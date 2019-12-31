Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced that Lyndah K. Dreiling, M.D., MBA, has been named Senior Vice President, Clinical Development.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Lyndah Dreiling, a proven world-class leader with broad expertise in drug development and a track record of success, said Francois Lebel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. "Her depth of experience in hematology and oncology drug development from preclinical to Phase 1-4 studies will be highly valuable as we approach our PDUFA date for ROLONTIS®, continue to execute our updated poziotinib development strategy, and further advance our emerging pipeline.

Dr. Dreiling brings 25 years of experience in hematology and oncology drug development, most recently serving as Vice President, Head of Clinical Development at Five Prime Therapeutics. Prior to that, Dr. Dreiling served as Senior Director, Clinical Research Oncology at Gilead Sciences from October 2013 through November 2017, where she was the project leader for Zydelig® (idelalisib) that received U.S. and EMA regulatory approvals in 2014 for relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and follicular lymphoma. Prior to Gilead, Dr. Dreiling spent 10 years at Amgen, in roles of increasing responsibility in the hematology and oncology division, with her latest role as Vice President Global Development, Hematology/Oncology. She has also served as an Associate Director, Gene Therapy Clinical Research for Aventis Pharmaceuticals, formerly Gencell, a division of Rhone-Poulenc Rorer.

Dr. Dreiling holds a B.S. in business administration and an MBA from the University of Colorado, a B.A in biology from the University of Denver, and an M.D. from the University of Colorado Health Sciences.

In connection with Dr. Dreilings employment, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the company granted to Dr. Dreiling a restricted stock award of 80,000 shares of the companys common stock. The restricted stock award has a value equal to $2.94, the closing price of the companys common stock as quoted on The NASDAQ Stock Market on the day preceding the grant date. The shares of restricted stock vest over the course of three years, with one-third of the shares of restricted stock vesting on each anniversary of the grant date from the first anniversary of the grant date until the third anniversary of the grant date. The shares of restricted stock are subject to the terms and conditions of the companys 2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan and were granted as a material inducement to Dr. Dreilings acceptance of employment with the company in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a late-stage pipeline with novel assets that serve areas of unmet need. This pipeline has the potential to transform the company in the near future. For additional information on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.sppirx.com.

