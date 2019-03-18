SmartMetric Biometric Credit Card Received Significant Attention From Card Issuing Financial Institutions At The Credit Card Industry Payments Summit In Phoenix, Arizona

finanzen.net
Mit digitalen Geschäftsmodellen die Immobilienwirtschaft revolutionieren - Smart Building Solutions 2019 am 2.-3. April in Aachen.-w-
18.03.2019 20:14
SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) exhibited its latest biometric fingerprint activated credit card last week at the Payments Summit held in Phoenix, Arizona.

SmartMetric's President & CEO spoke at the Payments Summit Conference on the subject of Biometric Cards in the credit card industry.

SmartMetric recently signed an agreement for the production of its biometric credit card to include the Advantis EMV card chip along with the Advantis chip card operating system. The Advantis credit card chip and operating system is being used in the payments cards of 100 Banks globally. More than 1.3 Billion payment cards have been issued with the Advantis chip and software.

Biometrics, and in particular fingerprint biometrics, provide very strong authentication and security, unlike alpha numeric passwords that can be hacked using the power of a computer found in most of todays smartphones. High resolution and total fingerprint scan along with live detection make fingerprint scanning the number one immediate test of a person's identity.

SmartMetric has developed biometric cards for banking, cyber security and building access along with other special biometric secured cards such as a portable medical files card for frequent travelers.

SmartMetric holds five issued patents pertaining to its biometric credit/debit card. It is currently being offered to Banks in the United States, Latin America and soon to be released to Banks in Europe.

The SmartMetric biometric card is as thin as a standard credit card with a fully functional fingerprint scanner built inside the card along with a rechargeable battery that allows the card to be used on all card readers including ATMs.

Follow this link to view the SmartMetric biometric credit card:

Using the SmartMetric Card at an ATM
Storing your fingerprint on your card
SmartMetric Biometric Portable Medical Records Card

Safe Harbor Statement: Certain of the above statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

