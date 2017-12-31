+++ Die besten Tipps für Immobilien-Investments: Jetzt gratis Whitepaper unserer Redaktion herunterladen +++
29.03.2018 15:45
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

South Florida Business Journal Names Florida Community Bank a 2018 Business of the Year Finalist

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Florida Community Bank (FCB) is proud to announce that it has been selected by the South Florida Business Journal as a 2018 Business of the Year Awards finalist in the "More Than $250 Million revenue category.

"We are pleased to be recognized as one of Floridas premier companies. This acknowledgment speaks to our commitment to providing the highest quality service to our loyal Florida customers, said Kent Ellert, President & CEO, Florida Community Bank. "We approach the Florida markets with the financial strength of a large national institution and with the agility of an entrepreneurial enterprise, as clients value FCBs speed to market, access to local decision makers, long-standing relationships and high touch delivery system. And it is this unique approach that will fuel FCB moving forward as we continue to emerge as one of the fastest-growing, highest performing banks in the country.

Now in its 21st year, the South Florida Business Journals Business of the Year Awards were created to recognize organizations and their respective C-Suite teams responsible for helping to build the South Florida economy through solid business practices, dedication to the community, and financial growth.

Each year, South Florida Business Journal Business of the Year honorees account for billions of dollars in combined revenue, tens of thousands of jobs, and immeasurable investment in local philanthropic efforts, representing model organizations that employ strategic know-how while staying true to their company mission and core values.

About Florida Community Bank

Florida Community Bank, N.A., (NYSE: FCB) is the largest community banking company and the second largest Florida-based independent bank, and among the most highly capitalized banks in the state. Awarded a five-star rating from Bauer Financial, FCB assets are more than $10 billion, with capital ratios that exceed regulatory standards. Since its founding in 2010, FCB has been steadfast in its commitment to delivering personalized service, innovation, and products and services equal to those offered by the national banks. Similarly, FCB recognizes the importance of community, fostering a corporate culture that promotes employee volunteerism at all levels, while supporting community-based programs and partnerships that help promote greater financial independence and improved quality of life for families. FCB serves individuals, businesses and communities across the state with 50 full-service banking centers from east to west, and from Daytona Beach to Miami-Dade. For more information, visit FloridaCommunityBank.com. Equal Housing Lender, Member FDIC.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Bond Street Holdings LLC (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
22.10.17
Ausblick: Bond Street A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Bond Street A News
RSS Feed
Bond Street A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Bond Street Holdings LLC (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
17.07.2017Bond Street A OutperformRBC Capital Markets
11.01.2017Bond Street A NeutralUBS AG
14.11.2016Bond Street A Market PerformHovde Group
21.10.2016Bond Street A BuyUBS AG
22.04.2016Bond Street A OutperformHovde Group
17.07.2017Bond Street A OutperformRBC Capital Markets
21.10.2016Bond Street A BuyUBS AG
22.04.2016Bond Street A OutperformHovde Group
07.01.2016Bond Street a BuyGabelli & Co
05.03.2015Bond Street a BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.01.2017Bond Street A NeutralUBS AG
14.11.2016Bond Street A Market PerformHovde Group

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Bond Street Holdings LLC (A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Bond Street A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Bond Street A News
Anzeige

Inside

Gold gibt kräftig nach
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 30. März bis 06. April 2018
UBS: Deutsche Bank AG - Einstelliger Kursbereich möglich
Die Bären drücken Tesla
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Amazon und Tesla brechen ein
ING Markets: DAX - Effektive Gegenwehr oder letztes Aufgebot?
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Facebook  Aktienkurs fällt nach Ermittlungsbestätigung durch US-Behörde
Scalable Capital: Wir sind durch TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Bond Street A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Bond Street A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Tausende Leihfahrräder fluten deutsche Städte
Der unaufhaltsame Aufstieg der Co-Working-Spaces
Die Gründe für den geheimnisvollen Dax-Verlust
Dieser Mega-Deal wird unsere Ernährung verändern
Die waghalsigen Immobilien-Projekte der Nachverdichtung

News von

Dialog Semiconductor-Aktie nach dem Kurssturz: Was Anleger jetzt tun sollten
DAX: Die Erholung beginnt erst bei 12.180 Punkten
Dax grenzt Verluste leicht ein - Ausverkauf bei Techwerten belastet - Infineon-Aktie fällt
Holper-Börse: Bei diesen sechs Aktien winken jetzt Einstiegskurse
Siemens Healthineers-Aktie: Warum Anleger jetzt einsteigen sollten

News von

Ein neues E-Auto aus Schweden ist extrem preiswert - aber gewöhnungsbedürftig
Elon Musk: Diese 7 Bücher waren der Grundstein für seinen Erfolg
DAX-Umfrage: Nur die Commerzbank zieht Konsequenzen aus dem Facebook-Skandal
Wer für Urlaub, Möbel oder einen Computer einen Kredit aufnimmt, kann viel falsch machen
Eine Frau berichtet, wie sie unschuldig ins Visier eines Inkassounternehmens geraten ist

Heute im Fokus

DAX legt deutlich zu -- Dow startet fester -- So könnte Trump Amazon schwächen -- Nissan und Renault sprechen offenbar über Komplett-Fusion -- Deutsche Börse, Tesla, Facebook im Fokus

Glencore sichert sich für Refinanzierung 9,09 Milliarden Dollar. E-ON- und RWE-Aktien schwächer nach gutem Lauf. Nex Group empfiehlt Übernahme durch US-Börsenbetreiber CME Group. Kryptowährungen unter Druck - Thailand kündigt Regulierung an. S&T peilt Milliardenumsatz und Ergebnisplus an. RIB Software steigert Gewinn und Dividende.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 13: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 13: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 12: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der katalanische Separatistenführer Puigdemont ist in Deutschland festgenommen worden. Sollte er an Spanien ausgeliefert werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:35 Uhr
DAX legt deutlich zu -- Dow startet fester -- So könnte Trump Amazon schwächen -- Nissan und Renault sprechen offenbar über Komplett-Fusion -- Deutsche Börse, Tesla, Facebook im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
15:40 Uhr
S&T peilt Milliardenumsatz und Ergebnisplus an - Aktie verliert deutlich
Aktie im Fokus
15:43 Uhr
Tesla-Aktie vor schlechtester Monatsperformance seit dem Börsengang
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Amazon906866
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Daimler AG710000
EVOTEC AG566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
E.ON SEENAG99
Infineon AG623100
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
CommerzbankCBK100