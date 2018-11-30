Skyworks Enables Sonos High-Fidelity Amp for Emerging Smart Audio Applications

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that its wireless engines are delivering connectivity in Sonos new versatile digital amplifier, the Amp. Specifically, Sonos is leveraging several of Skyworks front-end solutions to facilitate robust Wi-Fi communications allowing users to effortlessly transmit high-quality sound throughout the home with their mobile phones. With the surge in connected devices across the Internet of Things (IoT), wireless capability has become the critical link for many applications.

"High-fidelity audio systems are elevating todays smart home beyond mere conveniences to premium entertainment experiences, said John ONeill, vice president of marketing for Skyworks. "Skyworks solutions facilitate seamless connectivity in multimedia platforms, ensuring optimal speed, reliability and sound quality. Further, with our recent addition of intelligent audio technologies, we are expanding our IoT footprint in everything from home audio to kitchen appliances, thermostats, digital assistants, speakers and more.

According to Juniper Research, the smart audio devices market is expected to exceed $10 billion by 2022, up from an estimated $2.5 billion in 2017, as consumers opt for homes and entertainment systems with increasing levels of connectivity. The proliferation of connected devices across the IoT coupled with artificial-intelligence voice assistant integration, easy smartphone interfacing and a growing number of mobile apps are driving this exponential growth.

About Skyworks Smart Audio Solutions

Select high-efficiency, front-end modules from the Companys portfolio include the SKY85330-11. For more information about all of Skyworks devices, please visit Skyworks Front-end Modules for IoT.

To learn more about Skyworks newest smart audio solutions, visit Skyworks AIS Solutions.

Skyworks at CES

Skyworks will be hosting customer meetings at CES in the Las Vegas Convention Center, MP 25961.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices (NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

