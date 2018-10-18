finanzen.net
18.10.2018 13:00
Bewerten
(0)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Dr. Francois Lebel as Chief Medical Officer

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biotechnology company with fully integrated commercial and drug development operations with a primary focus in hematology and oncology, today announced the appointment of Francois Lebel, M.D., F.R.C.P.C. as Chief Medical Officer, effective November 5, 2018.

"Dr. Lebel is an accomplished leader and has deep expertise in biopharmaceuticals with an emphasis in oncology drug development, said Joe Turgeon, President and CEO of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. "Given his qualifications, we believe Dr. Lebel will add significant value to Spectrum and our clinical programs. We have several near-term milestones and priorities including expanding the development of poziotinib in broader patient populations, gaining regulatory clarity for breakthrough designation on poziotinib, and filing the ROLONTIS BLA in the fourth quarter.

Dr. Lebel will be responsible for leading the Spectrum clinical program which includes directing the clinical research staff, overseeing the companys ongoing clinical trials, and regulatory submissions. He will also direct clinical development strategies, life-cycle management, relationships with regulatory bodies and provide strategic counsel on all business development activities.

"It is a great time to have the opportunity to lead the medical and scientific organization at Spectrum ahead of multiple FDA submissions, said Francois Lebel, M.D., F.R.C.P.C, Chief Medical Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. "In evaluating Spectrum's pipeline drugs, I have been very impressed with the robust clinical data, especially the recently released poziotinib data in heavily pretreated lung cancer patients who have very few options. I plan to aggressively expand the utility of this targeted therapy in areas of high unmet medical need. I look forward to leading Spectrum into a new era in medical and clinical development with the goal of significantly advancing patient care in oncology.

Dr. Lebel brings nearly 30 years of clinical leadership experience within the biopharmaceutical industry. He has designed and managed global medical organizations to deliver results, enhance productivity and practice sound risk management. Most recently, he served as the Executive Vice President of Research & Development, Chief Medical Officer at ZIOPHARM Oncology. He also held various leadership roles including Vice President of Research & Development at Baxter International and Global Head of Medical and Scientific Affairs at MedImmune. In the last 25 years, he provided strategic leadership on eight NDA/BLAs in various therapeutic areas and on a number of mergers and acquisitions. Dr. Lebel has broad and deep experience in oncology drug development, medical affairs, regulatory and pharmacovigilance acquired through various roles of increasing responsibilities at Chiron (Novartis), Warner-Lambert (Pfizer) and Burroughs Wellcome (GSK). He received his medical degree from the University of Ottawa, Canada, and he completed his post graduate training at McGill University and Harvard Medical School. He is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Canada.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug products, with a primary focus in hematology and oncology. Spectrum currently markets six hematology/oncology drugs, and has an advanced stage pipeline that has the potential to transform the company. Spectrum's strong track record for in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, and expertise in clinical development have generated a robust, diversified, and growing pipeline of product candidates in advanced-stage Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies. More information on Spectrum is available at www.sppirx.com.

Forward-looking statement  This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to Spectrums business and its future, including certain company milestones, Spectrum's ability to identify, acquire, develop and commercialize a broad and diverse pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products, the timing and results of FDA decisions, and any statements that relate to the intent, belief, plans or expectations of Spectrum or its management, or that are not a statement of historical fact. Risks that could cause actual results to differ include the possibility that Spectrums existing and new drug candidates may not prove safe or effective, the possibility that our existing and new applications to the FDA and other regulatory agencies may not receive approval in a timely manner or at all, the possibility that our existing and new drug candidates, if approved, may not be more effective, safer or more cost efficient than competing drugs, the possibility that our efforts to acquire or in-license and develop additional drug candidates may fail, our dependence on third parties for clinical trials, manufacturing, distribution and quality control and other risks that are described in further detail in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.® is a registered trademark of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its affiliate. REDEFINING CANCER CARE and the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals logos are trademarks owned by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2018 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Spectrum Pharmaceuticals IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
12.10.18
Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Stock (Zacks)
07.09.18
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.7% (Zacks)
31.08.18
Implied Volatility Surging for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Stock Options (Zacks)
10.08.18
Why Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Is Up Big on Mixed Earnings (MotleyFool)
09.08.18
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates (Zacks)
08.08.18
Ausblick: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
26.06.18
Small-Cap Snapshot: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares jump on reports it is deliberating a sale (Proactiveinvestors)
19.06.18
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy? (Zacks)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Spectrum Pharmaceuticals News
RSS Feed
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Spectrum Pharmaceuticals IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.12.2017Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
19.10.2017Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
04.10.2017Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
16.08.2017Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
05.11.2015Spectrum Pharmaceuticals OutperformRBC Capital Markets
18.12.2017Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
19.10.2017Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
04.10.2017Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
16.08.2017Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
05.11.2015Spectrum Pharmaceuticals OutperformRBC Capital Markets
23.02.2015Spectrum Pharmaceuticals NeutralROTH Capital Partners, LLC
24.04.2008Spectrum Pharmaceuticals DowngradeOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
19.03.2008Spectrum Pharmaceuticals DowngradeBrean Murray, Carret & Co., LLC
26.07.2007Spectrum Pharmaceuticals DowngradeFriedman, Billings Ramsey & Co

