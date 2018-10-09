South Carolina DOT Awards $1.8 Million SaaS Contract for Use of Iteris Cloud-Based Performance Measurement Platform

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has awarded a $1.8 million contract to use Iteris iPeMS® to support its statewide transportation networks performance management program for five years, representing the continued adoption of its software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions.

In combination with real-time and historical traffic data from HERE Technologies  a global leader in mapping and location platform services  iPeMS will give SCDOT the ability to analyze and visualize traffic data to improve roadway mobility and safety across the state and support its 10-year improvement plan. The data is also available to support the states 511 traveler information service, which Iteris developed and has operated since 2013, including a website, mobile apps, and Interactive Voice Response (IVR) telephone system.

IPeMS features include: real-time maps to support traffic operations; real-time bottlenecks to identify and help mitigate congestion; animations to analyze events and optimize response plans; historical trend and route reports, maps and congestion charts to track reliability and support planning; and dynamic route creation for easy analysis of any route in and around South Carolina.

"We are excited to be working with Iteris to improve the safety and efficiency of highways and arterial roads across the state, said Rob Perry, traffic engineering director at SCDOT. "With both real-time and historical data from the iPeMS platform, our traffic operations, engineers, and planners will have access to actionable insights that will support their operations and planning activities, as SCDOT continues its mission to improve the performance of the states roadways.

"It is our honor and privilege to support both SCDOTs 10-year highway improvement plan and to improve quality of life for South Carolinas travelling public, said Ramin Massoumi, general manager and senior vice president of Transportation Systems at Iteris. "With the implementation of Iteris iPeMS, SCDOT will be able to apply big data to make South Carolinas roads safer and more efficient statewide.

Government agencies and municipalities throughout North America, including the Utah Department of Transportation, the Virginia Department of Transportation, the California Department of Transportation and the City of Toronto, use Iteris iPeMS to manage, measure and optimize complex transportation networks.

