SmartMetric, Who Manufactures Biometric Cards, Reports 579 Million Biometric Credit and Debit Cards Projected In Use Globally Within Next 5 Years

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME), who has developed and manufactures the leading biometric credit/debit card, welcomes the independent research saying that the market for biometric credit and debit cards will reach close to 579 million issued cards around the world within the next 5 years.

"We welcome this research report as it clearly shows the enormous size of the market for our biometric credit/debit card. Based on our own research that shows up to 70% of existing credit card users are prepared to pay for a premium biometric secured credit card it is possible that this projection of half a billion cards being biometric cards is in fact an underestimation, according to SmartMetrics President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

"The market is so large that even a small percentage market share will result in multi millions of our cards being used. Having said that, our cards, arguably the most advanced in that they allow for usage across all reader types such as ATMs and retail store readers, stand a good chance of being the leading card adopted by banks around the world, Chaya Hendrick said.

Goode Intelligence said "there is a significant market opportunity for biometric payment cards and we forecast that by 2023 there will be almost 579 million biometric payment cards in use around the world.

The SmartMetric biometric credit card uses the card holders fingerprint to activate the credit or debit card prior to it being inserted into a retailers credit card reader or ATM. This allows for a full 100% biometric validation of the card user.

"Using biometrics inside the credit card is something that has taken us over 15 years of R&D but now we find ourselves with a product that is now made for a huge market that addresses the need for a safer, more secure anti-fraud card solution, said SmartMetrics President.

Follow these links to view the SmartMetric biometric credit card:

Using the SmartMetric Card at an ATM

Storing your fingerprint on your card

SmartMetric Biometric Portable Medical Records Card

To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com.

*Goode Intelligence forecasts 579 million biometric payment cards will be in use

