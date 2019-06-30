finanzen.net
25.07.2019
Skyline Champion Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) ("Skyline Champion"), announced today that Mark Yost, Chief Executive Officer, and Sarah Janowicz, Director of Investor Relations and External Reporting, will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference in New York, New York on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
  • Barclays Select Series: Building & Building Products Conference in New York, New York on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Additional company information is available on the Investor Relations section of Skyline Champions website at: www.skylinechampion.com.

About Skyline Champion Corporation:

OUR COMPANY

Skyline Champion Corporation was formed in June 2018 as the result of the combination of Skyline Corporation and the operating assets of Champion Enterprises Holdings, LLC. The combined company employs approximately 7,000 people and is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America. With more than 65 years of homebuilding experience and 38 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, senior and workforce housing sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 21 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well know brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

