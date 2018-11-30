Smith & Nephew Adopts One-platform Approach with Medidata to Support Expansion of Study Portfolio

Medidata (NASDAQ: MDSO) today announced that medical technology business Smith & Nephew (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN) has consolidated all of its global studies on the Medidata Rave Clinical Cloud. The company expanded its use of Rave clinical solutions and will leverage Medidata Managed Services to design and implement studies globally.

By adopting the Medidata Clinical Cloud, Smith & Nephew has created a seamless data flow from electronic data capture (EDC) to clinical trial management system (CTMS) on a single platform. This simplifies trial oversight, providing clinical operations teams with easy access and visualization of data to understand enrollment and progress of a clinical trial.

Medidatas unique, data-driven CTMS ensures that Smith & Nephew can grow its study portfolio faster by breaking down data silos, allowing teams to focus on oversight activities that are critical to the success of a trial. With this new functionality, clinical operations teams can:

Enter data once and find, access, and reuse EDC data whenever necessary

Eliminate costly integrations, duplicate data entry, data reconciliation and manual tracking activities

Access data in real time with a single sign on

"Our expanded partnership with Medidata will establish a consistent, unified approach to manage all our clinical trials as we expand our portfolio of advanced medical products to better the lives of patients around the world, said Andy Weymann, chief medical officer, Smith & Nephew.

Smith & Nephew will work with Medidatas managed services team to design and build studies in the areas of orthopaedics, sports medicine and advanced wound management.

"Were excited that Smith & Nephew chose to manage all of their studies on the industry-leading Medidata Rave Clinical Cloud, said Glen de Vries, president and cofounder, Medidata. "By creating a seamless data flow between EDC and CTMS on a consolidated platform study teams have a single source of truth and access to data in real time, in any application.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, with the world's most-used platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Powered by artificial intelligence and delivered by industry experts, Medidata helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk and optimize outcomes. Medidata and its companies, Acorn AI and SHYFT, serve more than 1,200 customers and partners worldwide and empower more than 150,000 certified users every day to create hope for millions of patients. Discover the future of life sciences: www.medidata.com

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business with leadership positions in Orthopaedics, Wound, Sports Medicine and ENT. Smith & Nephew has more than 16,000 employees and a presence in more than 100 countries. Annual sales in 2018 were almost $4.9 billion. Smith & Nephew is a member of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). For more information about Smith & Nephew, please visit its corporate website www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

