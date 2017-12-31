03.04.2018 13:34
Social Housing Provider, Pobl Group, Uses PROACTIS for Group-Wide Spend Management

PROACTIS, a global Spend Control and eProcurement solution provider, today announced that the Pobl Group has extended its use of the Proactis Purchase-to-Pay solution to ensure better visibility and control of corporate spend across the group.

Pobl Group was created by the merger of Seren Group and Grwp Gwalia in 2016. As a new, single group their aim is to create more affordable homes, provide more support to enable people to live the life they want and offer the highest quality care to meet the needs of an ageing population. The group currently manages over 16,000 homes and provides support for over 9,000 people.

Following the merger, the group went through a period of enterprise system change, with the identification and selection of a new financial solution  OpenAccounts implemented by Orchard. They also undertook a competitive tender process for a new Purchase-to-Pay (P2P) solution. PROACTIS was successful in retaining the contract for P2P and extending its adoption to the wider group.

The group wanted to gain more control of their spend and ensure that staff were involved and accountable. The single, unified solution across all sites now provides Pobl Group with a consistent Purchase-to-Pay process that seamlessly interfaces with the new finance system, improving budgetary control and committed spend management; while also satisfying specific requirements such as one source of accurate data and a self-service system to eliminate paper waste.

The Seren part of Pobl Group had not previously utilised a formal, electronic P2P solution. Working closely with PROACTIS, the organisation focused on achieving business transformation with a range of jointly agreed initiatives to help drive full engagement from all levels of the group, supporting rapid adoption and cultural change.

Tom Cadwallader, Head of Procurement at Pobl Group stated: "We selected PROACTIS based on our experience of using the solution in one side of the group for the last three years. It proved to be the most efficient way of raising requisitions and orders, ensuring budgetary control and streamlining processes with user friendliness being a key factor. The committed project team from PROACTIS met our specific requirements in tight timescales, delivering a P2P solution that could support the whole business.

PROACTIS P2P interfaces with OpenAccounts and enables better management of planned and committed spend, improved budgetary control, streamlined processes and compliance controls.

About PROACTIS
PROACTIS specialises in helping organisations take the waste out of all their non-payroll spend to deliver greater bottom-line value. We deliver technology solutions and associated services that help them transform the way they buy and pay for all types of goods and services to eliminate wasted time, money and talent throughout the business.

proactis.com

