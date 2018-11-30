Skyworks Enables Sonos High-Fidelity Amp for Emerging Smart Audio Applications

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), an innovator of high
performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things,
today announced that its wireless engines are delivering connectivity in
Sonos new versatile digital amplifier, the Amp. Specifically, Sonos is
leveraging several of Skyworks front-end solutions to facilitate robust
Wi-Fi communications allowing users to effortlessly transmit
high-quality sound throughout the home with their mobile phones. With
the surge in connected devices across the Internet of Things (IoT),
wireless capability has become the critical link for many applications.
"High-fidelity audio systems are elevating todays smart home beyond
mere conveniences to premium entertainment experiences, said John
ONeill, vice president of marketing for Skyworks. "Skyworks solutions
facilitate seamless connectivity in multimedia platforms, ensuring
optimal speed, reliability and sound quality. Further, with our recent
addition of intelligent audio technologies, we are expanding our IoT
footprint in everything from home audio to kitchen appliances,
thermostats, digital assistants, speakers and more.
According to Juniper Research, the smart audio devices market is
expected to exceed $10 billion by 2022, up from an estimated $2.5
billion in 2017, as consumers opt for homes and entertainment systems
with increasing levels of connectivity. The proliferation of connected
devices across the IoT coupled with artificial-intelligence voice
assistant integration, easy smartphone interfacing and a growing number
of mobile apps are driving this exponential growth.
About Skyworks Smart Audio Solutions
Select high-efficiency, front-end modules from the Companys portfolio
include the SKY85330-11.
For more information about all of Skyworks devices, please visit Skyworks
Front-end Modules for IoT.
To learn more about Skyworks newest smart audio solutions, visit Skyworks
AIS Solutions.
Skyworks at CES
Skyworks will be hosting customer meetings at CES in the Las Vegas
Convention Center, MP 25961.
About Skyworks
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking
revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting
people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously
unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband,
cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military,
smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.
Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations,
sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North
America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices
(NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks website at: www.skyworksinc.com.
