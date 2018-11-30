Spark Therapeutics CEO and Former Merck President to Keynote Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit

Veeva
Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced that Adam H. Schechter, former
president of Global Human Health at Merck & Co., Inc. and now advisor to
the chief executive officer, and Jeffrey D. Marrazzo, co-founder and CEO
of Spark Therapeutics, are featured keynote speakers at the 2019
Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit. These visionary leaders will
share insights on how commercial models need to evolve in the era of
precision medicine and value-based healthcare.
Mr. Schechter will participate in a fireside chat on May 14, 2019, to
discuss the evolution of commercial models and capabilities to bring
breakthrough innovations to patients. Mr. Schechter is a 30-year
industry leader with extensive experience across global markets and
therapeutic areas.
The following day, Mr. Marrazzo will share his learnings after one year
of commercializing the first-ever gene therapy for a genetic disease
approved by the FDA. Sparks gene therapy is redefining commercial
models and creating opportunities to better engage payers, providers,
and patients.
The 2019 Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit takes place May 13-15, 2019
in Philadelphia, PA and is expected to draw more than 1,700 life
sciences professionals and experts, making it the largest commercial and
medical affairs event in the industry.
The 11th annual event will feature 124 sessions with 58 experts from the
worlds leading pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotechs,
including AbbVie, Alexion, Allergan, Amgen, Antares Pharma, AstraZeneca,
Biogen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, EMD Serono,
Genentech, GSK, Insmed, Karyopharm, Loxo Oncology, Mallinckrodt,
MannKind Corporation, Merck, Novartis, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Roche
Diagnostics, Sanofi, Sarepta Therapeutics, Upsher-Smith, Xeris
Pharmaceuticals, and Zimmer Biomet.
This years event is sponsored by 34 leading services, technology, and
content partners. Platinum sponsors include Aktana, Cognizant, Mavens,
Qlik, Salesforce, and ZS Associates. Gold sponsors include Afore LLC,
BioPharma Graphic Services, a subsidiary of FGS, BusinessOne
Technologies, Inc., C3i Solutions, Capgemini, Conexus Solutions, Inc.,
Cvent, Inc., Eagle Productivity Solutions, Framework Solutions,
HealthSTAR Strategic Engagements (HSE), iDetailAid (a Huron Solution),
Intouch Solutions, Klick Health, Knipper, LPW Training, Microsoft, MMIT,
OwnBackup, Physicians World, RxS LLC, Safeguard Cyber, SCIO Health
Analytics, and Xpediant Digital. Silver sponsors include Bionical LLC,
iDetailing Creatives, Pixacore, Publicis Health, and RMH.
The event is open to Veeva customers and invited guests. Register and
view the agenda at veeva.com/Summit.
About Adam H. Schechter
Mr. Schechter was president of Global Human Health, Mercks commercial
and marketing organization, from 2010 to 2018. He evolved Mercks
commercial organization to strengthen the companys ability to bring its
medicines and vaccines to people around the world. In addition to his
accomplishments in Mercks commercial organization throughout his
30-year career, Mr. Schechter led the integration of Merck and
Schering-Plough, a significant milestone in the creation of todays
Merck. Mr. Schechter also served on the Board of Directors for the
European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations.
About Jeffrey D. Marrazzo
Mr. Marrazzo has led the creation and growth of Spark Therapeutics from
a research center within Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia to a fully
integrated, commercial gene therapy company that is challenging the
inevitability of genetic disease by discovering, developing, and
delivering potential treatments in ways unimaginable. Under his
leadership, Spark has received regulatory approval for the first gene
therapy for a genetic disease approved in both the U.S. and EU, launched
the first gene therapy for a genetic disease in the U.S., and has
established human proof-of-concept of Sparks gene therapy platform in
both the retina and liver. Spark has twice been named to the top 10 of MIT
Technology Reviews "50 Smartest Companies. Spark has also been
recognized by Fast Company as one of 2018s most innovative
companies in biotech. Mr. Marrazzo can be found on Twitter at
@JeffMarrazzo.
Additional Information
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global
life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and
customer success, Veeva serves more than 700 customers, ranging from the
world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is
headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout
North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information,
visit veeva.com.
