SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME): One of the consequences of the COVID-19 Pandemic is the immediate and long-term changes of consumer behavior it will have. It is expected that many consumers will have an aversion to touching things that are in high contact situations such as card reader pin pads at checkouts. Given the choice between holding the credit card over the reader for a second or touching an often used pin pad, many consumers will now naturally trend to wanting to use the contactless option.

"We will be seeing a major uplift in the usage of contactless credit and debit cards going forward, not only because of the convenience of just waving the card over the card reader but now because of the fear of touching common public devices, said today SmartMetrics President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

The huge advantage for card issuing Banks with the SmartMetric biometric contactless card solution is that it uses the card holder's fingerprint to authenticate the card holder making the transaction. It is without question that a person's fingerprint biometrics is a far more secure method of authentication then a four digit code entered on a pin pad. This higher level of security and absolute identification validation of the card user means the limitation on card spend because the card transaction is a contactless transaction rather than a contact transaction, is no longer needed.

Contactless Payment Market Global Forecast to 2025 report published by MarketsandMarkets says the global contactless credit/debit card payment market size is expected to grow from USD 10.3 billion in 2020 to USD 18.0 billion by 2025. This is at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during the forecast period. The major advantage offered by contactless payments is that customers can instantly complete transactions with the tap of a card. This increases the speed of transactions, making contactless payments even more efficient, stated the MarketsandMarkets report.

SmartMetrics biometric fingerprint secured and activated contact and contactless credit/debit cards are ready to ship to its partners in Europe at the end of the COVID-19 lock down.

Securing contactless credit and debit cards with a persons biometrics is a game changer in the contactless payments card world, according to SmartMetric. Allowing card issuing banks to now provide a totally secure contactless card product that can only be used by the real card holder. This dramatically changes the risk for card issuers who have had to have low transaction limits on contactless cards due to the ease of use by fraudsters having gotten their hands on a lost or stolen card.

It has taken us a great deal of engineering and time to perfect our contactless card technology inside the card whereby the cards contactless radio transmission is only activated to work with a contactless card reader following the card holder's positive fingerprint scan. The biometric credit card holder's fingerprint is stored inside the card and by simply touching a sensor on the cards surface, in less than a quarter of a second the user's fingerprint is scanned, matched and then and only then will the card work in a contact or contactless card reader or ATM.

SmartMetric is a USA based company with sales and marketing partnerships in Latin America, Europe the United Stated. Engineering of the biometric card electronics is done in-house and is the owned intellectual property of the company.

To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video of the SmartMetric Biometric Card To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com

*MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their pain points around revenues decisions.

