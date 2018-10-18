Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Dr. Francois Lebel as Chief Medical Officer

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biotechnology company
with fully integrated commercial and drug development operations with a
primary focus in hematology and oncology, today announced the
appointment of Francois Lebel, M.D., F.R.C.P.C. as Chief Medical
Officer, effective November 5, 2018.
"Dr. Lebel is an accomplished leader and has deep expertise in
biopharmaceuticals with an emphasis in oncology drug development, said
Joe Turgeon, President and CEO of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. "Given his
qualifications, we believe Dr. Lebel will add significant value to
Spectrum and our clinical programs. We have several near-term milestones
and priorities including expanding the development of poziotinib in
broader patient populations, gaining regulatory clarity for breakthrough
designation on poziotinib, and filing the ROLONTIS BLA in the fourth
quarter.
Dr. Lebel will be responsible for leading the Spectrum clinical program
which includes directing the clinical research staff, overseeing the
companys ongoing clinical trials, and regulatory submissions. He will
also direct clinical development strategies, life-cycle management,
relationships with regulatory bodies and provide strategic counsel on
all business development activities.
"It is a great time to have the opportunity to lead the medical and
scientific organization at Spectrum ahead of multiple FDA submissions,
said Francois Lebel, M.D., F.R.C.P.C, Chief Medical Officer of Spectrum
Pharmaceuticals. "In evaluating Spectrum's pipeline drugs, I have been
very impressed with the robust clinical data, especially the recently
released poziotinib data in heavily pretreated lung cancer patients who
have very few options. I plan to aggressively expand the utility of this
targeted therapy in areas of high unmet medical need. I look forward to
leading Spectrum into a new era in medical and clinical development with
the goal of significantly advancing patient care in oncology.
Dr. Lebel brings nearly 30 years of clinical leadership experience
within the biopharmaceutical industry. He has designed and managed
global medical organizations to deliver results, enhance productivity
and practice sound risk management. Most recently, he served as the
Executive Vice President of Research & Development, Chief Medical
Officer at ZIOPHARM Oncology. He also held various leadership roles
including Vice President of Research & Development at Baxter
International and Global Head of Medical and Scientific Affairs at
MedImmune. In the last 25 years, he provided strategic leadership on
eight NDA/BLAs in various therapeutic areas and on a number of mergers
and acquisitions. Dr. Lebel has broad and deep experience in
oncology drug development, medical affairs, regulatory and
pharmacovigilance acquired through various roles of increasing
responsibilities at Chiron (Novartis), Warner-Lambert (Pfizer) and
Burroughs Wellcome (GSK). He received his medical degree from the
University of Ottawa, Canada, and he completed his post graduate
training at McGill University and Harvard Medical School. He is Board
Certified in Internal Medicine and a fellow of the Royal College of
Physicians of Canada.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused
on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug products, with a
primary focus in hematology and oncology. Spectrum currently markets six
hematology/oncology drugs, and has an advanced stage pipeline that has
the potential to transform the company. Spectrum's strong track record
for in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, and expertise in
clinical development have generated a robust, diversified, and growing
pipeline of product candidates in advanced-stage Phase 2 and Phase 3
studies. More information on Spectrum is available at www.sppirx.com.
Forward-looking statement This press release may contain
forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future
performance of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals that involve risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.
These
statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations.
These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that
relate to Spectrums business and its future, including certain company
milestones, Spectrum's ability to identify, acquire, develop and
commercialize a broad and diverse pipeline of late-stage clinical and
commercial products, the timing and results of FDA decisions, and any
statements that relate to the intent, belief, plans or expectations of
Spectrum or its management, or that are not a statement of historical
fact. Risks that could cause actual results to differ include the
possibility that Spectrums existing and new drug candidates may not
prove safe or effective, the possibility that our existing and new
applications to the FDA and other regulatory agencies may not receive
approval in a timely manner or at all, the possibility that our existing
and new drug candidates, if approved, may not be more effective, safer
or more cost efficient than competing drugs, the possibility that our
efforts to acquire or in-license and develop additional drug candidates
may fail, our dependence on third parties for clinical trials,
manufacturing, distribution and quality control and other risks that are
described in further detail in the company's reports filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not plan to update
any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to
update the information contained in this press release except as
required by law.
