SmartMetric, Who Manufactures Biometric Cards, Reports 579 Million Biometric Credit and Debit Cards Projected In Use Globally Within Next 5 Years

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME), who has developed and manufactures the
leading biometric credit/debit card, welcomes the independent research
saying that the market for biometric credit and debit cards will reach
close to 579 million issued cards around the world within the next 5
years.
"We welcome this research report as it clearly shows the enormous size
of the market for our biometric credit/debit card. Based on our own
research that shows up to 70% of existing credit card users are prepared
to pay for a premium biometric secured credit card it is possible that
this projection of half a billion cards being biometric cards is in fact
an underestimation, according to SmartMetrics President and CEO, Chaya
Hendrick.
"The market is so large that even a small percentage market share will
result in multi millions of our cards being used. Having said that, our
cards, arguably the most advanced in that they allow for usage across
all reader types such as ATMs and retail store readers, stand a good
chance of being the leading card adopted by banks around the world,
Chaya Hendrick said.
Goode Intelligence said "there is a significant market opportunity for
biometric payment cards and we forecast that by 2023 there will be
almost 579 million biometric payment cards in use around the world.
The SmartMetric biometric credit card uses the card holders fingerprint
to activate the credit or debit card prior to it being inserted into a
retailers credit card reader or ATM. This allows for a full 100%
biometric validation of the card user.
"Using biometrics inside the credit card is something that has taken us
over 15 years of R&D but now we find ourselves with a product that is
now made for a huge market that addresses the need for a safer, more
secure anti-fraud card solution, said SmartMetrics President.
Follow these links to view the SmartMetric biometric credit card:
Using
the SmartMetric Card at an ATM
Storing
your fingerprint on your card
SmartMetric
Biometric Portable Medical Records Card
To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com.
*Goode
Intelligence forecasts 579 million biometric payment cards will be in use
