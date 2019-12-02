finanzen.net
02.12.2019
SmartMetric, the Creator of Biometric Credit and Debit Cards, Cites a Report Showing More Than 42.6% of Baby Boomers Have Become Victims of Credit Card Fraud

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) While credit card usage continues to grow, so do the incidents of credit and debit card fraud. According to a research report by "the ascent from Motley Fool, 42.6% of baby boomers in the United States have become victims of credit card fraud.

The average percentage of victims is reported at 35%, comprising 33.1% of Millennials, 37.6% of Generation X and 42.6% of Baby Boomers.

Payment preferences amongst all card users showed that the majority used Debit Cards over Credit Cards. Research respondents showed 57.5% preferred Debit Cards while only 35.7% chose to use Credit Cards and only 6.8% used cash for their payments.

Debit Cards now with embedded radio frequency technology (NFC) pose a greater risk for consumers going forward as they are now being issued by all the major banks in the United States. You may not realize it but if you have received a Debit Card over the past year in all likelihood it has an inbuilt antennae that allows all your card information to be transmitted wirelessly. This of course allows the card to be read by any semi-technology-literate hacker who wants to scoop up your card information.

"Realizing the security issue of hackers stealing card information has led to SmartMetric creating a biometric fingerprint recognition Debit and Credit card that uses the card holder's fingerprint to turn on the card's chip and now the card's antennae," said today SmartMetrics President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

The SmartMetric biometric fingerprint activated Debit and Credit Card has a nano fingerprint scanner built inside the card which is used to scan the card holder's fingerprint when they touch the card.

The United States has more than 842 million credit and debit cards as of the last quarter of 2018. The world total of chip-based Credit and Debit Cards is now more than 8.2 billion cards. This is an increase of over a billion Credit and Debit Card increase from the previous year.

Using the SmartMetric miniaturized fingerprint scanner technology, SmartMetric has now brought biometric security technology to the now all-pervasive Credit and Debit Card.

SmartMetric holds issued patents on its technology. Years of research and development have now culminated in a world class leading product in the biometric IOT space.

SmartMetric is a USA based company with sales and marketing partnerships in Latin America, Europe the United Stated. Engineering of the biometric card electronics is done in-house and is the owned intellectual property of the company. SmartMetric has various patents pending and has five significant issued patents.

To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video of the SmartMetric Biometric Card To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com.

*Source - https://www.fool.com/the-ascent/credit-cards/articles/study-why-swipe-american-credit-card-preferences-and-habits-by-generation/

Safe Harbor Statement: Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Also such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, if we are unable to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; changes in the competitive environment in our industry and the markets where we operate; our ability to access the capital markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Investors and security holders are urged to carefully review and consider each of SmartMetric Inc. public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to, if applicable, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, proxy statements, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

