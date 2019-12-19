finanzen.net
Klimaneutral, nachhaltig und beständig: der neue offene Immobilienfonds der Credit Suisse. Mehr erfahren-w-
19.12.2019 19:12
Bewerten
(0)

SmartMetric Continues to Advance Its Biometric In-the-card Technology for the Next Generation Secure Credit and Debit Cards

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) announces that its biometric credit and debit card has now a battery shelf life of over 9 years. The card's biometric fingerprint sensor and internal processor powers on automatically as soon as the card holder touches the card's fingerprint sensor on the card's surface.

"This means the card can stay unused by a user for a long time and when they go to use the card it will power up immediately; the user simply touches the card's sensor, said today SmartMetrics President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

SmartMetric has also made advances in its contactless NFC technology that is activated for contactless transactions following the users instant fingerprint scan and match when the touch the card's biometric sensor on the card's surface.

The card's internal biometric scanner is powered by a rechargeable very thin battery. This SmartMetric battery is recharged every time the card holder uses the card at either a regular contact card reader or ATM as well as contactless readers used to read contactless credit and debit cards.

SmartMetric turns the card user's biometrics into the key that unlocks the card. Using the power of biometric security technology SmartMetric brings the ultimate in card user authentication to the credit card.

The SmartMetric biometric credit card is planned for release early in 2020. The biometric card is incorporating the operating system and payments chip of a major global payments card chip supplier. The new biometric credit and debit card solution will be offered to the more than 500 Credit Card issuing Banks who are already using the chip supplier's chip in their credit and debit cards globally. This credit card solution provider has more than 1.4 billion issued credit and debit cards using their chip.

SmartMetric is a USA based company with sales and marketing partnerships in Latin America, Europe the United States. Engineering of the biometric card electronics is done in-house and is the owned intellectual property of the company.

To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video of the SmartMetric Biometric Card. To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Also such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, if we are unable to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; changes in the competitive environment in our industry and the markets where we operate; our ability to access the capital markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Investors and security holders are urged to carefully review and consider each of SmartMetric Inc. public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to, if applicable, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, proxy statements, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Nachrichten zu SmartMetric Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr SmartMetric News
RSS Feed
SmartMetric zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu SmartMetric Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene SmartMetric News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere SmartMetric News
Werbung

Inside

Die 72er-Regel: Rechnen Sie aus, wann sich Ihre Investition verdoppelt
SOCIETE GENERALE: TRADING-AKTION HAPPY FRIDAY - KEINE SPREADS
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
Wirecard im Chartcheck
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Markt am Live Chart
Brentölpreis steigt nach DOE-Bericht wieder über 66 USD
Allianz  Vor neuem Kursrückgang?
HSBC: Evotec weitet Partnerschaft aus, KWS Saat bekräftigt Prognose
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur SmartMetric-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

SmartMetric Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Betriebsrente  eine tickende Zeitbombe
Streit um den Zombie-Effekt
Keine billigen Ausreden mehr beim Supermarkt-Knöllchen
Dieser Boom ängstigt ganz Europa
Was an der Börse 2020 wichtig wird

News von

Nel-Asa-Aktie nach Großauftrag: Kaufsignal greifbar nahe
Was ist bloß bei Nel Asa los? Wasserstoff-Produzent bekommt schon wieder Großauftrag
Metro-Aktie: Wende bei Real-Verkauf - deshalb könnte sich das Investment lohnen
Jungheinrich-Aktie stürzt brutal ab. Was ist da los?
Fondsgesellschaft DWS kauft massiv Wirecard-Aktien

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Sparkurs und SUVs erhöhen VW-Betriebsgewinn -- Wirecard erneut im Visier der FT -- Vonovia, Amadeus FiRe, Deutsche Bank im Fokus

Übernahmekampf um JUST EAT verschärft sich. CTS Eventim und Kapsch wollen wegen Maut-Absage 560 Millionen Euro vom deutschen Bund. Goldman verhandelt in Korruptionsskandal anscheinend über Milliardenstrafe. Swatch empört über vorläufigen Lieferstopp. J&J erhält EU-Zulassung für Esketamin-Nasenspray Spravato. Bank of England hält Leitzins stabil.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 50 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 50 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 50 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Boris Johnson hat einen überwältigenden Sieg bei der britischen Parlamentswahl erzielt. Glauben Sie, dass es nun am 31. Januar 2020 tatsächlich zum Brexit kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
19:45 Uhr
DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Dow höher -- Sparkurs und SUVs erhöhen VW-Betriebsgewinn -- Wirecard erneut im Visier der FT -- Vonovia, Amadeus FiRe, Deutsche Bank im Fokus
Geld
19:38 Uhr
Online-Shopping auf Rechnung - So prüfen Klarna & Co. die Kreditwürdigkeit
Ausland
19:18 Uhr
Netflix oder Amazon? Welcher Streamingdienst in Deutschland mit Abstand die Nase vorn hat
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
EVOTEC SE566480
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100