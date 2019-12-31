Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced preclinical data evaluating the administration of ROLONTIS® (eflapegrastim) on the same day as chemotherapy. The duration of neutropenia in a rat model of chemotherapy induced neutropenia (CIN) was observed to be significantly shorter with eflapegrastim versus pegfilgrastim, regardless of the timing of administration: concomitantly or on the same day post-chemotherapy at 2, 5 or 24 hours post-chemotherapy.

The poster titled "Chemotherapy induced neutropenia in rats following administration of eflapegrastim or pegfilgrastim on the same day at three different time points and at 24 hours post-chemotherapy was part of todays Special Populations, Survivorship, Outcomes, and Supportive Care session at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II. ROLONTIS is an investigational drug not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the BLA (Biologics License Application) is currently under active review by the agency for the treatment of chemotherapy induced neutropenia with a PDUFA date of October 24, 2020.

"These data in rats suggest that eflapegrastim administered at the time of chemotherapy, rather than waiting 24 hours, may be able to provide prophylaxis against chemotherapy induced neutropenia, said Francois Lebel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. "Based on these preclinical results, we recently initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial to compare the effect of same day dosing of eflapegrastim on the duration of neutropenia in patients with early-stage breast cancer when administered on the same day, at varying intervals following docetaxel and cyclophosphamide chemotherapy.

The poster is available on the companys website at: https://investor.sppirx.com/index.php/events-and-presentations.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a late-stage pipeline with novel assets that serve areas of unmet need. This pipeline has the potential to transform the company in the near future. For additional information on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals please visit www.sppirx.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, including, without limitation, statements that relate to Spectrums business and its future, including the companys ability to advance development of its late-stage pipeline assets and such assets ability to serve areas of unmet need; the potential for same-day dosing of ROLONTIS® to provide prophylaxis against CIN in humans; the timing and results of FDA approvals; the future potential of Spectrums existing drug pipeline; and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of Spectrum and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause actual results to differ include the possibility that Spectrums existing and new drug candidates may not prove safe or effective, the possibility that same-day dosing of ROLONTIS® in humans does not provide prophylaxis against CIN, the possibility that our existing and new applications to the FDA and other regulatory agencies may not receive approval in a timely manner or at all, the possibility that our existing and new drug candidates, if approved, may not be more effective, safer or more cost efficient than competing drugs, the possibility that our efforts to acquire or in-license and develop additional drug candidates may fail, our dependence on third parties for clinical trials, manufacturing, distribution and quality control and other risks that are described in further detail in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Spectrum in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Spectrum for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Spectrum.

