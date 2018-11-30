Skyline Champion Corporation to Participate in the 16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) ("Skyline Champion"), announced today that Mark Yost, President of U.S. Operations, and Laurie Hough, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be participating in the 16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 29, 2019.

About Skyline Champion Corporation:

Skyline Champion Corporation was formed in June 2018 as the result of the combination of Skyline Corporation and the operating assets of Champion Enterprises Holdings, LLC. The combined company employs approximately 7,000 people and is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America. With more than 65 years of homebuilding experience and 37 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, senior and workforce housing sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 21 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well know brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

