Skyworks Appoints Kimberly Stevenson to its Board of Directors

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that the company has appointed Kimberly S. Stevenson to its board of directors. Stevenson currently serves as senior vice president and general manager of Data Center Products and Solutions for Lenovo, a multinational technology company. Prior to joining Lenovo, she held various senior management positions in operations and information technology at Intel Corporation, serving as vice president and chief information officer. Stevenson also spent seven years at Electronic Data Systems with responsibility for information technology operations and global service delivery and more than 17 years at IBM in various finance and operational roles.

"Kimberly Stevenson is an outstanding addition to our board of directors, said David J. Aldrich, Skyworks chairman of the board. "She brings extensive experience spanning technology, finance and operations. Her background will be invaluable to supporting our ambitious vision of Connecting Everyone and Everything, All the Time.

"I am delighted to be joining Skyworks board of directors at this key growth phase, said Stevenson. "With the proliferation of the Internet of the Things and advent of 5G, Skyworks is well positioned to capitalize on ubiquitous wireless connectivity. I look forward to leveraging my network infrastructure and cloud expertise to enhance Skyworks scalability.

Stevenson, 56, currently serves on the board of directors for Boston Private Financial Holdings, a financial services firm focused on private banking and wealth management. She previously has held board positions with Cloudera, a private enterprise software company; Riverbed Technology, a publicly traded hardware and software developer; and the National Center for Women and Information Technology, a nonprofit organization. Stevenson graduated from Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, with a bachelors degree in business. She also earned a masters in business administration from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices (NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

