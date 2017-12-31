Skyworks Appoints Kimberly Stevenson to its Board of Directors

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), an innovator of high
performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things,
today announced that the company has appointed Kimberly S. Stevenson to
its board of directors. Stevenson currently serves as senior vice
president and general manager of Data Center Products and Solutions for
Lenovo, a multinational technology company. Prior to joining Lenovo, she
held various senior management positions in operations and information
technology at Intel Corporation, serving as vice president and chief
information officer. Stevenson also spent seven years at Electronic Data
Systems with responsibility for information technology operations and
global service delivery and more than 17 years at IBM in various finance
and operational roles.
"Kimberly Stevenson is an outstanding addition to our board of
directors, said David J. Aldrich, Skyworks chairman of the board. "She
brings extensive experience spanning technology, finance and operations.
Her background will be invaluable to supporting our ambitious vision of Connecting
Everyone and Everything, All the Time.
"I am delighted to be joining Skyworks board of directors at this key
growth phase, said Stevenson. "With the proliferation of the Internet
of the Things and advent of 5G, Skyworks is well positioned to
capitalize on ubiquitous wireless connectivity. I look forward to
leveraging my network infrastructure and cloud expertise to enhance
Skyworks scalability.
Stevenson, 56, currently serves on the board of directors for Boston
Private Financial Holdings, a financial services firm focused on private
banking and wealth management. She previously has held board positions
with Cloudera, a private enterprise software company; Riverbed
Technology, a publicly traded hardware and software developer; and the
National Center for Women and Information Technology, a nonprofit
organization. Stevenson graduated from Northeastern University in
Boston, Massachusetts, with a bachelors degree in business. She also
earned a masters in business administration from Cornell University in
Ithaca, New York.
About Skyworks
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking
revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting
people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously
unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular
infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military,
smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.
Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations,
sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North
America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices
(NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks website at: www.skyworksinc.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are
intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements include without limitation information relating to future
events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements
can often be identified by words such as "anticipates, "expects,
"forecasts, "intends, "believes, "plans, "may, "will or
"continue, and similar expressions and variations (or negatives) of
these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and
adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain
risks and uncertainties, including those identified in the "Risk
Factors section of Skyworks most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K
(and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission ("SEC). Copies of Skyworks SEC filings can be
obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks website (www.skyworksinc.com)
or at the SECs website (www.sec.gov).
Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made
only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or
revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
Note to Editors: Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or
registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries in
the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are
for identification purposes only, and are the property of their
respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005089/en/