Skyline Champion Corporation Announces Executive Transition Plan

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) ("Skyline Champion") today
announced that Chief Executive Officer Keith Anderson will be retiring
on June 1, 2019. The Board of Directors has appointed Mark Yost,
Executive Vice President and President of U.S. Operations, to serve as
successor to Mr. Anderson as President and Chief Executive Officer,
effective June 1, 2019. In addition, Mr. Yost will join the Board of
Directors, effective immediately. To ensure a seamless transition, Mr.
Anderson will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors.
Timothy Bernlohr, Chairman of the Board stated, "Keith has played an
important role in the growth of Champion Home Builders and then Skyline
Champion through the combination with Skyline Corporation last year. I
would like to thank Keith for his tremendous contribution over the years
as he helped build the foundation to position the company for success in
the years to come. We look forward to his continued strategic vision and
guidance to the company as a member of the Board.
Mr. Anderson stated, "It has been a pleasure leading Skyline Champion
during such an exciting period for the company and I look forward to
continuing to serve on the Board. I would like to thank all of our
employees for their hard work and dedication in making Skyline Champion
the largest publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North
America. I believe that Mark is the right leader for the next stage of
Skyline Champion and I remain confident that he can continue to leverage
the strong momentum in the business. Mark and the companys leadership
team have been instrumental in achieving Skyline Champions strategic
goals and will drive future value to our employees, customers and
shareholders.
Mr. Bernlohr continued, "I am pleased with the effectiveness of our
leadership transition planning and our ability to leverage our deep
bench of talented employees. I would like to congratulate Mark on his
new role and am confident that Skyline Champion remains in good hands.
Marks efforts were key in driving the turnaround of Champions US
business and the integration with Skyline. He is a results-driven leader
that is fostering a customer focused culture at Skyline Champion.
Mr. Yost stated, "I am excited to move into this new role and work with
the entire team to create an even more dynamic Skyline Champion,
building upon the progress we have made as an industry leader in solving
peoples housing needs and creating value for all of our stakeholders.
Over the past several years, I have developed a deep appreciation for
our people, values and customers, and look forward to working together
as we continue to grow.
Mark Yost Bio
Mark Yost currently serves as Skyline Champions Executive Vice
President and President of U.S. Operations. Mr. Yost joined Champion
Homes in June 2013 as CFO and EVP and was appointed President in
November 2016. Prior to joining Champion Homes, Mr. Yost served as CFO
and EVP for Severstal North America. Mark received his Bachelor of
Science degree in finance and his MBA from the University of Michigan.
He received the 2012 Crains Detroit Business CFO of the Year award for
his success at Severstal.
Additional Promotions
Joe Kimmell and Wade Lyall are being promoted to Executive Vice
President.
-
Mr. Kimmell will become EVP US Operations and was previously Regional
Vice President of the companys Northeast Region overseeing seven
plant operations and the companys US purchasing function.
-
Mr. Lyall will become EVP US Business Development and was previously
Regional Vice President of the companys South Region overseeing six
plants and the companys national sales programs.
Additional company information is available on the Investor Relations
section of Skyline Champions website at: www.ir.skylinechampion.com.
About Skyline Champion Corporation:
OUR COMPANY
Skyline Champion Corporation was formed in June 2018 as the result of
the combination of Skyline Corporation and the operating assets of
Champion Enterprises Holdings, LLC. The combined company employs
approximately 7,000 people and is the largest independent factory-built
housing company in North America. With more than 65 years of
homebuilding experience and 36 manufacturing facilities throughout the
United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned
with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, park-models
and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, senior and
workforce housing sectors.
In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion
operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 21
retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet
Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing
and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United
States.
Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well know brand
names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes,
Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes,
Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan
Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.
