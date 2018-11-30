finanzen.net
28.05.2019 20:32
SmartMetric to Present the ADVANTIS SmartMetric Biometric Card at the Secure Payments and ID Conference in Madrid, Spain on June 19, 2019

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) will be presenting its new biometric fingerprint activated credit card with the inbuilt ADVANTIS EMV Chip and banking operating system at the Secure Payments and ID Conference being held on June 19, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

"We are excited to be presenting our amazing new biometric card in association with ADVANTIS in Madrid on June 19 at the Secure Payments and ID Conference which is being attended by the leading banks in Europe. This will give us the opportunity to unveil our new biometric credit card that has been especially developed with the ADVANTIS credit card chip and payments system that is being used by 100 banks around the world, said today SmartMetrics President & CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

Chaya Hendrick, as a guest speaker at the conference, will be giving a presentation titled "BIOMETRIC CARD PAYMENTS: THE FUTURE IS NOW on June 19, 2019 at 1:30pm.

The conference will be attended by the leading banks in Europe along with the leading credit card manufacturers. The conference website is www.securepaymentsid.ifaes.com.

ADVANTIS is operating in 3 Continents in 40 Countries and its Chip and Operating system is being used on over 1.3 BILLION credit cards.

SmartMetric is based in the USA with marketing and engineering in various parts of the World. SmartMetric has created a fingerprint scanner that fits inside a credit and debit card and is used to provide biometric protection for these cards. The card user simply touches a square sensor on the card's surface and in less than 0.25 seconds the card's internal fingerprint scanner reads the card user's fingerprint and if the fingerprint matches the card is immediately turned on.

With instant biometric validation and card activation means that the SmartMetric biometric card technology provides seamless use by the card customer. By the time the credit/debit card user reaches across to insert the card in a reader or ATM the card has been biometrically authenticated and turned on.

To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video of the SmartMetric Biometric Card. To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Also such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, if we are unable to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; changes in the competitive environment in our industry and the markets where we operate; our ability to access the capital markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Investors and security holders are urged to carefully review and consider each of SmartMetric Inc. public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to, if applicable, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, proxy statements, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

