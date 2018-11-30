SmartMetric to Present the ADVANTIS SmartMetric Biometric Card at the Secure Payments and ID Conference in Madrid, Spain on June 19, 2019

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) will be presenting its new biometric
fingerprint activated credit card with the inbuilt ADVANTIS EMV Chip and
banking operating system at the Secure Payments and ID Conference being
held on June 19, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.
"We are excited to be presenting our amazing new biometric card in
association with ADVANTIS in Madrid on June 19 at the Secure Payments
and ID Conference which is being attended by the leading banks in
Europe. This will give us the opportunity to unveil our new biometric
credit card that has been especially developed with the ADVANTIS credit
card chip and payments system that is being used by 100 banks around the
world, said today SmartMetrics President & CEO, Chaya Hendrick.
Chaya Hendrick, as a guest speaker at the conference, will be giving a
presentation titled "BIOMETRIC CARD PAYMENTS: THE FUTURE IS NOW on June
19, 2019 at 1:30pm.
The conference will be attended by the leading banks in Europe along
with the leading credit card manufacturers. The conference website is www.securepaymentsid.ifaes.com.
ADVANTIS is operating in 3 Continents in 40 Countries and its Chip and
Operating system is being used on over 1.3 BILLION credit cards.
SmartMetric is based in the USA with marketing and engineering in
various parts of the World. SmartMetric has created a fingerprint
scanner that fits inside a credit and debit card and is used to provide
biometric protection for these cards. The card user simply touches a
square sensor on the card's surface and in less than 0.25 seconds the
card's internal fingerprint scanner reads the card user's fingerprint
and if the fingerprint matches the card is immediately turned on.
With instant biometric validation and card activation means that the
SmartMetric biometric card technology provides seamless use by the card
customer. By the time the credit/debit card user reaches across to
insert the card in a reader or ATM the card has been biometrically
authenticated and turned on.
To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video
of the SmartMetric Biometric Card. To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com.
