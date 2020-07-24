Skyworks Fuels 5G Small Cell Carrier Roll Outs, Accelerates Global 5G Infrastructure Upgrade Cycle

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced a significant milestone with the shipment of over 1 million of its SKY66318-21 power amplifier (PA), the industrys first high efficiency small cell PA with a bandwidth of 200 MHz at +28 dBm. This achievement highlights Skyworks accelerating the adoption of 5G by enabling enhanced 5G connections and powering more efficient range extension for small cells. To demonstrate the benefits of this exciting new technology, Skyworks also collaborated with Xilinx, Inc. to showcase the spectral and power efficiency achievable using the SKY66318-21 PA in 5G infrastructure applications during the CES 2021 Show.

The demonstration includes Skyworks SKY66318-21 high-efficiency PA, Xilinxs Crest Factor Reduction (CFR) and Digital Pre-Distortion IP along with an RF transceiver from Texas Instruments. Featuring a highly efficient, wide instantaneous bandwidth, fully input/output matched PA with high gain and linearity, the SKY66318-21 enables newly auctioned operation in both the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and the 5G C-band, making it well positioned for "carrier sharing where multiple operators can take advantage of the opportunity to share the same equipment. The demonstration may be viewed by visiting the Skyworks CES virtual booth.

According to a Nov. 2020 report published by Allied Market Research1, the small cell 5G network industry is expected to reach $8.32 billion by 2027, registering a compound annual growth rate of 43% from 2020 to 2027. The report also notes that the rise in network densification, increase in mobile data traffic, advent of Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band, and growth in investment in 5G infrastructure by several economies have driven the growth of the global small cell 5G network market.

"For emerging 5G environments, it is critical that the PA can deliver increased efficiency while meeting challenging out-of-band emissions and EVM requirements, said Dan Mansur, vice president of marketing, Wired and Wireless Group at Xilinx. "We are delighted to collaborate with Skyworks and TI to provide our highly adaptable CFR and DPD IP which offers a scalable digital front-end solution to address future RF PA efficiency needs.

"As 5G is being deployed globally and with the mid-band serving as the sweet spot thanks to its speed, capacity and range, the SKY66318-21 is a robust addition to Skyworks broad portfolio of complete connectivity solutions, said David Stasey, vice president and general manager of diversified analog solutions for Skyworks. "Regardless of band, Skyworks is poised to meet the need for densification in the rapidly expanding small cell market.

The SKY66318-21 PA has a compact design, making it ideal for 5G NR and 4G LTE systems operating from 3300 to 3700 MHz. Active biasing circuitry is integrated to compensate for temperature, voltage, and process variation. The SKY66318-21 is part of a high-efficiency, pin-to-pin compatible PA family supporting major 3GPP bands.

To learn more about the SKY66318-21 3300 to 3700 MHz wide instantaneous bandwidth high-efficiency PA, please visit: https://www.skyworksinc.com/en/Products/Amplifiers/SKY66318-21.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "believes," "plans," "may," "will" or "continue," and similar expressions and variations (or negatives) of these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our ability to timely and accurately predict market requirements and evolving industry standards and to identify opportunities in new markets; our ability to develop, manufacture, and market innovative products and avoid product obsolescence; our ability to compete in the marketplace and achieve market acceptance of our products; delays in the standardization or commercial deployment of 5G technologies; the availability and pricing of third-party semiconductor foundry, assembly and test capacity, raw materials and supplier components; the quality of our products; our products ability to perform under stringent operating conditions; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the "Risk Factors" section of Skyworks' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of Skyworks' SEC filings can be obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks' website (www.skyworksinc.com) or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Editors: Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only and are the property of their respective owners.

1 Allied Market Research, Small Cell 5G Network Market Outlook Nov. 2020

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005288/en/