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Spectrum Pharmaceuticals IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Heute live ab 18 Uhr

Mehr Rendite aus dem Depot holen ohne dabei höhere Risiken einzugehen? Der Finanz­mathematiker Michael Schnoor erklärt im Webinar, wie es funktioniert.
Jetzt noch schnell anmelden

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Spectrum Pharmaceuticals News

12.10.18Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Stock
Weitere Spectrum Pharmaceuticals News
Anzeige

Inside

EURO Stoxx 50-Future: 10-Tage Linie arbeitet als Resistance
UBS: Siemens  Zurück am Jahrestief
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Erholung im MDAX hätte noch etwas Platz
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf K+S, Lufthansa, Infineon
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Anleger brauchen gute Nerven
Scalable Capital: Geldanlage fürs Kind
ING Markets: DAX - Neue Abwärtsbewegung?
DZ BANK - Widerstand bremst Erholung zunächst aus
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Spectrum Pharmaceuticals-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Trump hat die Welt in eine fatale Abhängigkeit von den Scheichs geführt
Tausende Gläubiger müssen sich gedulden
Aus Angst vor den Grünen nutzt Seehofer die Methode Merkel
Diese fünf Sparideen schützen Ihr Geld vor dem Crash
Die Welt sucht ein Mittel gegen die Hyperinflation

News von

Türkische Lira: Leitzins auf Rekordniveau: So setzen clevere Anleger den Hebel an
Cannabis: Die besten Marihuana-Aktien
Fresenius Medical Care-Aktie nach der Gewinnwarnung: Wie ernst die Lage wirklich ist
FMC-Aktie und Fresenius schockieren mit Gewinnwarnung
Die große Analyse: Top-Strategien für jeden Anlegertyp - und aussichtsreiche Aktien

News von

Continental-Chef: Deutschland hat "nicht die beste Position" für wirtschaftliche Elektromobilität
Die Ex-Chefin von KFC Deutschland will jetzt mit ihrem Startup das Coaching in Unternehmen digitalisieren
US-Demokraten fordern: Trump soll Geschäfte mit Saudi-Arabien offenlegen
Berlins geplantes Grundeinkommen-Experiment stößt auf harsche Kritik
Wie der Brexit jetzt zur Bedrohung für zahlreiche Familienunternehmen in Deutschland wird

Heute im Fokus

DAX etwas fester -- Linde-Aktie auf Rekordhoch -- eBay verklagt Amazon -- SAP enttäuscht bei Marge -- Dürr, GERRY WEBER, HeidelbergCement, Facebook im Fokus

Chinas Währung fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit Anfang 2017. Schaden durch "Cum-Ex"-Steuerdeals wohl viel größer als gedacht. Nestlé wächst im dritten Quartal etwas stärker. Novartis hebt Umsatzausblick - Übernimmt US-Firma Endocyte. Naturkatastrophen kommen Swiss Re teuer zu stehen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 41 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Der Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker
So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
In diesen Städten leben die Superreichen
Welche Stadt ist besonders beliebt?
Automobilneuheiten-Messe
Neue Studien und Serienfahrzeuge
Best Global Brands 2018
Die Top 20 der wertvollsten Marken weltweit
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass Angela Merkel Anfang Dezember auf dem Parteitag der CDU als Parteichefin wiedergewählt wird?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:19 Uhr
DAX etwas fester -- Linde-Aktie auf Rekordhoch -- eBay verklagt Amazon -- SAP enttäuscht bei Marge -- Dürr, GERRY WEBER, HeidelbergCement, Facebook im Fokus
Sonstiges
13:06 Uhr
Novogratz: Die Bitcoin-Rally könnte 2019 kommen
Aktie im Fokus
12:59 Uhr
SAP-Aktie schwach: Marge enttäuscht - Prognose erhöht
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Amazon906866
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMC) St.578580
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
EVOTEC AG566480
Netflix Inc.552484
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
SAP SE716460
Apple Inc.865985
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (St.)578560
BVB (Borussia Dortmund)549309
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
TeslaA1CX3T