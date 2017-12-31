Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biotechnology company
with fully integrated commercial and drug development operations with a
primary focus in Hematology and Oncology, today announced that updated
poziotinib Phase 2 data in MD Andersons EGFR Exon 20 Mutant Non-Small
Cell Lung Cancer study are available, based on longer follow-up.
"I am pleased to observe the preliminary confirmed objective response
rate and potential progression-free survival (PFS) benefit in EGFR Exon
20 Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients, said John Heymach, M.D.,
Ph.D., Chairman and Professor, Department of Thoracic/Head and Neck
Medical Oncology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. "In
the first 11 patients, the confirmed objective response rate was 64%.
This is very exciting because we were initially hoping to get response
rates between 20% to 30%. I am encouraged to see that in these 11
patients, the median PFS has not been reached after a median follow up
of 6.5 months. In addition, the two most common adverse events observed
in the study to date are skin rash and diarrhea, which are known EGFR
inhibitor-related toxicities. We are looking forward to presenting
comprehensive data from this study at a major medical meeting later this
year.
"The updated data from MD Anderson provides additional insight into just
how meaningful poziotinib may be in this area of high unmet need, said
Joe Turgeon, President and CEO of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. "At each
turn, the possibility of this drug as an option for EGFR Exon 20 mutant
NSCLC patients is becoming more clear.
"Our study at MD Anderson has far exceeded our enrollment expectations,
said Xiuning Le, M.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Thoracic/Head
and Neck Medical Oncology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer
Center. "At this point, the original cohort of 30 EGFR patients is fully
enrolled and the expanded cohort of 20 patients is nearing the
completion of enrollment. As enrollment in our study nears completion,
we will soon begin enrolling patients in Spectrums ongoing multicenter
Phase 2 study.
"These early data from MD Anderson suggest poziotinib may have a
meaningful impact on outcomes for patients who have limited treatment
options, said David Chu, M.D., New York Cancer and Blood Specialists.
"As one of the initial sites on the east coast for Spectrums ongoing
multi-center Phase 2 study, we have patients seeking us out from around
the world. I am excited about this potential option for these patients.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a leading biotechnology company focused on
acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug products, with a primary
focus in Hematology and Oncology. Spectrum currently markets six
hematology/oncology drugs, and has an advanced stage pipeline that has
the potential to transform the Company. Spectrum's strong track record
for in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, and expertise in
clinical development have generated a robust, diversified, and growing
pipeline of product candidates in advanced-stage Phase 2 and Phase 3
studies. More information on Spectrum is available at www.sppirx.com.
