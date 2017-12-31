South Florida Business Journal Names Florida Community Bank a 2018 Business of the Year Finalist

Florida Community Bank (FCB) is proud to announce that it has been selected by the South Florida Business Journal as a 2018 Business of the Year Awards finalist in the "More Than $250 Million revenue category.

"We are pleased to be recognized as one of Floridas premier companies. This acknowledgment speaks to our commitment to providing the highest quality service to our loyal Florida customers, said Kent Ellert, President & CEO, Florida Community Bank. "We approach the Florida markets with the financial strength of a large national institution and with the agility of an entrepreneurial enterprise, as clients value FCBs speed to market, access to local decision makers, long-standing relationships and high touch delivery system. And it is this unique approach that will fuel FCB moving forward as we continue to emerge as one of the fastest-growing, highest performing banks in the country.

Now in its 21st year, the South Florida Business Journals Business of the Year Awards were created to recognize organizations and their respective C-Suite teams responsible for helping to build the South Florida economy through solid business practices, dedication to the community, and financial growth.

Each year, South Florida Business Journal Business of the Year honorees account for billions of dollars in combined revenue, tens of thousands of jobs, and immeasurable investment in local philanthropic efforts, representing model organizations that employ strategic know-how while staying true to their company mission and core values.

About Florida Community Bank

Florida Community Bank, N.A., (NYSE: FCB) is the largest community banking company and the second largest Florida-based independent bank, and among the most highly capitalized banks in the state. Awarded a five-star rating from Bauer Financial, FCB assets are more than $10 billion, with capital ratios that exceed regulatory standards. Since its founding in 2010, FCB has been steadfast in its commitment to delivering personalized service, innovation, and products and services equal to those offered by the national banks. Similarly, FCB recognizes the importance of community, fostering a corporate culture that promotes employee volunteerism at all levels, while supporting community-based programs and partnerships that help promote greater financial independence and improved quality of life for families. FCB serves individuals, businesses and communities across the state with 50 full-service banking centers from east to west, and from Daytona Beach to Miami-Dade. For more information, visit FloridaCommunityBank.com. Equal Housing Lender, Member FDIC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180329005541/en/