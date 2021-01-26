  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Wo dein Trade zählt, nicht die Gebühren - entdecke jetzt die Trading-Aktionen von HSBC (Werbung) -w-
23.06.2021 14:02

Skyworks and Xilinx Enable 5G Across Newly Available C-band Spectrum

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, together with Xilinx, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLNX), recently demonstrated compliance with 3GPP linearity and bandwidth requirements for C-band signals that are critical for enabling next-generation 5G infrastructure. The 280 MHz instantaneous bandwidth (IBW) solution that was demonstrated by the companies uses a Xilinx Zynq RFSoC Gen 3 and a Skyworks SKY66523-11 high-efficiency power amplifier (PA). The demo is available via video by visiting the Xilinx Xclusive Blog.

The SKY66523-11 wide instantaneous bandwidth high-efficiency PA has an operational frequency range of 3550 to 4200 MHz and is ideal for use as both a C-band 5G NR small cell PA and as a driver amplifier for Massive MIMO and macro base stations. U.S. C-band spectrum refers to mid-band frequencies in the range of 3.7 GHz to 3.98 GHz, which are optimal for 5G because they provide the right balance of geographic coverage, capacity and speed. At nearly $81 billion, the recent U.S. Federal Communication Commission (FCC) auction of 280 MHz C-band spectrum was the highest-value spectrum sale in history.

The first portion of the C-band spectrum, referred to as "A-block, is expected to be available by the end of this year. In anticipation of deploying as soon as the A-block spectrum becomes available, OEMs are already in the process of designing C-band systems. B-block and C-block spectrums are expected to be available by the end of 2023.

The demo incorporating the SKY66523-11 PA and the Xilinx Adaptable SoC shows multiple scenarios covering the full 280 MHz C-band spectrum with an occupied bandwidth (OBW) of up to 200 MHz, which is the maximum bandwidth won by any operator during the recent auction. In all scenarios, the combined Skyworks/Xilinx solution achieved Adjacent Channel Leakage Ratio (ACLR) compliance, a critical requirement of the 5G specification, making this combination ready for immediate A-block deployment and future B-block and C-block deployments.

"The majority of early 5G deployments are leveraging Xilinx technology for the radio. Along with our silicon platforms, Xilinx is providing industry leading signal processing IP that is enabling both wider bandwidths required by C-band while also maintaining energy efficiency in the radio, said Brendan Farley, vice president of wireless engineering at Xilinx. "This demonstration, together with Skyworks PA technology, shows how our Adaptable Digital RF IP can quickly scale to address new and emerging radio requirements.

"Our demo with Xilinx highlights the readiness and maturity of this 5G solution and with the C-band auction concluded and winners announced, the next phase is for deployments as rapidly as possible, said Yusuf Jamal, senior vice president and general manager of diversified analog and AI solutions at Skyworks. "The C-band is a unique and important piece of the 5G landscape, and Skyworks has long been investing in and preparing to deliver innovative technologies that address this new spectrum.

The Xilinx Zynq RFSoC Gen 3 is in full production and contains the direct RF transceivers along with the adaptable CFR (Crest Factor Reduction) and DPD (Digital Pre-Distortion) IP. The SKY66523-11 is part of a 5 × 5 mm pin-to-pin compatible family of PAs supporting major 3GPP bands and is sampling now. To learn more about the SKY66523-11, please visit: https://www.skyworksinc.com/en/Products/Amplifiers/SKY66523-11.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates, "expects, "forecasts, "intends, "believes, "plans, "may, "will or "continue, and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our ability to timely and accurately predict market requirements and evolving industry standards and to identify opportunities in new markets; our ability to develop, manufacture, and market innovative products and avoid product obsolescence; our ability to compete in the marketplace and achieve market acceptance of our products; delays in the standardization or commercial deployment of 5G technologies; the availability and pricing of third-party semiconductor foundry, assembly and test capacity, raw materials and supplier components; the quality of our products; our products ability to perform under stringent operating conditions; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the "Risk Factors section of Skyworks' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC). Copies of Skyworks' SEC filings can be obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks' website (www.skyworksinc.com) or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Editors: Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only and are the property of their respective owners.

