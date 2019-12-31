finanzen.net
26.08.2020

Smart City and Utility Industry Leaders to Convene for First-Ever Virtual Itron Utility Week 2020

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that its flagship event, Itron Utility Week, will bring together smart city and utility leaders to share insights and solutions to address pressing challenges and create opportunity, together. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the customer-focused event will be completely virtual to ensure the safety of attendees.

"Innovation starts with people, and thats precisely why we bring together industry experts, colleagues and thought leaders each year for Itron Utility Week. Together, we will learn from one another, share fresh perspectives and open the door to endless possibilities through innovation for utilities and cities around the world, said Marina Donovan, vice president of global marketing and public affairs at Itron. "For the first time, the entire event will be presented online, and although we cant completely replicate the full in-person experience, we will feature many of the same aspects of IUW that make it a success for our customers, partners and industry leaders year over year.

For 2020, Itron Utility Week will be offered virtually and at no charge, and it will continue to provide valuable insights from across the smart city and utility space.

What: Itron Utility Week 2020 includes breakout sessions led by industry peers, two insightful keynotes, engaging panels, the Excellence in Resourcefulness and Itron Innovator Awards, and access to Itrons first virtual Knowledge Center, which showcases Itrons comprehensive solutions and partner offerings.

When: Oct. 27-29, 2020

Where: Online

Who: Keynote and featured speakers at Itron Utility Week include:

  • Paula Gold-Williams, president and CEO, CPS Energy
  • Marcy Reed, president, National Grid Massachusetts
  • Sadzi Oliva, commissioner, Illinois Commerce Commission
  • Heather Rosentrater, senior vice president, Energy Delivery and Shared Services, Avista
  • Brian Dillard, chief innovation officer, City of San Antonio
  • Kimberly Britton, CEO, EPIcenter
  • Tom Deitrich, CEO and president, Itron

Sessions include:

  • Opening Keynote: Paula Gold-Williams, president and CEO of CPS Energy, will join Tom Deitrich, Itrons president and CEO, for a fireside chat on innovation and community partnership during the opening keynote.
  • Women in Utilities Panel: To celebrate the women in our industry, Kimberly Britton, CEO of EPIcenter, will moderate a panel of female leaders at the forefront of our industry to discuss topics such as leading in a time of crisis, the reality of working from home and how to best manage competing demands.
  • Big Picture Session Panel: This year, Itron will host a Big Picture Session on "Creating Agile Communities Leveraging Smart City and Utility Infrastructure, featuring a panel discussion with city, utility and industry experts.
  • Breakout Sessions: Tailored breakout sessions provide the opportunity to learn from and discuss with industry peers and Itron employees who have a firsthand understanding of the issues at play in the sector. Session tracks include Applications, Outcomes and Services; Data Management; Mobile and Measurement Solutions; and Multi-Purpose Network Solutions.
  • Industry Awards: During the Opening Keynote Session, Frost & Sullivan will present this years winners of the Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards for Energy and Water. Itron will also present the winner of the second annual Itron Innovator Award later in the week.

To keep up with live updates throughout the conference check out our LinkedIn event page, read updates on the Itron blog and follow Itron and #IUW20 on social media. There is no charge to attend and event registration will be open in September for Itron customers, prospects and partners. For more information about Itron Utility Week: Empowering Innovation, visit www.itron.com/iuw.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

