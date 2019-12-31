finanzen.net
+++ Damit Sie immer gut aufgestellt sind - jetzt über nachhaltige Geldanlagen informieren! +++
03.06.2020 22:00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Lyndah K. Dreiling, M.D., MBA, as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced that Lyndah K. Dreiling, M.D., MBA, has been named Senior Vice President, Clinical Development.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Lyndah Dreiling, a proven world-class leader with broad expertise in drug development and a track record of success, said Francois Lebel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. "Her depth of experience in hematology and oncology drug development from preclinical to Phase 1-4 studies will be highly valuable as we approach our PDUFA date for ROLONTIS®, continue to execute our updated poziotinib development strategy, and further advance our emerging pipeline.

Dr. Dreiling brings 25 years of experience in hematology and oncology drug development, most recently serving as Vice President, Head of Clinical Development at Five Prime Therapeutics. Prior to that, Dr. Dreiling served as Senior Director, Clinical Research Oncology at Gilead Sciences from October 2013 through November 2017, where she was the project leader for Zydelig® (idelalisib) that received U.S. and EMA regulatory approvals in 2014 for relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and follicular lymphoma. Prior to Gilead, Dr. Dreiling spent 10 years at Amgen, in roles of increasing responsibility in the hematology and oncology division, with her latest role as Vice President Global Development, Hematology/Oncology. She has also served as an Associate Director, Gene Therapy Clinical Research for Aventis Pharmaceuticals, formerly Gencell, a division of Rhone-Poulenc Rorer.

Dr. Dreiling holds a B.S. in business administration and an MBA from the University of Colorado, a B.A in biology from the University of Denver, and an M.D. from the University of Colorado Health Sciences.

In connection with Dr. Dreilings employment, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the company granted to Dr. Dreiling a restricted stock award of 80,000 shares of the companys common stock. The restricted stock award has a value equal to $2.94, the closing price of the companys common stock as quoted on The NASDAQ Stock Market on the day preceding the grant date. The shares of restricted stock vest over the course of three years, with one-third of the shares of restricted stock vesting on each anniversary of the grant date from the first anniversary of the grant date until the third anniversary of the grant date. The shares of restricted stock are subject to the terms and conditions of the companys 2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan and were granted as a material inducement to Dr. Dreilings acceptance of employment with the company in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a late-stage pipeline with novel assets that serve areas of unmet need. This pipeline has the potential to transform the company in the near future. For additional information on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.sppirx.com.

Forward-looking statement  This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to Spectrums business and its future, including certain company milestones, the potential impact of Dr. Dreilings future contributions to Spectrums business, Spectrum's ability to identify, acquire, develop and commercialize a broad and diverse pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products, the value of such pipeline and its ability to transform the company in the near future, the timing and results of FDA decisions, and any statements that relate to the intent, belief, plans or expectations of Spectrum or its management, or that are not a statement of historical fact. Risks that could cause actual results to differ include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Spectrums business, a change to the PDUFA date for ROLONTIS®, the possibility that Spectrums existing and new drug candidates may not prove safe or effective, the possibility that our existing and new applications to the FDA and other regulatory agencies may not receive approval in a timely manner or at all, the possibility that our existing and new drug candidates, if approved, may not be more effective, safer or more cost efficient than competing drugs, the possibility that our efforts to acquire or in-license and develop additional drug candidates may fail, our dependence on third parties for clinical trials, manufacturing, distribution and quality control and other risks that are described in further detail in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.® and ROLONTIS® are registered trademarks of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its affiliates. REDEFINING CANCER CARE and the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals logos are trademarks owned by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2020 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Nachrichten zu Spectrum Pharmaceuticals IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Spectrum Pharmaceuticals News
RSS Feed
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Spectrum Pharmaceuticals IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.07.2019Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyB. Riley FBR
12.11.2018Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyB. Riley FBR
18.12.2017Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
19.10.2017Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
04.10.2017Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
11.07.2019Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyB. Riley FBR
12.11.2018Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyB. Riley FBR
18.12.2017Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
19.10.2017Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
04.10.2017Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
23.02.2015Spectrum Pharmaceuticals NeutralROTH Capital Partners, LLC
24.04.2008Spectrum Pharmaceuticals DowngradeOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
19.03.2008Spectrum Pharmaceuticals DowngradeBrean Murray, Carret & Co., LLC
26.07.2007Spectrum Pharmaceuticals DowngradeFriedman, Billings Ramsey & Co

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Spectrum Pharmaceuticals IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Spectrum Pharmaceuticals News

09.05.20Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPPI) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Spectrum Pharmaceuticals News
Werbung

Trading-News

5 goldene Regeln für junge Anleger
VW-Aktie vor Widerständen
Webinar - Autopilot mit Einzeltiteln
Alibaba mit neuem Schwung
Vontobel: Megatrend Healthcare: Wie gut ist Fresenius aufgestellt?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Staaten und Notenbanken gehen aufs Ganze
Exporo: Neu auf Rügen: Ab 1  in hochklassige Ferienimmobilie investieren
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Spectrum Pharmaceuticals-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So entkommen Sie Ihrem teuren Immobilienkredit
Nur 6,70 Euro am Tag  schon minimaler Verzicht macht Sie zum Millionär
So holen Sie Ihr Geld vom falschen Konto zurück
Italiens Sparer bekommen Renditen, von denen die Deutschen nur träumen können
So profitieren Sie vom Immobilienboom  auch ohne Eigentum

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street schließt höher -- DAX scheitert knapp an 12.500-Punkte-Hürde -- Lufthansa mit Milliarden-Verlust -- Warner Music-Aktie erfolgreich zurück auf dem Parkett -- Conti, Wirecard, Zoom im Fokus

US-Rohölvorräte fallen überraschend. Ungarische MVM legt E.ON Gebot für innogys Vertriebsgeschäft in Tschechien vor. Bank of England rät offenbar Großbanken zu Vorkehrungen für No-Deal-Brexit. Renault vereinbart mit Banken Milliardenkredit. AXA senkt Dividendenvorschlag für 2019 deutlich. B.Braun scheitert mit Widerstand gegen RHÖN-Übernahme. Ahold Delhaize kauft zu.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 22 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Bedeutung messen Sie ethischen und ökologischen Aspekten in Ihrer Geldanlage bei?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:03 Uhr
Wall Street schließt höher -- DAX scheitert knapp an 12.500-Punkte-Hürde -- Lufthansa mit Milliarden-Verlust -- Warner Music-Aktie erfolgreich zurück auf dem Parkett -- Conti, Wirecard, Zoom im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:06 Uhr
Zoom-Aktie steigt auf Rekordhoch: Corona-Boom lässt Videokonferenz-Dienst Zoom von mehr träumen
Aktie im Fokus
22:04 Uhr
3M-Aktie im Plus: 3M-Finanzchef Gangestad geht
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
TUITUAG00
NEL ASAA0B733
Allianz840400
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
BASFBASF11
ITM Power plcA0B57L
TeslaA1CX3T
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100
CommerzbankCBK100