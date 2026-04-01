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SMG Annual General Meeting 2026: all motions and dividend of CHF 0.82 per share approved

21.04.26 16:30 Uhr
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SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
SMG Annual General Meeting 2026: all motions and dividend of CHF 0.82 per share approved

21.04.2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST

Media release
Zurich, 21 April 2026

SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG held its Annual General Meeting 2026 today. The shareholders approved all the motions of the Board of Directors, including the dividend of CHF 0.82 per share.

At today’s Annual General Meeting 2026, the shareholders of SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG approved all the motions put forward by the Board of Directors. The participating shareholders represented 91.59% of the voting share capital when combined with the independent proxy.

 

The dividend of CHF 0.82 per eligible share was approved by 99.46%, underscoring SMG’s strong operating performance and sustainable profitability, as well as shareholders’ confidence in its long-term strategy. The payment will be made on 27 April 2026.

 

Similarly, all financial and non-financial reports for the financial year 2025 were ratified. Discharge was also granted to the Board of Directors and the Executive Leadership Team for their activities in the year under review.

 

Jörn Nikolay was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The shareholders also confirmed Barbara Stamm, Marc Walder, Dr Pietro Supino, Tracey Fellows and Stefan Räbsamen for a further one-year term on the Board of Directors. Malte Krüger did not stand for re-election due to personal reasons. Patricia Lobinger, who has many years of industry experience as the former Chief Financial Officer and interim Chief Executive Officer of mobile.de, was elected to the Board of Directors as a new member.

 

The results of the votes and other documents relating to the Annual General Meeting 2026 are available on SMG’s investor relations website: https://ir.swissmarketplace.group/general-meetings 

 

Contact
SMG Swiss Marketplace Group
Roswitha Brunner
Head of Corporate Communication & Public Affairs
media@swissmarketplace.group
+41 76 577 15 29

Luka Janjis
Director Investor Relations
ir@swissmarketplace.group
+41 78 808 71 15 

About SMG Swiss Marketplace Group
SMG Swiss Marketplace Group is a pioneering network of online marketplaces and cutting-edge digital company that simplifi es people’s lives with innovative products. SMG Swiss Marketplace Group provides customers with the best tools to meet their life decision needs. The portfolio includes Real Estate (ImmoScout24, Homegate, Flatfox, CASASOFT, IAZI, Acheter-Louer.ch, home.ch, Immostreet.ch, alle-immobilien.ch), Automotive (AutoScout24, MotoScout24), General Marketplaces (Ricardo, tutti.ch, anibis.ch) and Finance & Insurance (FinanceScout24, moneyland.ch).


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG
Thurgauerstrasse 36
8050 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 900 73 91
E-mail: info@swissmarketplace.group
Internet: https://swissmarketplace.group
ISIN: CH1484953687
Valor: 148495368
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2312136

 
End of News EQS News Service

2312136  21.04.2026 CET/CEST

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