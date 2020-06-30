  • Suche
09.03.2021 14:55

Society Insurance Deploys Guidewire to Enable Digital Transformation and Foster Business Growth

Society Insurance and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) today announced that Society Insurance has successfully deployed Guidewire to enable digital transformation and foster business growth. Society partnered with Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Premier member, PwC US, to implement Guidewire in a greenfield approach to expand Societys business into the state of Colorado. It is currently preparing to launch in Georgia, a second expansion state for the company.

"To achieve growth in new markets and our existing states, it became clear that we had challenges with speed-to-market and the ability to offer our customers the experience they are looking for, said Rick Parks, president and chief executive officer, Society Insurance. "With Guidewire, we are building our foundation for the future that addresses the dynamic industry environment.

Heather Boyer, executive vice president, Society Insurance, said, "We began this business transformation journey about three and a half years ago, and along the way, weve partnered with Guidewire and PwC to implement a modern core suite solution that delivers an exceptional customer experience, whether that is from the agent, policyholder, or employee perspective.

"We are honored that Society Insurance entrusted us with its business transformation, enabled by its Guidewire implementations, said Imran Ilyas, principal, PwC. "We are proud to provide support to better meet the companys needs and expectations in a rapidly changing insurance marketplace and look forward to continuing to work with Society and all of their partners on the companys transformation journey.

"We congratulate Society Insurance on its successful Guidewire deployment, said Mike Polelle, chief delivery officer, Guidewire. "We admire Societys steadfast commitment to customer experience and look forward to seeing it meet its business imperatives and succeed in a rapidly-changing insurance industry.

Society successfully deployed InsuranceSuite as its new core operations software applications for underwriting, policy administration, claims, billing, contact, product content, and rating management. It is also leveraging CustomerEngage and ProducerEngage to support their goal of delivering a seamless digital experience. Society deployed Predictive Analytics to embed predictive insights into PolicyCenter, creating a Smart Core system for guidance on account selection and pricing. In addition, the company deployed SmartCOMM from Smart Communications for customer communications management. Guidewire is a reseller of Smart Communications, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution and Ready for Guidewire program member.

About Society Insurance

Headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wis., Society Insurance has been a leading niche insurance carrier since 1915. Society focuses on the small details that make a big difference to its policyholders while offering top-notch insurance coverage, service, and competitive pricing to businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Tennessee, Minnesota and Colorado. Learn more at www.societyinsurance.com.

About PwC US

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. PwC is a network of firms in 155 countries with more than 284,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com/US.

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. As of the end of our fiscal year 2019, more than 380 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewires trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

06.06.2018Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.03.2018Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.09.2017Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.06.2017Guidewire Software BuyUBS AG
02.06.2017Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
