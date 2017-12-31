Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biotechnology company with fully integrated commercial and drug development operations with a primary focus in Hematology and Oncology, today announced that updated poziotinib Phase 2 data in MD Andersons EGFR Exon 20 Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer study are available, based on longer follow-up.

"I am pleased to observe the preliminary confirmed objective response rate and potential progression-free survival (PFS) benefit in EGFR Exon 20 Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients, said John Heymach, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman and Professor, Department of Thoracic/Head and Neck Medical Oncology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. "In the first 11 patients, the confirmed objective response rate was 64%. This is very exciting because we were initially hoping to get response rates between 20% to 30%. I am encouraged to see that in these 11 patients, the median PFS has not been reached after a median follow up of 6.5 months. In addition, the two most common adverse events observed in the study to date are skin rash and diarrhea, which are known EGFR inhibitor-related toxicities. We are looking forward to presenting comprehensive data from this study at a major medical meeting later this year.

"The updated data from MD Anderson provides additional insight into just how meaningful poziotinib may be in this area of high unmet need, said Joe Turgeon, President and CEO of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. "At each turn, the possibility of this drug as an option for EGFR Exon 20 mutant NSCLC patients is becoming more clear.

"Our study at MD Anderson has far exceeded our enrollment expectations, said Xiuning Le, M.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Thoracic/Head and Neck Medical Oncology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. "At this point, the original cohort of 30 EGFR patients is fully enrolled and the expanded cohort of 20 patients is nearing the completion of enrollment. As enrollment in our study nears completion, we will soon begin enrolling patients in Spectrums ongoing multicenter Phase 2 study.

"These early data from MD Anderson suggest poziotinib may have a meaningful impact on outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options, said David Chu, M.D., New York Cancer and Blood Specialists. "As one of the initial sites on the east coast for Spectrums ongoing multi-center Phase 2 study, we have patients seeking us out from around the world. I am excited about this potential option for these patients.

