Social Housing Provider, Pobl Group, Uses PROACTIS for Group-Wide Spend Management

PROACTIS,
a global Spend
Control and eProcurement solution provider, today announced that the
Pobl Group has extended its use of the Proactis
Purchase-to-Pay solution to ensure better visibility and control of
corporate spend across the group.
Pobl
Group was created by the merger of Seren Group and Grwp Gwalia in
2016. As a new, single group their aim is to create more affordable
homes, provide more support to enable people to live the life they want
and offer the highest quality care to meet the needs of an ageing
population. The group currently manages over 16,000 homes and provides
support for over 9,000 people.
Following the merger, the group went through a period of enterprise
system change, with the identification and selection of a new financial
solution OpenAccounts implemented by Orchard. They also undertook a
competitive tender process for a new
Purchase-to-Pay (P2P) solution. PROACTIS was successful in retaining
the contract for P2P and extending its adoption to the wider group.
The group wanted to gain more control of their spend and ensure that
staff were involved and accountable. The single, unified solution across
all sites now provides Pobl Group with a consistent Purchase-to-Pay
process that seamlessly interfaces with the new finance system,
improving budgetary control and committed spend management; while also
satisfying specific requirements such as one source of accurate data and
a self-service system to eliminate paper waste.
The Seren part of Pobl Group had not previously utilised a formal,
electronic P2P solution. Working closely with PROACTIS, the organisation
focused on achieving business transformation with a range of jointly
agreed initiatives to help drive full engagement from all levels of the
group, supporting rapid adoption and cultural change.
Tom Cadwallader, Head of Procurement at Pobl Group stated: "We selected
PROACTIS based on our experience of using the solution in one side of
the group for the last three years. It proved to be the most efficient
way of raising requisitions and orders, ensuring budgetary control and
streamlining processes with user friendliness being a key factor. The
committed project team from PROACTIS met our specific requirements in
tight timescales, delivering a P2P solution that could support the whole
business.
PROACTIS P2P interfaces with OpenAccounts and enables better management
of planned and committed spend, improved budgetary control, streamlined
processes and compliance controls.
About PROACTIS
PROACTIS specialises in helping
organisations take the waste out of all their non-payroll spend to
deliver greater bottom-line value. We deliver technology solutions and
associated services that help them transform the way they buy and pay
for all types of goods and services to eliminate wasted time, money and
talent throughout the business.
proactis.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403005740/en/