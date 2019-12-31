SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) sees that the Covid-19, Corona Virus will have a lasting impact on how consumers interact with the physical world. This impact will be most pronounced in the aversion the public will have to touching commonly used devices such as the credit/debit card PIN pad at a checkout counter.

This aversion to using public touch points will no doubt accelerate the use of contactless credit cards with a growing demand for the abandonment altogether of needing to enter a PIN on a numeric pad at the checkout. The death of the PIN has been coming for a long time given that a four-digit numeric code is today seen as one of the weakest forms of security imagined. Code breaking software you can carry in your smartphone can crunch numbers in seconds to defeat PIN codes. It is just that until now, there hasnt been the impetus to bring about credit card industry wide change especially in an industry that is so large that implementing change is at best, not an easy task.

"SmartMetric sees that Covid-19 will cause a rethink across all areas that have public touch points ushering in a total rethink on how consumers will interact with devices including the processing of their credit card at a checkout," said today Chaya Hendrick, SmartMetrics President and CEO.

The SmartMetric fingerprint activated dual interface credit and debit cards, having both contact insertion into a card reader along with contactless RFID/NFC wireless reading, use biometrics to provide a much higher level of card security to that of PIN based cards. At the same time the card's enhanced security that stops the card from being able to be used unless there is a 100% fingerprint match with the card user's fingerprint, provides Banks with a much safer card platform. Even the card's RFID/NFC contactless feature is only activated following the biometric fingerprint match.

Using biometrics that are built into the card delivers a quantum leap in card security while now making contactless card payments even safer than the standard credit card. This means that Banks can now rethink the transaction dollar amount limit now in place on contactless credit and debit cards. With a card that can now only be used by the person the card is issued to, contactless "no pin pad touch transactions can be safely used by the consumer while mitigating card fraud for the Banks.

The global contactless credit/debit card payment market size is expected to grow from USD 10.3 billion in 2020 to USD 18.0 billion by 2025. This is at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during the forecast period according to report published by the research group, MarketsandMarkets 1.

SmartMetric is ready to move aggressively forward in making available its new card to card issuing Banks around the world, in association with its global banking partners.

SmartMetric is a USA based company with sales and marketing partnerships in Latin America, Europe and the United States. Engineering of the biometric card electronics is done in-house and is the owned intellectual property of the company.

To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video of the SmartMetric Biometric Card. To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com.

1 MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Safe Harbor Statement: Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Also such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, if we are unable to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; changes in the competitive environment in our industry and the markets where we operate; our ability to access the capital markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Investors and security holders are urged to carefully review and consider each of SmartMetric Inc. public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to, if applicable, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, proxy statements, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200515005519/en/