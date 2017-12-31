10.04.2018 11:00
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biotechnology company with fully integrated commercial and drug development operations with a primary focus in Hematology and Oncology, today announced that updated poziotinib Phase 2 data in MD Andersons EGFR Exon 20 Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer study are available, based on longer follow-up.

"I am pleased to observe the preliminary confirmed objective response rate and potential progression-free survival (PFS) benefit in EGFR Exon 20 Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients, said John Heymach, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman and Professor, Department of Thoracic/Head and Neck Medical Oncology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. "In the first 11 patients, the confirmed objective response rate was 64%. This is very exciting because we were initially hoping to get response rates between 20% to 30%. I am encouraged to see that in these 11 patients, the median PFS has not been reached after a median follow up of 6.5 months. In addition, the two most common adverse events observed in the study to date are skin rash and diarrhea, which are known EGFR inhibitor-related toxicities. We are looking forward to presenting comprehensive data from this study at a major medical meeting later this year.

"The updated data from MD Anderson provides additional insight into just how meaningful poziotinib may be in this area of high unmet need, said Joe Turgeon, President and CEO of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. "At each turn, the possibility of this drug as an option for EGFR Exon 20 mutant NSCLC patients is becoming more clear.

"Our study at MD Anderson has far exceeded our enrollment expectations, said Xiuning Le, M.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Thoracic/Head and Neck Medical Oncology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. "At this point, the original cohort of 30 EGFR patients is fully enrolled and the expanded cohort of 20 patients is nearing the completion of enrollment. As enrollment in our study nears completion, we will soon begin enrolling patients in Spectrums ongoing multicenter Phase 2 study.

"These early data from MD Anderson suggest poziotinib may have a meaningful impact on outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options, said David Chu, M.D., New York Cancer and Blood Specialists. "As one of the initial sites on the east coast for Spectrums ongoing multi-center Phase 2 study, we have patients seeking us out from around the world. I am excited about this potential option for these patients.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a leading biotechnology company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug products, with a primary focus in Hematology and Oncology. Spectrum currently markets six hematology/oncology drugs, and has an advanced stage pipeline that has the potential to transform the Company. Spectrum's strong track record for in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, and expertise in clinical development have generated a robust, diversified, and growing pipeline of product candidates in advanced-stage Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies. More information on Spectrum is available at www.sppirx.com.

Forward-looking statement  This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to Spectrums business and its future, including certain company milestones, Spectrum's ability to identify, acquire, develop and commercialize a broad and diverse pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products, the timing and results of FDA decisions, and any statements that relate to the intent, belief, plans or expectations of Spectrum or its management, or that are not a statement of historical fact. Risks that could cause actual results to differ include the possibility that Spectrums existing and new drug candidates may not prove safe or effective, the possibility that our existing and new applications to the FDA and other regulatory agencies may not receive approval in a timely manner or at all, the possibility that our existing and new drug candidates, if approved, may not be more effective, safer or more cost efficient than competing drugs, the possibility that our efforts to acquire or in-license and develop additional drug candidates may fail, our dependence on third parties for clinical trials, manufacturing, distribution and quality control and other risks that are described in further detail in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.® is a registered trademark of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc and its affiliate. REDEFINING CANCER CARE and the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals logos are trademarks owned by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2018 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved

