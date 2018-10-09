finanzen.net
09.10.2018 14:30
South Carolina DOT Awards $1.8 Million SaaS Contract for Use of Iteris Cloud-Based Performance Measurement Platform

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has awarded a $1.8 million contract to use Iteris iPeMS® to support its statewide transportation networks performance management program for five years, representing the continued adoption of its software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009005226/en/

South Carolina DOT Awards $1.8 Million SaaS Contract for Use of Iteris Cloud-Based Performance Meas ...

South Carolina DOT Awards $1.8 Million SaaS Contract for Use of Iteris Cloud-Based Performance Measurement Platform (Photo: Business Wire)

In combination with real-time and historical traffic data from HERE Technologies  a global leader in mapping and location platform services  iPeMS will give SCDOT the ability to analyze and visualize traffic data to improve roadway mobility and safety across the state and support its 10-year improvement plan. The data is also available to support the states 511 traveler information service, which Iteris developed and has operated since 2013, including a website, mobile apps, and Interactive Voice Response (IVR) telephone system.

IPeMS features include: real-time maps to support traffic operations; real-time bottlenecks to identify and help mitigate congestion; animations to analyze events and optimize response plans; historical trend and route reports, maps and congestion charts to track reliability and support planning; and dynamic route creation for easy analysis of any route in and around South Carolina.

"We are excited to be working with Iteris to improve the safety and efficiency of highways and arterial roads across the state, said Rob Perry, traffic engineering director at SCDOT. "With both real-time and historical data from the iPeMS platform, our traffic operations, engineers, and planners will have access to actionable insights that will support their operations and planning activities, as SCDOT continues its mission to improve the performance of the states roadways.

"It is our honor and privilege to support both SCDOTs 10-year highway improvement plan and to improve quality of life for South Carolinas travelling public, said Ramin Massoumi, general manager and senior vice president of Transportation Systems at Iteris. "With the implementation of Iteris iPeMS, SCDOT will be able to apply big data to make South Carolinas roads safer and more efficient statewide.

Government agencies and municipalities throughout North America, including the Utah Department of Transportation, the Virginia Department of Transportation, the California Department of Transportation and the City of Toronto, use Iteris iPeMS to manage, measure and optimize complex transportation networks.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "should, "will, "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the capabilities and benefits of our iPeMS services and impacts of the awarded contract. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to provide iPeMS in a cost-efficient manner; the accuracy and completeness of data for iPeMS to analyze; the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and other competitive pressures; challenges in the development of software-based solutions generally; and the impact of general economic, political and other conditions in the markets we address. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SECs website (www.sec.gov).

