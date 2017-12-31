Skyworks Sets Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), an innovator of high
performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things,
will conduct a conference call with analysts to discuss its second
quarter fiscal 2018 results and business outlook on May 3, 2018 at 5:00
p.m. Eastern time.
After the close of the market on May 3, and prior to the conference
call, Skyworks will issue a copy of the earnings press release via
Business Wire. The press release may also be viewed on Skyworks website
at www.skyworksinc.com.
To listen to the conference call via the Internet, please visit the
investor relations section of Skyworks website. To listen to the
conference call via telephone, please call (800) 230-1059 (domestic) or
(612) 234-9959 (international), confirmation code: 446921.
Playback of the conference call will begin at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on
May 3, and end at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on May 10. The replay will be
available on Skyworks website or by calling (800) 475-6701 (domestic)
or (320) 365-3844 (international), access code: 446921.
About Skyworks
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking
revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting
people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously
unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular
infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military,
smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.
Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations,
sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North
America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices
(NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks website at: www.skyworksinc.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are
intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements include without limitation information relating to future
events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements
can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects,"
"forecasts," "intends," "believes," "plans," "may," "will" or
"continue," and similar expressions and variations (or negatives) of
these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and
adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain
risks and uncertainties, including those identified in the "Risk
Factors" section of Skyworks' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K
(and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of Skyworks' SEC filings can be
obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks' website (www.skyworksinc.com)
or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).
Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made
only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or
revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
Note to Editors: Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or
registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries in
the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are
for identification purposes only, and are the property of their
respective owners.
