08.01.2019 17:00
Skyworks Enables Sonos High-Fidelity Amp for Emerging Smart Audio Applications

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that its wireless engines are delivering connectivity in Sonos new versatile digital amplifier, the Amp. Specifically, Sonos is leveraging several of Skyworks front-end solutions to facilitate robust Wi-Fi communications allowing users to effortlessly transmit high-quality sound throughout the home with their mobile phones. With the surge in connected devices across the Internet of Things (IoT), wireless capability has become the critical link for many applications.

"High-fidelity audio systems are elevating todays smart home beyond mere conveniences to premium entertainment experiences, said John ONeill, vice president of marketing for Skyworks. "Skyworks solutions facilitate seamless connectivity in multimedia platforms, ensuring optimal speed, reliability and sound quality. Further, with our recent addition of intelligent audio technologies, we are expanding our IoT footprint in everything from home audio to kitchen appliances, thermostats, digital assistants, speakers and more.

According to Juniper Research, the smart audio devices market is expected to exceed $10 billion by 2022, up from an estimated $2.5 billion in 2017, as consumers opt for homes and entertainment systems with increasing levels of connectivity. The proliferation of connected devices across the IoT coupled with artificial-intelligence voice assistant integration, easy smartphone interfacing and a growing number of mobile apps are driving this exponential growth.

About Skyworks Smart Audio Solutions

Select high-efficiency, front-end modules from the Companys portfolio include the SKY85330-11. For more information about all of Skyworks devices, please visit Skyworks Front-end Modules for IoT.

To learn more about Skyworks newest smart audio solutions, visit Skyworks AIS Solutions.

Skyworks at CES

Skyworks will be hosting customer meetings at CES in the Las Vegas Convention Center, MP 25961.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices (NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "believes," "plans," "may," "will" or "continue," and similar expressions and variations (or negatives) of these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our ability to timely and accurately predict market requirements and evolving industry standards and to identify opportunities in new markets; our ability to develop, manufacture, and market innovative products and avoid product obsolescence; our ability to compete in the marketplace and achieve market acceptance of our products; the availability and pricing of third-party semiconductor foundry, assembly and test capacity, raw materials and supplier components; the quality of our products; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the "Risk Factors" section of Skyworks' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of Skyworks' SEC filings can be obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks' website (www.skyworksinc.com) or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Editors: Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only, and are the property of their respective owners.

