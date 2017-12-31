Sono-Tek Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCQX:SOTK), the leading developer and
manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, announced that shareholders
voted in favor of the two proposals presented at the Companys Annual
Meeting of Shareholders held today:
-
The re-election of Eric Haskell, CPA, Dr. Donald Mowbray, and Samuel
Schwartz, each to hold office for a two-year term.
-
The ratification of Liggett & Webb, P.A., as the Companys auditors
for fiscal year 2019 which ends February 28, 2019.
At the meeting, Company management provided an overview of Sono-Tek and
the opportunities presented by market for its technology and application
know-how, particularly highlighting the potential in the fuel cell
market. Sono-Teks ultrasonic coating solution provides a more uniform
and porous coating of the platinum catalyst for fuel cells that enables
greater power efficiency, reduces waste of expensive materials and
provides production level efficiencies for the fuel cell industry as it
gains momentum. The business review presentation is available on the
Companys website at http://www.sono-tek.com/about-us/investors/events-presentations.
Stephen Harshbarger, President and Director of the Company noted, "These
are very exciting times for the Company. We are broadening our
addressable market by demonstrating advanced application expertise with
the goal of making our customers successful.
He concluded, "Lab activity and proposals are at record levels and our
conversion rate to sales is a very high percentage. Importantly, our
implementation of lean practices and the automation and digitization of
our production processes has measurably improved our ability to generate
cash. We are very excited at Sono-Tek about the opportunities in front
of us and the potential we have to measurably grow.
About Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of
ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to
protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the
microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial
markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and
automotive.
The Companys solutions are environmentally-friendly, efficient and
highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in
raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process
repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced
emissions.
Sono-Teks growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative
technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and
global reach to further develop microscopic coating technologies that
enable better outcomes for its customers products and processes. For
further information, visit www.sono-tek.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains forward looking statements regarding
future events and the future performance of Sono-Tek Corporation that
involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially. These factors include, among other considerations,
general economic and business conditions; political, regulatory, tax,
competitive and technological developments affecting our operations or
the demand for our products; timely development and market acceptance of
new products; adequacy of financing; capacity additions; the ability to
enforce patents; maintenance of operating leverage; continued reduction
in inventory requirements; maintenance of order backlog; consummation of
order proposals; continued sales growth in the medical and alternative
energy markets; and the ability to achieve increased sales volume at
projected levels and continued
profitability.
We refer you
to documents that the company files with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, which includes Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs containing
additional important information.
