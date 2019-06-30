finanzen.net
09.01.2020 14:00
Skyworks Sets Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, will conduct a conference call with analysts to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2020 results and business outlook on January 23, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

After the close of the market on January 23 and prior to the conference call, Skyworks will issue a copy of the earnings press release via Business Wire. The press release may also be viewed on Skyworks website at www.skyworksinc.com/investors.

To listen to the conference call via the Internet, please visit the investor relations section of Skyworks website. To listen to the conference call via telephone, please call (844) 583-4549 (domestic) or (825) 312-2257 (international), confirmation code: 7077695.

Playback of the conference call will begin at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on January 23 and end at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on January 30. The replay will be available on Skyworks website or by calling (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international), access code: 7077695.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "believes," "plans," "may," "will" or "continue," and similar expressions and variations (or negatives) of these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those identified in the "Risk Factors" section of Skyworks' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of Skyworks' SEC filings can be obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks' website (www.skyworksinc.com) or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Editors: Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only, and are the property of their respective owners.

