20.09.2019 08:30
Smiths Detection Secures $96.8m Contract to Provide Checkpoint CT Systems to Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

Smiths Detection Inc. (SDI) received a $96.8m award from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for HI-SCAN 6040 CTiXs, Computed Tomography (CT) 3-D Scanners. This multi-year contract was awarded under the TSA Advanced Technology X-ray program which aims to improve aviation efficiencies, passenger experiences and security.

Smiths Detection is a global leader serving aviation, ports & borders, defense, government and commercial organizations. The CTiX is Smiths Detections latest innovation in checkpoint security, able to automatically detect threats. It examines baggage contents from every angle, generating precise 3D images to provide greater capability for TSA officers. According to Smiths Detection, CTiX is also engineered to be easily upgraded to support TSAs vision for future procurements, including advanced algorithm development and integration with automated screening lanes.

Smiths Detection previously has supplied screening technology to TSA, including carry-on and hold-baggage X-rays as well as trace detection technology. Shan Hood, President of SDI said, "Smiths Detections expertise and global strength enables us to deliver on regulator, airport and airline needs today while helping to position them for the future.

The CTiX is a key component of Smiths Detections advanced integrated and risk-based screening solutions, which includes the iLane, a sophisticated checkpoint lane that automatically separates suspicious belongings, and Checkpoint.Evo Plus, a digital platform enabling remote screening and business management tools.

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, defence and urban security markets. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our goal is simple  to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends.

For more information visit http://www.smithsdetection.com/

