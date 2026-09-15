SMG acquires 1.0% of its own shares in Mobiliar secondary placement
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Werbung
Media Release | Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Art. 53 LR
SMG Swiss Marketplace Group AG (“SMG”) has acquired 981,452 of its own shares, representing 1.0% of its issued share capital, at a price of CHF 28.50 per share as part of a secondary placement of SMG shares by Schweizerische Mobiliar Holding AG (“Mobiliar”).
Mobiliar sold 7.5% of SMG’s issued share capital through an accelerated bookbuilding process completed overnight. Following the transaction, Mobiliar will remain a significant shareholder of SMG with an ownership of approximately 11.8% and will continue to be represented on SMG’s Board of Directors.
Werbung
Upon settlement of the transaction, SMG’s free float is expected to increase by approximately 3 percentage points to 24.1%, further broadening the institutional shareholder base across domestic and international investors.
Contact
About SMG Swiss Marketplace Group
Werbung
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG
|Thurgauerstrasse 36
|8050 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 900 73 91
|E-mail:
|info@swissmarketplace.group
|Internet:
|https://swissmarketplace.group
|ISIN:
|CH1484953687
|Valor:
|148495368
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2399124
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2399124 15-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Swiss Marketplace Group (SMG)
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Swiss Marketplace Group (SMG)
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Aktuelle Swiss Marketplace Group (SMG) Aktie News
Swiss Marketplace Group (SMG) Analysen
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Swiss Marketplace Group (SMG) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Keine Analysen gefunden.