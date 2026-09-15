SMG acquires 1.0% of its own shares in Mobiliar secondary placement

SMG Swiss Marketplace Group AG (“SMG”) has acquired 981,452 of its own shares, representing 1.0% of its issued share capital, at a price of CHF 28.50 per share as part of a secondary placement of SMG shares by Schweizerische Mobiliar Holding AG (“Mobiliar”).

Mobiliar sold 7.5% of SMG’s issued share capital through an accelerated bookbuilding process completed overnight. Following the transaction, Mobiliar will remain a significant shareholder of SMG with an ownership of approximately 11.8% and will continue to be represented on SMG’s Board of Directors.

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Upon settlement of the transaction, SMG’s free float is expected to increase by approximately 3 percentage points to 24.1%, further broadening the institutional shareholder base across domestic and international investors.