Nachrichten zu Skyworks Solutions Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Skyworks Solutions News
RSS Feed
Skyworks Solutions zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Skyworks Solutions Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.07.2019Skyworks Solutions Equal WeightBarclays Capital
10.06.2019Skyworks Solutions BuyCascend Securities
05.06.2019Skyworks Solutions BuyCanaccord Adams
05.06.2019Skyworks Solutions Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
03.06.2019Skyworks Solutions BuyCraig Hallum
10.06.2019Skyworks Solutions BuyCascend Securities
05.06.2019Skyworks Solutions BuyCanaccord Adams
03.06.2019Skyworks Solutions BuyCraig Hallum
03.05.2019Skyworks Solutions BuyCraig Hallum
06.02.2019Skyworks Solutions BuyB. Riley FBR
18.07.2019Skyworks Solutions Equal WeightBarclays Capital
05.06.2019Skyworks Solutions Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
03.05.2019Skyworks Solutions Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
06.02.2019Skyworks Solutions Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
09.01.2019Skyworks Solutions NeutralB. Riley FBR

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Skyworks Solutions Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Skyworks Solutions News

09.06.21Skyworks Solutions or Qorvo: Which 5G Stock Should You Buy With $200?
04.06.21Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
28.05.21Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
16.06.21Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know
Weitere Skyworks Solutions News
Werbung

Trading-News

Neuer Tag, neue Hochs am Ölmarkt
Vontobel: Subscription Economy immer mehr gefragt - "Adobe ist inzwischen der King of Subscription Economy"
Zalando baut Kosmetikgeschäft aus - Aktie marschiert Richtung Rekordhoch
DZ BANK - Breakout über GD 20 liefert neues Kaufsignal
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX: Bullen-Rebreak beständig
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Das beste ETF-Portfolio für die Altersvorsorge
Rentenhammer
12 Punkte zum Erfolg
BIT Global Fintech Leaders setzt auf Aktien des Fintech-Sektors
Podcast: Immobilien-Aktien im Aufwind - #ResearchTalk mit Hagen Ernst, DJE Kapital AG
Sicherer Hafen gesucht? Bei uns garantiert und mit Rendite.
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Skyworks Solutions-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Skyworks Solutions Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das sind die größten Ängste der Europäer
Unerreichbare Klimaziele  Ein Neubau kommt für viele nicht mehr in Betracht
Pink Washing, die Rache des Regenbogens und wachsender Wohlstand
Prime Day 2021  Diese Sonderangebote gelten noch immer
Tablet am Prime Day 2021 kaufen: So machen Sie garantiert ein Schnäppchen

News von

Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Audi bringt ab 2026 keine Verbrenner mehr auf den Markt
Amazon-Aktie prescht vor: Auf zu einem neuen Allzeithoch
Porsche Automobil Holding: Weit unter Wert - eine Chance für Mutige
DAX leicht fester: Anleger auf Richtungssuche - Powell-Anhörung im Blick
Newsticker Corona: EU stimmt Italiens milliardenschwerem Wiederaufbau-Plan zu

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Minus -- Kinnevik trennt sich von Zalando-Beteiligung -- Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen -- LEONI, Shop Apotheke, Brenntag, TUI im Fokus

GlaxoSmithKline will Gewinn und Umsatz bis 2026 steigern. Brent-Preis auf höchstem Stand seit Herbst 2018. Northvolt-Chef stellt Börsengang des Batterieherstellers in Aussicht. McKesson will sich wohl vom Europa-Geschäft trennen. Pernod Ricard hebt Ergebnisprognose für 2020/21 an. ams erhöht Anteil an OSRAM - Abschied von der Börse Ende des Monats. Markit: Stärktes Wachstum im Euroraum seit 15 Jahren.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Die Unternehmen mit den meisten Patienten
Diese Firmen patentieren am meisten
Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität
In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
Das sind die schlimmsten Steuroasen
Hier zahlen Unternehmen so gut wie keine Steuern
15 unbekannte Apple-Patente
15 Patente, die Apple für die Zukunft bereithält
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Lassen Sie sich bei der Planung ihres Sommerurlaubs noch von der Corona-Pandemie beeinflussen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen