finanzen.net
Sparen kann sich trotz niedriger Zinsen lohnen: Mit ETF-Sparplänen. Wer mehr erreichen will, sollte regelmäßig anlegen.-w-
25.09.2019 16:00
Bewerten
(0)

SmartMetric Says That $6.4 Billion in Fraud Losses on Existing Credit and Debit Cards Has Been Reported Last Year in the USA

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME)  Following the widespread adoption and use by consumers of EMV chip cards in the U.S. that are difficult to counterfeit, fraud losses on existing credit and debit cards was still significant, amounting to $6.4 billion in losses in 2018.

The 16th annual identity-fraud study by Javelin Strategy & Research estimates that payment-related fraud affected 14.4 million consumers in 2018. "This high level of payment fraud affecting millions of consumers annually is why so many consumers are willing to pay for a safer credit card protected by biometric technology," said SmartMetrics President & CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

According to independent research contracted by SmartMetric, more than 65% of credit card users in the United States would be willing to pay for a credit card with built inside the card biometrics. The research survey question asked was, Would you pay for a safer biometric secured credit card that has a built in fingerprint reader for your protection? 65.5% of respondents said they would.

"Deeper analysis of the motivation of consumers to pay for a safer credit card is not what one would immediately think of," said Chaya Hendrick. "One of the largest issues for the consumer is the sense of violation and resulting insecurity felt after falling victim of even a low dollar amount credit card fraud.

The SmartMetric biometric card has built inside of it a powerful fingerprint scanner that scans a persons fingerprint when the fingerprint sensor is touched on the cards surface. The fingerprint scan is done in less than 0.25 seconds. This provides a biometric scan, match and card activation in less time than it takes the card holder to reach across to insert their card in a store card reader or ATM.

When the SmartMetric biometric credit or debit card is inserted into a retail reader or ATM, and after the card has completed the fingerprint scan which has been powered by the card's internal battery, the card's internal battery is rapidly recharged while in the card reader and performing the credit or debit card transaction.

Follow this link to view the SmartMetric biometric credit card: Using the SmartMetric Card at an ATM Storing your fingerprint on your card SmartMetric Biometric Portable Medical Records Card To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com

*Goode Intelligence forecasts 579 million biometric payment cards will be in use

Safe Harbor Statement: Certain of the above statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Nachrichten zu SmartMetric Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr SmartMetric News
RSS Feed
SmartMetric zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu SmartMetric Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene SmartMetric News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere SmartMetric News
Werbung

Inside

Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Continental, Infineon, Bayer
Die aktuellsten Trends und spannende Wissensthemen im kostenlosen ideas Magazin entdecken
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones startet Erholung
Sechs Fakten über die Deutschen und ihr Geld
DZ BANK - Brent: Anschläge auf Saudi-Arabien triggern Kurssprung!
Euro Stoxx 50  Das Jahreshoch wird abverkauft
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Neues Jahreshoch im Euro Stoxx 50 wird brachial verkauft
HSBC: TeamViewer in aller Munde
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur SmartMetric-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

SmartMetric Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Teamviewer startet mäßig an der Börse
Wie Sie aus nichts 4491 Euro machen
Der Immobilien-Boom offenbart die neue deutsche Stadt-Land-Realität
Einmal Türöffnen - 350 Euro Preisunterschied
Darum sind MP3-Player noch immer gefragt

News von

Diese zwei Banken trotzen den Minizinsen und bieten für Tagesgeld 1,0 Prozent. Das müssen Sparer jetzt wissen
DAX: Attraktiver Einkaufspreis
Dividenden- und Anleiherenditen: So geht Altersvorsorge trotz nie mehr steigender Zinsen
Ifo-Index lässt DAX-Anleger kalt: VW-Aktie gibt nach Anklage nach
Oberste Richter holen Unterhaus aus Zwangspause - Schlappe für Johnson

Heute im Fokus

DAX verliert kräftig -- Dow stabil -- Pfeiffer Vacuum senkt Prognose weiter -- TeamViewer mit größtem Tech-Börsengang seit Dotcom-Boom -- adidas, PUMA, Wirecard im Fokus

eBbay-Chef Wenig tritt ab. Google verweigert Bezahlung für Nachrichtenlinks in Frankreich. GERRY WEBER-Aktie: Staatsanwaltschaft ermittelt wegen Insiderhandels. Razzia bei Deutscher Bank wegen Danske-Skandal. Conti will wegen Branchenkrise und Wandel zu E-Mobilität massiv sparen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 38 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 38 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 38 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung hat ein Milliarden-Paket für den Klimaschutz beschlossen. Glauben Sie an dessen Wirksamkeit?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:59 Uhr
DAX verliert kräftig -- Dow stabil -- Pfeiffer Vacuum senkt Prognose weiter -- TeamViewer mit größtem Tech-Börsengang seit Dotcom-Boom -- adidas, PUMA, Wirecard im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
16:06 Uhr
Trotz Fed-Zinsentscheid: Experte prognostiziert kommende Rezession
Aktie im Fokus
16:09 Uhr
Nike-Aktie mit Allzeithoch: Nike steigert Umsatz und Ergebnis
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeamViewerA2YN90
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TUITUAG00
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
EVOTEC SE566480
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
K+S AGKSAG88
TeslaA1CX3T