Skyline Champion Corporation to Participate in the 16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) ("Skyline Champion"), announced
today that Mark Yost, President of U.S. Operations, and Laurie Hough,
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be
participating in the 16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional
Investor Conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 29, 2019.
Additional company information is available on the Investor Relations
section of Skyline Champions website at: www.ir.skylinechampion.com.
About Skyline Champion Corporation:
OUR COMPANY
Skyline Champion Corporation was formed in June 2018 as the result of
the combination of Skyline Corporation and the operating assets of
Champion Enterprises Holdings, LLC. The combined company employs
approximately 7,000 people and is the largest independent, publicly
traded, factory-built housing company in North America. With more than
65 years of homebuilding experience and 37 manufacturing facilities
throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is
well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular
homes, park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family,
hospitality, senior and workforce housing sectors.
In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion
operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 21
retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet
Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing
and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United
States.
Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well know brand
names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes,
Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes,
Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan
Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.
