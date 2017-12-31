SoLocal Group: Press Release Regarding the Filing of Consolidated Financial Information as of 31 December 2017

Regulatory News:
SoLocal Group (Paris:LOCAL) has made available to the public and filed
with French financial markets authority (AMF) its consolidated financial
information as of 31 December 2017.
The consolidated financial information is available on the company
website at www.solocalgroup.com,
in the heading "Finance Area".
About SoLocal Group
SoLocal Group aims to become the trusted and local digital partner
supporting business companies to accelerate their growth. To succeed in
this transformation, it relies on its six key assets some of them being
unique in France: media with very high audiences, powerful geolocated
data, scalable technological platforms, commercial coverage throughout
France, privileged partnerships with GAFAM and numerous talents (experts
in data, IT development, digital marketing, etc.). SoLocal Group's
activities are structured around two axes. First, a range of "full web &
apps" digital services on all devices (PCs, mobiles, tablets and
personal assistants), offered in the form of packs and subscriptions,
("Digital Presence", "Digital Advertising", "Digital Website"," Digital
Solutions" and "Print to Digital"), and integrating a digital coaching
service, to support clients success. Second, flagship owned media
(PagesJaunes and Mappy) used daily by Frenchs and offering an enriching
and differentiating user experience. With more than 460,000 customers
across France and 2.4 billion visits on its media, the Group generated
revenues of 756 million in 2017, 84% coming from Internet making it one
of the leading European players in terms of online advertising revenue.
SoLocal Group is listed on Euronext Paris (LOCAL). More information is
available at www.solocalgroup.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180214006430/en/