SmartMetric Welcomes Research Report Forecasting 579 Million Credit/Debit Cards Will Be Using Biometrics over the Next Four Years

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME), the developer and manufacturer of
biometric credit cards, welcomes the statement by Goode Intelligence in
a recent release that it identifies that across all payments channels,
old or new, from ATMs, smartphones, biometric payment cards, connected
cars, smart home devices and the latest wearable devices, biometrics is
becoming the only solution to improve customer experience and to reduce
payment fraud.
"The rise of biometrics in the credit and debit card industry is
happening at the same time that we have advanced the in-the-card
biometric technology to the point that our self-powered fingerprint
scanner technology fits into a standard credit card industry conforming
size allowing us to be able to provide card issuing banks around the
world with our state of the art advanced biometric credit and debit card
solution," said today SmartMetrics President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.
Goode Intelligence, in a research report on Biometrics said: "Biometrics
payment cards not only offer improved security by removing the PIN but
also allow frictionless payments for higher value transactions (for
debit cards). Goode Intelligence believes that there is a significant
market opportunity for biometric payment cards and forecasts that by
2023 there will be almost 579 million biometric payment cards in use
around the world.
SmartMetric is moving forward with the offering of its biometric credit
card solution to card issuing banks globally.
