finanzen.net
17.07.2019 21:30
Bewerten
(0)

SmartMetric Secures Contactless Credit and Debit Cards With Its Biometric Technology Inside the Card

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) according to Visa outside the United States, more than 40% of face to face card transactions with Visa cards already occur with a wave of the card at the checkout terminal. Other countries that have been earlier adopters of the tap or wave contactless card experience are even much higher. For instance, in Australia the number is 90% of transactions, Canada 60% and nearly 50% in the United Kingdom.

What is attracting consumers to tapping or waving their card at a terminal rather than inserting is the 5 to 10 seconds that is saved in a contactless wave of the card transaction rather than the usual insertion of the card into the Point Of Sale terminal. The attraction for retailers is that in the course of the day this can amount to fewer lines at the checkout, providing an improved card experience for both the card user and the retailer.

There is a big but, when it comes to contactless card payments. They are inherently less secure than contact transactions where the user physically inserts the card into a reader. This is where the introduction of biometrics onto the payments card turns an insecure card into a biometric high-level security product that uses the persons fingerprint scan on the card to activate the cards contactless function.

Prior to the fingerprint scan and activation performed on the card, the contactless card does not wirelessly send any information that is used for a transaction. When the card user wants to use the card they pull the card out of their wallet or purse as usual. They touch the surface of their card with a finger, because of ergonomics, in most cases their thumb. Then in less than a quarter of a second and in the less than the time it takes to reach across with the card to the terminal, the card has read the persons biometric fingerprint, matched the fingerprint with the users pre-stored fingerprint, which in turn turns the payment cards contact and contactless function on.

"SmartMetric has spent years in R&D to develop what is arguably the worlds most advanced, frictionless and elegant high-tech card solution for todays security aware consumer and security concerned retailer and card issuer, said today SmartMetrics President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

JP Morgan Chase has announced that "all of its credit and debit cards will be moved to contactless by the end of 2019. This is a major move in the contactless card space, ensuring that the United States will now join the other advanced card markets in the mass adoption of what the industry calls dual interface cards. That is, cards that operate with both the usual contact chip for insertion into a terminal or at the users choice using the contactless chip allowing the user to simply wave the card over the terminal.

SmartMetric is a USA-based company with sales and marketing partnerships in Latin America, Europe and the United States. Engineering of the biometric card electronics is done in-house and is the owned intellectual property of the company. SmartMetric has various patents pending and has five significant strategic issued patents.

According to Goode Intelligence, a research company based in London, they have predicted more than 500 million payment cards will be "biometric fingerprint cards by 2024. That is less than five years. As the leader in the biometric card space, SmartMetric believes it is in a very strong position to dominate this new biometric technology card market.

Visa is forecasting that 100 million contactless Visa cards will be issued in the United States by the end of 2019. *

To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video of the SmartMetric Biometric Card. To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com.

*https://www.ft.com/content/445a308c-02f3-11e9-9d01-cd4d49afbbe3

Please note that Visa is a registered trademark of Visa Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement: Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Also such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, if we are unable to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; changes in the competitive environment in our industry and the markets where we operate; our ability to access the capital markets; and other risks discussed in the Companys filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Investors and security holders are urged to carefully review and consider each of SmartMetric Inc. public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to, if applicable, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, proxy statements, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Nachrichten zu SmartMetric Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr SmartMetric News
RSS Feed
SmartMetric zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu SmartMetric Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene SmartMetric News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere SmartMetric News
Anzeige

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: DENK DICH REICH! - HEUTE 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT DR. RAIMUND SCHRIEK
6 Mythen über Robo-Advisor
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie - Wie Gewinne sichern? | BNP Paribas
Brenntag spürt die Konjunkturflaute
Neue All-Time-Highs in Aussicht: Bleibt der Dow Jones auf Rekordfahrt?
DZ BANK - Brent: Starke US-Daten und Iran-Konflikt befeuern Ölpreis!
Vontobel: Das Ripple 1x1  Teil 5: Zahlen und Fakten zu Ripple
EuroStoxx 50  Bullen versuchen es erneut
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur SmartMetric-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

SmartMetric Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen schwächer -- IWF: Dollar deutlich überbewertet -- MorphoSys-Aktie im Aufwind -- Dialog erhöht Prognose -- Fresenius, FMC, Brenntag, BoA im Fokus

Tencent bringt mit DouYu-Aktie Tochter an die Nasdaq. Ericsson: Gewinnerwartungen trotz kräftigem Umsatzplus enttäuscht. EU-Kommission leitet Ermittlungen gegen Amazon ein. G7-Staaten haben 'schwere Bedenken' gegen Facebooks Libra. ASML bestätigt Prognose. BVB angeblich vor lukrativer Vertragsverlängerung mit Ausrüster PUMA.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 28 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 28 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 28 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:54 Uhr
DAX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen schwächer -- IWF: Dollar deutlich überbewertet -- MorphoSys-Aktie im Aufwind -- Dialog erhöht Prognose -- Fresenius, FMC, Brenntag, BoA im Fokus
Kolumnen
19:48 Uhr
Wer nicht investiert ist, verpasst das Beste
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
20:54 Uhr
US-Notenbank: Wirtschaft wächst mit gemäßigten Tempo
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
TeslaA1CX3T
Infineon AG623100
BayerBAY001
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
GAZPROM903276
Deutsche Telekom AG555750