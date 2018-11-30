finanzen.net
24.04.2019
Spark Therapeutics CEO and Former Merck President to Keynote Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced that Adam H. Schechter, former president of Global Human Health at Merck & Co., Inc. and now advisor to the chief executive officer, and Jeffrey D. Marrazzo, co-founder and CEO of Spark Therapeutics, are featured keynote speakers at the 2019 Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit. These visionary leaders will share insights on how commercial models need to evolve in the era of precision medicine and value-based healthcare.

Mr. Schechter will participate in a fireside chat on May 14, 2019, to discuss the evolution of commercial models and capabilities to bring breakthrough innovations to patients. Mr. Schechter is a 30-year industry leader with extensive experience across global markets and therapeutic areas.

The following day, Mr. Marrazzo will share his learnings after one year of commercializing the first-ever gene therapy for a genetic disease approved by the FDA. Sparks gene therapy is redefining commercial models and creating opportunities to better engage payers, providers, and patients.

The 2019 Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit takes place May 13-15, 2019 in Philadelphia, PA and is expected to draw more than 1,700 life sciences professionals and experts, making it the largest commercial and medical affairs event in the industry.

The 11th annual event will feature 124 sessions with 58 experts from the worlds leading pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotechs, including AbbVie, Alexion, Allergan, Amgen, Antares Pharma, AstraZeneca, Biogen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, EMD Serono, Genentech, GSK, Insmed, Karyopharm, Loxo Oncology, Mallinckrodt, MannKind Corporation, Merck, Novartis, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Roche Diagnostics, Sanofi, Sarepta Therapeutics, Upsher-Smith, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Zimmer Biomet.

This years event is sponsored by 34 leading services, technology, and content partners. Platinum sponsors include Aktana, Cognizant, Mavens, Qlik, Salesforce, and ZS Associates. Gold sponsors include Afore LLC, BioPharma Graphic Services, a subsidiary of FGS, BusinessOne Technologies, Inc., C3i Solutions, Capgemini, Conexus Solutions, Inc., Cvent, Inc., Eagle Productivity Solutions, Framework Solutions, HealthSTAR Strategic Engagements (HSE), iDetailAid (a Huron Solution), Intouch Solutions, Klick Health, Knipper, LPW Training, Microsoft, MMIT, OwnBackup, Physicians World, RxS LLC, Safeguard Cyber, SCIO Health Analytics, and Xpediant Digital. Silver sponsors include Bionical LLC, iDetailing Creatives, Pixacore, Publicis Health, and RMH.

The event is open to Veeva customers and invited guests. Register and view the agenda at veeva.com/Summit.

About Adam H. Schechter

Mr. Schechter was president of Global Human Health, Mercks commercial and marketing organization, from 2010 to 2018. He evolved Mercks commercial organization to strengthen the companys ability to bring its medicines and vaccines to people around the world. In addition to his accomplishments in Mercks commercial organization throughout his 30-year career, Mr. Schechter led the integration of Merck and Schering-Plough, a significant milestone in the creation of todays Merck. Mr. Schechter also served on the Board of Directors for the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations.

About Jeffrey D. Marrazzo

Mr. Marrazzo has led the creation and growth of Spark Therapeutics from a research center within Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia to a fully integrated, commercial gene therapy company that is challenging the inevitability of genetic disease by discovering, developing, and delivering potential treatments in ways unimaginable. Under his leadership, Spark has received regulatory approval for the first gene therapy for a genetic disease approved in both the U.S. and EU, launched the first gene therapy for a genetic disease in the U.S., and has established human proof-of-concept of Sparks gene therapy platform in both the retina and liver. Spark has twice been named to the top 10 of MIT Technology Reviews "50 Smartest Companies. Spark has also been recognized by Fast Company as one of 2018s most innovative companies in biotech. Mr. Marrazzo can be found on Twitter at @JeffMarrazzo.

Additional Information

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @veevasystems on Twitter: twitter.com/veevasystems

Like Veeva on Facebook: facebook.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 700 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

