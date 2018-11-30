Skyworks Updates Q1 FY19 Guidance and Sets Date for Q1 FY19 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), an innovator of high
performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things,
today updated its guidance for the first fiscal quarter ended December
28, 2018. The company now expects:
-
Revenue of approximately $970 million, compared to the prior guidance
of revenue between $1.000 billion and $1.020 billion; and
-
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.81 to $1.84,
compared to the prior guidance of $1.91 at the midpoint of the prior
guidance revenue range.
"First fiscal quarter results were impacted by unit weakness across our
largest smartphone customers, said Liam K. Griffin, president and chief
executive officer of Skyworks. "Despite these near-term challenges, our
broad markets business tracked in-line with our prior outlook. In
addition, cash flow generation continued to be strong, allowing us to
return cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.
This update is preliminary in nature, based on information available to
management as of the date of this release, and is subject to further
changes upon completion of our standard quarter-end closing procedures.
Skyworks independent registered public accounting firm has not
completed its review of our results for the first fiscal quarter ended
December 28, 2018. We undertake no obligation to update the information
in this release in the event facts or circumstances change after the
date of this release.
Skyworks First Fiscal Quarter 2019 Conference Call
Skyworks will conduct a conference call with analysts to discuss its
first quarter fiscal 2019 results and business outlook on February 5,
2019, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.
After the close of the market on February 5, and prior to the conference
call, Skyworks will issue a copy of the earnings press release via
Business Wire. The press release may also be viewed on Skyworks website
at www.skyworksinc.com.
To listen to the conference call via the Internet, please visit the
investor relations section of Skyworks website. To listen to the
conference call via telephone, please call (800) 230-1059 (domestic) or
(612) 234-9959 (international), confirmation code: 462168.
Playback of the conference call will begin at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on
February 5, and end at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on February 12. The replay
will be available on Skyworks website or by calling (800) 475-6701
(domestic) or (320) 365-3844 (international), access code: 462168.
Discussion Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains a forward-looking estimate of non-GAAP
diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of our 2019 fiscal year
("Q1 2019). We are unable to provide a reconciliation of our
forward-looking estimate of Q1 2019 GAAP diluted earnings per share to a
forward-looking estimate of Q1 2019 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
because certain information needed to make a reasonable forward-looking
estimate of GAAP diluted earnings per share for Q1 2019 (other than
estimated share-based compensation expense of $0.10 to $0.20 per diluted
share, certain tax items of $0.00 to $0.15 per diluted share and
estimated amortization of intangibles of $0.07 to $0.11 per diluted
share) is difficult to predict and estimate and is often dependent on
future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control. Such
events may include unanticipated changes in our GAAP effective tax rate,
unanticipated one-time charges related to asset impairments (fixed
assets, inventory, intangibles or goodwill), unanticipated
acquisition-related expenses, unanticipated litigation settlement gains,
losses and expenses and other unanticipated non-recurring items not
reflective of ongoing operations. The probable significance of these
unknown items, in the aggregate, is estimated to be in the range of
$0.00 to $0.05 in quarterly earnings per diluted share on a GAAP basis.
Our forward-looking estimates of both GAAP and non-GAAP measures of our
financial performance may differ materially from our actual results and
should not be relied upon as statements of fact.
About Skyworks
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking
revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting
people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously
unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband,
cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military,
smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.
Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations,
sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North
America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100®
market indices (NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit
Skyworks website at: www.skyworksinc.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release includes "forward-looking statements intended to
qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking
statements include without limitation information relating to future
results and expectations of Skyworks (e.g., certain projections and
business trends, plans for dividend payments, the use of its stock
repurchase program, and cash return rate to shareholders).
Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as
"anticipates, "expects, "forecasts, "intends, "believes, "plans,
"may, "will, or "continue, and similar expressions and variations or
negatives of these words. All such statements are subject to certain
risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual
results to differ materially and adversely from those projected, and may
affect our future operating results, financial position and cash flows.
These risks, uncertainties and other important factors include, but are
not limited to: revenue and/or expense adjustments identified in the
course of the quarter-end accounting review; the susceptibility of the
semiconductor industry and the markets addressed by our, and our
customers, products to economic downturns; our reliance on several key
customers for a large percentage of our sales; the volatility of our
stock price; declining selling prices, decreased gross margins, and loss
of market share as a result of increased competition; our ability to
obtain design wins from customers; economic, social, military and
geo-political conditions in the countries in which we, our customers or
our suppliers operate, including security and health risks, imposition
of trade protection measures (e.g., tariffs or taxes), increased
import/export restrictions and controls, and possible disruptions in
transportation networks and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange
rates; changes in laws, regulations and/or policies that could adversely
affect our operations and financial results, the economy and our
customers demand for our products, or the financial markets and our
ability to raise capital; fluctuations in our manufacturing yields due
to our complex and specialized manufacturing processes; our ability to
develop, manufacture and market innovative products, avoid product
obsolescence, reduce costs in a timely manner, transition our products
to smaller geometry process technologies, and achieve higher levels of
design integration; the quality of our products and any defect
remediation costs; the availability and pricing of third-party
semiconductor foundry, assembly and test capacity, raw materials and
supplier components; our ability to retain, recruit and hire key
executives, technical personnel and other employees in the positions and
numbers, with the experience and capabilities, and at the compensation
levels needed to implement our business and product plans; the timing,
rescheduling or cancellation of significant customer orders and our
ability, as well as the ability of our customers, to manage inventory;
our ability to prevent theft of our intellectual property, disclosure of
confidential information, or breaches of our information technology
systems; uncertainties of litigation, including potential disputes over
intellectual property infringement and rights, as well as payments
related to the licensing and/or sale of such rights; our ability to
continue to grow and maintain an intellectual property portfolio and
obtain needed licenses from third parties; our ability to make certain
investments and acquisitions, integrate companies we acquire, and/or
enter into strategic alliances; and other risks and uncertainties,
including, but not limited to, those detailed from time to time in our
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made
only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or
revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
Note to Editors: Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or
registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries in
the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are
for identification purposes only, and are the property of their
respective owners.
