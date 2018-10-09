South Carolina DOT Awards $1.8 Million SaaS Contract for Use of Iteris Cloud-Based Performance Measurement Platform

Iteris,
Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for
transportation and agriculture, today announced that the South Carolina
Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has awarded a $1.8 million contract
to use Iteris iPeMS® to support its statewide transportation networks
performance management program for five years, representing the
continued adoption of its software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions.
In combination with real-time and historical traffic data from HERE
Technologies a global leader in mapping and location platform
services iPeMS will give SCDOT the ability to analyze and visualize
traffic data to improve roadway mobility and safety across the state and
support its 10-year
improvement plan. The data is also available to support the states 511
traveler information service, which Iteris developed and has
operated since 2013, including a website, mobile apps, and Interactive
Voice Response (IVR) telephone system.
IPeMS features include: real-time maps to support traffic operations;
real-time bottlenecks to identify and help mitigate congestion;
animations to analyze events and optimize response plans; historical
trend and route reports, maps and congestion charts to track reliability
and support planning; and dynamic route creation for easy analysis of
any route in and around South Carolina.
"We are excited to be working with Iteris to improve the safety and
efficiency of highways and arterial roads across the state, said Rob
Perry, traffic engineering director at SCDOT. "With both real-time and
historical data from the iPeMS platform, our traffic operations,
engineers, and planners will have access to actionable insights that
will support their operations and planning activities, as SCDOT
continues its mission to improve the performance of the states
roadways.
"It is our honor and privilege to support both SCDOTs 10-year highway
improvement plan and to improve quality of life for South Carolinas
travelling public, said Ramin Massoumi, general manager and senior vice
president of Transportation Systems at Iteris. "With the implementation
of Iteris iPeMS, SCDOT will be able to apply big data to make South
Carolinas roads safer and more efficient statewide.
Government agencies and municipalities throughout North America,
including the Utah
Department of Transportation, the Virginia
Department of Transportation, the California Department of
Transportation and the City
of Toronto, use Iteris iPeMS to manage, measure and optimize complex
transportation networks.
