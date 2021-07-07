Spartoo Confirms the Success of Its IPO With the Partial Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

Regulatory News:

Spartoo (Paris:ALSPT) (the "Company), one of the leading online retailers for fashion items in Europe, announces today the details of the stabilisation transactions carried out in connection with its initial public offering on the Euronext Growth® multilateral trading facility in Paris (ISIN: FR00140043Y1  ticker: ALSPT).

In accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament European Union and the Council and Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of the European Commission of March 8, 2016, concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, Natixis, acting as stabilizing agent, declares that it carried out stabilization operations on the Euronext Growth® multilateral trading facility in Paris involving a total of 138,381 Spartoo shares (ISIN: FR00140043Y1  ticker: ALSPT) offered as part of the Spartoo initial public offering. The stabilization period began on July 7, 2021 and ended on August 2, 2021. Stabilization transactions were carried out within the following price ranges:

(in euros) 07/07/2021 NATIXIS Buy 29 094 6.4638 6.40 / 6.52 188 057.80 08/07/2021 NATIXIS Buy 32 844 6.3295 6.20 / 6.52 207 886.10 09/07/2021 NATIXIS Buy 15 000 6.3298 6.28 / 6.39 94 947.00 12/07/2021 NATIXIS Buy 5 629 6.3504 6.33 / 6.37 35 746.40 13/07/2021 NATIXIS Buy 1 630 6.3694 6.33 / 6.38 10 382.12 14/07/2021 NATIXIS Buy 1 645 6.3732 6.37 / 6.39 10 483.91 15/07/2021 NATIXIS Buy 13 958 6.3822 6.33 / 6.39 89 082.75 16/07/2021 NATIXIS Buy 8 992 6.3975 6.36 / 6.50 57 526.32 19/07/2021 NATIXIS Buy 12 521 6.4765 6.45 / 6.51 81 092.26 20/07/2021 NATIXIS Buy 1 320 6.5023 6.49 / 6.52 8 583.04 21/07/2021 NATIXIS Buy 2 851 6.4970 6.48 / 6.53 18 522.95 22/07/2021 NATIXIS Buy 1 778 6.5253 6.52 / 6.53 11 601.98 23/07/2021 NATIXIS Buy 1 570 6.5197 6.51 / 6.53 10 235.93 26/07/2021 NATIXIS Buy 1 967 6.5120 6.51 / 6.53 12 809.10 27/07/2021 NATIXIS Buy 2 763 6.5206 6.51 / 6.53 18 016.42 28/07/2021 NATIXIS Buy 1 946 6.5220 6.52 / 6.53 12 691.81 29/07/2021 NATIXIS Buy 1 754 6.5229 6.52 / 6.53 11 441.17 30/07/2021 NATIXIS Buy 494 6.5300 6.53 / 6.53 3 225.82 02/08/2021 NATIXIS Buy 625 6.5251 6.52 / 6.53 4 078.19

In addition, Natixis, acting as stabilizing agent, acting on its own and on behalf of the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, exercised in part the over-allotment option to purchase 488,891 additional existing shares from Sofina, A PLUS Finance, Highland Capital Partners, Endeavour II LP, Trocadéro 2015 LP, FIPS Tech Growth Secondary, DES Holding V LLC, at the initial public offering price of 6.53 per share corresponding to a total amount of approximately 3.2 million. As a result, the total number of Spartoo shares offered in its initial public offering amounts to 4,670,708 shares, thereby increasing the total offering size to c.30.5 million.

After the partial exercise of the over-allotment option, Spartoos public float amounts to 23.01% of its total share capital.

The following table shows the Companys share capital and voting rights after the offering and the partial exercise of the over-allotment option:

Shareholders1 Number of shares % of capital and voting rights Boris Saragaglia 1,790,450 8.82% Jérémie Touchard 781,782 3.85% Paul Lorne 1,141,528 5.62% TOTAL Founding Shareholders 3,713,760 18.30% TOTAL Employees (excluding the founders) 535,560 2.64% TOTAL Business Angels 311,959 1.54% A Plus Finance 1,134,244 5.59% Highland 2,867,401 14.13% Endeavour II LP 1,229,272 6.06% Sofina 2,414,318 11.90% Trocadéro 1,035,909 5.10% LBO France2 2,355,422 11.61% TOTAL Divesting Financial Shareholders / Business Angels 11 348 525 55.92% Treasury shares 26,450 0.13% Free float 4,670,708 23.01% TOTAL 20,295,003 100.00%

Implementation of a Liquidity Contract

Spartoo also announces that it has entrusted TP ICAP (Europe) SA with the implementation of a liquidity contract effective as of August 3, 2021.

This contract complies with the Decision of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) n°2021-01 of June, 22 2021 related to the establishing of liquidity contracts on shares as accepted market practice and the standard contract of the Association française des marchés financiers (AMAFI).

It has been concluded for an initial period of one (1) year, renewable by tacit agreement for successive periods of one (1) year.

For this contract, the following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account

250,000 

0 shares

The execution of the liquidity contract will be suspended under the conditions set out in article 5 of AMF Decision n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021

The liquidity contract may be terminated :

at any time by Spartoo, subject to three (3) months' notice ;

at any time by TP ICAP (Europe) SA subject to three (3) months' notice;

by operation of law when the parties cannot agree on the follow-up to the contract.

About Spartoo

With 8,000 brands and 700,000 items, Spartoo offers one of the widest selections of fashion items (shoes, ready-to-wear, bags) in more than 30 countries in Europe, thanks to its team of more than 400 employees of nearly 30 different nationalities. In 2020, the Group generated sales of 134 million, corresponding to a GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of 194 million, 39% of which was generated internationally. With an integrated logistics platform and after-sales service, Spartoo stands out for its customer-centric approach, as evidenced by a very high customer satisfaction rate. The strategy is based on the strong synergies between the online sales model and the advantages of physical stores, which support loyalty and brand awareness. Capitalizing on its e-commerce know-how, Spartoo has also developed a complete range of services for professionals.

______________

1 On a diluted basis

2 Via FIPS Tech Growth Secondary and DES Holdings V

