Skyworks Launches Suite of Custom Waveguide Circulators for 5G Infrastructure

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), an innovator of high
performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things,
today unveiled its newest family of mini circulators for 5G
infrastructure. Circulators, which play a critical role in protecting RF
elements from excessive signal reflection, help eliminate performance
risks and safeguard vital equipment. Given footprint constraints in 5G,
solution size is also a key factor. Leveraging proprietary materials and
processes, Skyworks ultra-small circulators occupy up to 50 percent
less board space than competitive products without compromising
functionalitymaking them ideal for 5G massive MIMO and small cell
applications.
Skyworks mini circulator family represents just one segment of the
companys expansive 5G infrastructure portfolio, which includes
best-in-class high-efficiency drivers and small cell power amplifiers,
advanced low noise amplifiers (LNAs) with integrated high-power switches
and a broad range of individual RF devices. By providing key base
station partners with comprehensive platforms, Skyworks is facilitating
an essential first step in the deployment of 5G and ensuring the
standards rapid commercialization.
"Skyworks is excited to once again be at the forefront of leading
technologies enabling 5G, said David Stasey, vice president and general
manager of diversified analog solutions for Skyworks. "Our
ultra-compact, high performance circulators demonstrate how we are
leveraging our unique capabilities to enhance network efficiency and
deliver higher capacity with greater coverage. When combined with our
mobile and Internet of Things solutions, we are truly empowering
end-to-end 5G connectivity.
According to a March 2019 report from Allied Market Research, the global
5G infrastructure market is estimated to reach $58 billion by 2025, up
from $371 million in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate of
96 percent. Growing penetration of machine-to-machine/Internet of Things
connections and the surge in demand for mobile broadband services are
significant drivers.
About Skyworks 5G Circulators
Skyworks suite of mini circulators is available in 7 mm and 10 mm
packages, both of which support the size requirements of 5G
infrastructure applications. These compact, high performance devices
deliver optimal power handling and low insertion loss, improving the
efficiency of the accompanying power amplifier. Select products from
Skyworks portfolio include:
-
SKYFR-001692
3400 to 3600 MHz single-junction robust lead circulator
-
SKYFR-001657
3400 to 3600 MHz single-junction robust lead circulator
For more information, visit Skyworks 5G
Infrastructure Solutions.
About Skyworks
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking
revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting
people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously
unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband,
cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military,
smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.
Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations,
sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North
America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices
(NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks website at: www.skyworksinc.com.
