07.08.2019 00:18
Spark Networks Announces Successful Migration of eDarling Spain onto Cornerstone Technology Platform loveOS

Spark Networks SE (NYSE American: LOV) ("Spark) announced today that the Company has successfully migrated eDarling Spain onto their cornerstone tech innovation project, loveOS - its new tech platform for all its core online dating properties.

The successful migration marks a major milestone for loveOS, which, upon completion, will manage the companys full portfolio of premium and freemium apps. Using a modular approach, loveOS is built on a number of pieces of base functionality, much like an operating system, which enables releases and feature updates to be rolled out very efficiently across multiple brands and locations.

"We see game-changing potential in loveOS, our comprehensive new technology platform for all of our new core online dating properties, said Jeronimo Folgueira, CEO of Spark Networks. "The ability to simultaneously deliver feature updates across our global portfolio is something we are very excited about; it also allows us to test and develop more innovative features faster, launch new dating products, brands and geographies with almost no additional cost, and integrate businesses that we acquire or partner with into our platform much faster.

eDarling Spain was migrated from Affinitas legacy platform to loveOS on July 16th. Spain is the fifth largest market by users in the Spark portfolio using the Affinitas tech platform. With over 1.5 million users migrated, the migration of eDarling Spain marks a key milestone for this project. Ben Hoskins, CTO of Spark Networks, explains, "Not only did we see an almost seamless migration, the release also functioned perfectly across responsive web and app. Considering the size of the user base in Spain and complexity of this project, this is an exceptional outcome and a resounding nod of approval for the progress we are making with loveOS

ABOUT Spark Networks SE

Spark Networks SE is Americas second largest dating company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange American under the ticker symbol "LOV, with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, and offices in New York, Utah and San Francisco. The companys widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe and SilverSingles, among others. Spark Networks SE in its current form is the result of the merger between Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks Inc in 2017 and the addition of Zoosk Inc in 2019. Spark has over one million monthly paying subscribers globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Spark Networks SEs or its affiliates actual performance or achievements to be materially different from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and neither Spark Networks SE nor its affiliates assume any duty to update any forward-looking statements. We caution readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements using forward-looking terminology such as "will and "expect; statements about the ability to drive superior growth, achieve cost savings, increase margin expansion and improve scale;; statements about the ability to leverage strengths to provide exceptional user experience and drive shareholder value; statements about the companys plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: (i) the risk that the benefits from the introduction of loveOS may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Spark Networks SE and its affiliates operate; (ii) the ability to promptly and effectively drive the migration into loveOS; (iii) the reaction to the migration of the companies customers, employees and counterparties; and (iii) other risks that are described in Sparks public filings with the SEC. For more information, see the risk factors described in Spark Networks Annual Reports on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC.

