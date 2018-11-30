Smith & Nephew Adopts One-platform Approach with Medidata to Support Expansion of Study Portfolio

Medidata
(NASDAQ: MDSO) today announced that medical technology business Smith &
Nephew (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN) has consolidated all of its global studies
on the Medidata Rave Clinical Cloud. The company expanded its use of
Rave clinical solutions and will leverage Medidata Managed Services to
design and implement studies globally.
By adopting the Medidata Clinical Cloud, Smith & Nephew has created a
seamless data flow from electronic data capture (EDC) to clinical trial
management system (CTMS) on a single platform. This simplifies trial
oversight, providing clinical operations teams with easy access and
visualization of data to understand enrollment and progress of a
clinical trial.
Medidatas unique, data-driven CTMS ensures that Smith & Nephew can grow
its study portfolio faster by breaking down data silos, allowing teams
to focus on oversight activities that are critical to the success of a
trial. With this new functionality, clinical operations teams can:
-
Enter data once and find, access, and reuse EDC data whenever necessary
-
Eliminate costly integrations, duplicate data entry, data
reconciliation and manual tracking activities
-
Access data in real time with a single sign on
"Our expanded partnership with Medidata will establish a consistent,
unified approach to manage all our clinical trials as we expand our
portfolio of advanced medical products to better the lives of patients
around the world, said Andy Weymann, chief medical officer, Smith &
Nephew.
Smith & Nephew will work with Medidatas managed services team to design
and build studies in the areas of orthopaedics, sports medicine and
advanced wound management.
"Were excited that Smith & Nephew chose to manage all of their studies
on the industry-leading Medidata Rave Clinical Cloud, said Glen de
Vries, president and cofounder, Medidata. "By creating a seamless data
flow between EDC and CTMS on a consolidated platform study teams have a
single source of truth and access to data in real time, in any
application.
About Medidata
Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, with
the world's most-used platform for clinical development, commercial, and
real-world data. Powered by artificial intelligence and delivered by
industry experts, Medidata helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device
companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk and
optimize outcomes. Medidata and its companies, Acorn AI and SHYFT, serve
more than 1,200 customers and partners worldwide and empower more than
150,000 certified users every day to create hope for millions of
patients. Discover the future of life sciences: www.medidata.com
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business with
leadership positions in Orthopaedics, Wound, Sports Medicine and ENT.
Smith & Nephew has more than 16,000 employees and a presence in more
than 100 countries. Annual sales in 2018 were almost $4.9 billion. Smith
& Nephew is a member of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). For more
information about Smith & Nephew, please visit its corporate website www.smith-nephew.com
and follow us on Twitter,
LinkedIn
or Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190501005324/en/