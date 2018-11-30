SmartMetric Reports That Over 8.2 Billion Payments Chip Cards Have Been Distributed as of December 2018

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) as of December 2018 according to figures
released by the chip card industry standards body, EMV Co, more that 8.2
Billion chip cards have been issued globally for use in the card
payments industry.
The United States was one of the last regions in the World to adopt the
chip on the card technology but in less than four years it has now
surpassed adoption rates of Asia Pacific and given the current adoption
trajectory will approach the European adoption rates in the near future.
Outside of Asia Pacific the United States will surpass Latin America and
Europe in the total numbers of chip cards issued and in use for payments.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Worldwide EMV Chip Card Deployment
|
|
Units
(in Millions)
|
|
Adoption
Rate
|
Africa & The Middle East
|
|
|
|
272
|
|
87.80%
|
Asia Pacific
|
|
|
|
|
5,001
|
|
51%
|
Canada, Latin America & the Caribbean
|
|
|
848
|
|
86.90%
|
Europe Zone 1
|
|
|
|
|
956
|
|
85.50%
|
Europe Zone 2
|
|
|
|
|
301
|
|
80.40%
|
United States
|
|
|
|
|
842
|
|
60.70%
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
8,220
Billion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Given the extraordinary size of the chip card payments market it is
little surprise, that according to a recent industry research report it
is projected that more than 570 million of these chip cards used for
credit and debit transactions will use fingerprint biometrics as an
added security feature over the next 4 years.
SmartMetric has created a fingerprint scanner that fits inside a credit
and debit card and is used to provide biometric protection for these
cards.
"The rise of biometrics in the credit and debit card industry is
happening at the same time that we have advanced the in-the-card
biometric technology to the point that our self-powered fingerprint
scanner technology fits into a standard credit card industry conforming
size allowing the us to be able to provide card issuing banks around the
world with our state of the art advanced biometric credit and debit card
solution for todays chip cards, said SmartMetrics President and CEO,
Chaya Hendrick.
Good Intelligence in a research report on Biometrics said "Biometrics
payment cards not only offer improved security by removing the PIN but
also allow frictionless payments for higher value transactions (for
debit cards). Good Intelligence believes that there is a significant
market opportunity for biometric payment cards and forecasts that by
2023 there will be almost 579 million biometric payment cards in use
around the world.
SmartMetric is moving forward with the offering of its biometric credit
card solution to card issuing banks globally. It is now manufacturing
the card with an Advantis EMV Chip and the Advantis operating system.
Advantis chip and operating system on credit and debit cards is being
used by more than 100 Banks worldwide and has been issued on more than
1.3 Billion credit/debit cards to date.
To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video
of the SmartMetric Biometric Card To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com
Safe Harbor Statement: Forward-Looking Statements in this
press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Also such forward-looking statements are within the
meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Our actual results,
performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed
or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can
identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may,"
"could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe,"
"estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will,"
"would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the
negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking
statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that,
while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently
uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially
from current expectations include, among others, if we are unable to
access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our
plans for growth; changes in the competitive environment in our industry
and the markets where we operate; our ability to access the capital
markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. We caution you not
to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are
made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to
update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect
actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions
or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except
to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more
forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will
make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking
statements. Investors and security holders are urged to
carefully review and consider each of SmartMetric Inc. public filings
with the SEC, including but not limited to, if applicable, Annual
Reports on Form 10-K, proxy statements, Current Reports on Form 8-K and
Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
