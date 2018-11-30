finanzen.net
01.05.2019
SmartMetric Reports That Over 8.2 Billion Payments Chip Cards Have Been Distributed as of December 2018

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) as of December 2018 according to figures released by the chip card industry standards body, EMV Co, more that 8.2 Billion chip cards have been issued globally for use in the card payments industry.

The United States was one of the last regions in the World to adopt the chip on the card technology but in less than four years it has now surpassed adoption rates of Asia Pacific and given the current adoption trajectory will approach the European adoption rates in the near future.

Outside of Asia Pacific the United States will surpass Latin America and Europe in the total numbers of chip cards issued and in use for payments.

 
Worldwide EMV Chip Card Deployment

Units

(in Millions)

Adoption
Rate

Africa & The Middle East 272 87.80%
Asia Pacific 5,001 51%
Canada, Latin America & the Caribbean 848 86.90%
Europe Zone 1 956 85.50%
Europe Zone 2 301 80.40%
United States 842 60.70%
  TOTAL

8,220
Billion

 

Given the extraordinary size of the chip card payments market it is little surprise, that according to a recent industry research report it is projected that more than 570 million of these chip cards used for credit and debit transactions will use fingerprint biometrics as an added security feature over the next 4 years.

SmartMetric has created a fingerprint scanner that fits inside a credit and debit card and is used to provide biometric protection for these cards.

"The rise of biometrics in the credit and debit card industry is happening at the same time that we have advanced the in-the-card biometric technology to the point that our self-powered fingerprint scanner technology fits into a standard credit card industry conforming size allowing the us to be able to provide card issuing banks around the world with our state of the art advanced biometric credit and debit card solution for todays chip cards, said SmartMetrics President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

Good Intelligence in a research report on Biometrics said "Biometrics payment cards not only offer improved security by removing the PIN but also allow frictionless payments for higher value transactions (for debit cards). Good Intelligence believes that there is a significant market opportunity for biometric payment cards and forecasts that by 2023 there will be almost 579 million biometric payment cards in use around the world.

SmartMetric is moving forward with the offering of its biometric credit card solution to card issuing banks globally. It is now manufacturing the card with an Advantis EMV Chip and the Advantis operating system. Advantis chip and operating system on credit and debit cards is being used by more than 100 Banks worldwide and has been issued on more than 1.3 Billion credit/debit cards to date.

To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video of the SmartMetric Biometric Card To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Also such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, if we are unable to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; changes in the competitive environment in our industry and the markets where we operate; our ability to access the capital markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Investors and security holders are urged to carefully review and consider each of SmartMetric Inc. public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to, if applicable, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, proxy statements, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

