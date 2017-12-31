South Florida Business Journal Names Florida Community Bank a 2018 Business of the Year Finalist

Florida Community Bank (FCB) is proud to announce that it has been
selected by the South Florida Business Journal as a 2018 Business
of the Year Awards finalist in the "More Than $250 Million revenue
category.
"We are pleased to be recognized as one of Floridas premier companies.
This acknowledgment speaks to our commitment to providing the highest
quality service to our loyal Florida customers, said Kent Ellert,
President & CEO, Florida Community Bank. "We approach the Florida
markets with the financial strength of a large national institution and
with the agility of an entrepreneurial enterprise, as clients value
FCBs speed to market, access to local decision makers, long-standing
relationships and high touch delivery system. And it is this unique
approach that will fuel FCB moving forward as we continue to emerge as
one of the fastest-growing, highest performing banks in the country.
Now in its 21st year, the South Florida Business Journals
Business of the Year Awards were created to recognize organizations and
their respective C-Suite teams responsible for helping to build the
South Florida economy through solid business practices, dedication to
the community, and financial growth.
Each year, South Florida Business Journal Business of the Year
honorees account for billions of dollars in combined revenue, tens of
thousands of jobs, and immeasurable investment in local philanthropic
efforts, representing model organizations that employ strategic know-how
while staying true to their company mission and core values.
About Florida Community Bank
Florida Community Bank, N.A., (NYSE: FCB) is the largest community
banking company and the second largest Florida-based independent bank,
and among the most highly capitalized banks in the state. Awarded a
five-star rating from Bauer Financial, FCB assets are more than $10
billion, with capital ratios that exceed regulatory standards. Since its
founding in 2010, FCB has been steadfast in its commitment to delivering
personalized service, innovation, and products and services equal to
those offered by the national banks. Similarly, FCB recognizes the
importance of community, fostering a corporate culture that promotes
employee volunteerism at all levels, while supporting community-based
programs and partnerships that help promote greater financial
independence and improved quality of life for families. FCB serves
individuals, businesses and communities across the state with 50
full-service banking centers from east to west, and from Daytona Beach
to Miami-Dade. For more information, visit FloridaCommunityBank.com.
Equal Housing Lender, Member FDIC.
