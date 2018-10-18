Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Dr. Francois Lebel as Chief Medical Officer

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biotechnology company with fully integrated commercial and drug development operations with a primary focus in hematology and oncology, today announced the appointment of Francois Lebel, M.D., F.R.C.P.C. as Chief Medical Officer, effective November 5, 2018.

"Dr. Lebel is an accomplished leader and has deep expertise in biopharmaceuticals with an emphasis in oncology drug development, said Joe Turgeon, President and CEO of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. "Given his qualifications, we believe Dr. Lebel will add significant value to Spectrum and our clinical programs. We have several near-term milestones and priorities including expanding the development of poziotinib in broader patient populations, gaining regulatory clarity for breakthrough designation on poziotinib, and filing the ROLONTIS BLA in the fourth quarter.

Dr. Lebel will be responsible for leading the Spectrum clinical program which includes directing the clinical research staff, overseeing the companys ongoing clinical trials, and regulatory submissions. He will also direct clinical development strategies, life-cycle management, relationships with regulatory bodies and provide strategic counsel on all business development activities.

"It is a great time to have the opportunity to lead the medical and scientific organization at Spectrum ahead of multiple FDA submissions, said Francois Lebel, M.D., F.R.C.P.C, Chief Medical Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. "In evaluating Spectrum's pipeline drugs, I have been very impressed with the robust clinical data, especially the recently released poziotinib data in heavily pretreated lung cancer patients who have very few options. I plan to aggressively expand the utility of this targeted therapy in areas of high unmet medical need. I look forward to leading Spectrum into a new era in medical and clinical development with the goal of significantly advancing patient care in oncology.

Dr. Lebel brings nearly 30 years of clinical leadership experience within the biopharmaceutical industry. He has designed and managed global medical organizations to deliver results, enhance productivity and practice sound risk management. Most recently, he served as the Executive Vice President of Research & Development, Chief Medical Officer at ZIOPHARM Oncology. He also held various leadership roles including Vice President of Research & Development at Baxter International and Global Head of Medical and Scientific Affairs at MedImmune. In the last 25 years, he provided strategic leadership on eight NDA/BLAs in various therapeutic areas and on a number of mergers and acquisitions. Dr. Lebel has broad and deep experience in oncology drug development, medical affairs, regulatory and pharmacovigilance acquired through various roles of increasing responsibilities at Chiron (Novartis), Warner-Lambert (Pfizer) and Burroughs Wellcome (GSK). He received his medical degree from the University of Ottawa, Canada, and he completed his post graduate training at McGill University and Harvard Medical School. He is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Canada.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug products, with a primary focus in hematology and oncology. Spectrum currently markets six hematology/oncology drugs, and has an advanced stage pipeline that has the potential to transform the company. Spectrum's strong track record for in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, and expertise in clinical development have generated a robust, diversified, and growing pipeline of product candidates in advanced-stage Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies. More information on Spectrum is available at www.sppirx.com.

