertifikate und Optionsscheine genutzt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen