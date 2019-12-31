finanzen.net
22.06.2020 15:00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Presents Same Day Dosing Data for ROLONTIS® (eflapegrastim) at AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced preclinical data evaluating the administration of ROLONTIS® (eflapegrastim) on the same day as chemotherapy. The duration of neutropenia in a rat model of chemotherapy induced neutropenia (CIN) was observed to be significantly shorter with eflapegrastim versus pegfilgrastim, regardless of the timing of administration: concomitantly or on the same day post-chemotherapy at 2, 5 or 24 hours post-chemotherapy.

The poster titled "Chemotherapy induced neutropenia in rats following administration of eflapegrastim or pegfilgrastim on the same day at three different time points and at 24 hours post-chemotherapy was part of todays Special Populations, Survivorship, Outcomes, and Supportive Care session at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II. ROLONTIS is an investigational drug not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the BLA (Biologics License Application) is currently under active review by the agency for the treatment of chemotherapy induced neutropenia with a PDUFA date of October 24, 2020.

"These data in rats suggest that eflapegrastim administered at the time of chemotherapy, rather than waiting 24 hours, may be able to provide prophylaxis against chemotherapy induced neutropenia, said Francois Lebel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. "Based on these preclinical results, we recently initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial to compare the effect of same day dosing of eflapegrastim on the duration of neutropenia in patients with early-stage breast cancer when administered on the same day, at varying intervals following docetaxel and cyclophosphamide chemotherapy.

The poster is available on the companys website at: https://investor.sppirx.com/index.php/events-and-presentations.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a late-stage pipeline with novel assets that serve areas of unmet need. This pipeline has the potential to transform the company in the near future. For additional information on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals please visit www.sppirx.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, including, without limitation, statements that relate to Spectrums business and its future, including the companys ability to advance development of its late-stage pipeline assets and such assets ability to serve areas of unmet need; the potential for same-day dosing of ROLONTIS® to provide prophylaxis against CIN in humans; the timing and results of FDA approvals; the future potential of Spectrums existing drug pipeline; and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of Spectrum and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause actual results to differ include the possibility that Spectrums existing and new drug candidates may not prove safe or effective, the possibility that same-day dosing of ROLONTIS® in humans does not provide prophylaxis against CIN, the possibility that our existing and new applications to the FDA and other regulatory agencies may not receive approval in a timely manner or at all, the possibility that our existing and new drug candidates, if approved, may not be more effective, safer or more cost efficient than competing drugs, the possibility that our efforts to acquire or in-license and develop additional drug candidates may fail, our dependence on third parties for clinical trials, manufacturing, distribution and quality control and other risks that are described in further detail in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Spectrum in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Spectrum for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Spectrum.

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.® and ROLONTIS® are registered trademarks of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its affiliates. REDEFINING CANCER CARE and the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals logos are trademarks owned by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2020 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Nachrichten zu Spectrum Pharmaceuticals IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Spectrum Pharmaceuticals News
RSS Feed
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Spectrum Pharmaceuticals IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.07.2019Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyB. Riley FBR
12.11.2018Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyB. Riley FBR
18.12.2017Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
19.10.2017Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
04.10.2017Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
11.07.2019Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyB. Riley FBR
12.11.2018Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyB. Riley FBR
18.12.2017Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
19.10.2017Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
04.10.2017Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
23.02.2015Spectrum Pharmaceuticals NeutralROTH Capital Partners, LLC
24.04.2008Spectrum Pharmaceuticals DowngradeOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
19.03.2008Spectrum Pharmaceuticals DowngradeBrean Murray, Carret & Co., LLC
26.07.2007Spectrum Pharmaceuticals DowngradeFriedman, Billings Ramsey & Co

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Spectrum Pharmaceuticals IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Spectrum Pharmaceuticals News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Spectrum Pharmaceuticals News
Werbung

Trading-News

Neue Corona-Sorgen an den Rohstoffmärkten
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Lufthansa, Continental, ThyssenKrupp
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Heute um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
So legen Sie Geld für Ihr Kind an
DZ BANK - Achterbahnfahrt an den Aktienmärkten - Hop oder Flop? Unsere Börsenprofis klären auf
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Gute Geldanlage entsteht durch nachhaltiges Wertesystem
Exporo: Diese Mittelstädte sind im Aufwind für Immobilieninvestments
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Spectrum Pharmaceuticals-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Testosteron-Kurve
So schnell ist Ihr Internet wirklich  und so holen Sie noch mehr heraus
In der Krise zieht es viele Deutsche zurück an die Börse
Wie die Börse Corona trotzt
Die Reichen sind die Gewinner der Krise

News von

Achtung Vermieter: Schnell noch die neue Mehrwertsteuer in den Mietvertrag schreiben
Wirecard-Milliarden vermutlich weg - "Ein Desaster"
DAX im Minus: Anleger fürchten zweite Corona-Welle - Kurssturz bei Wirecard
Sind die Banken schon beauftragt? Was wir über die CureVac-Aktie wissen
Markteinschätzung: Jetzt kommt der schwierige Teil am Aktienmarkt

Heute im Fokus

Dow tiefer erwartet -- DAX weiter schwach -- Wirecard: Bankguthaben bestehen wahrscheinlich nicht -- Deutsche Wohnen mit erfolgreichem DAX-Start -- ams, Lufthansa, CANCOM, Fraport im Fokus

Eni erwirbt drei Windprojekte in Italien. Apples Entwicklerkonferenz WWDC findet erstmals online statt. EMA prüft Merck-Mittel Bavencio als Blasenkrebs-Erstlinientherapie. Sat.1 kauft Live-Rechte für Bundesliga-Spiele. Renault muss für Milliardenkredit Gegenleistungen erfüllen. freenet-Chef rechtfertigt Dividendenstreichung. American Airlines will sich angeblich Milliarden am Kapitalmarkt beschaffen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie nach Bewältigung der Corona-Pandemie gerne mehr von zu Hause aus arbeiten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:06 Uhr
Dow tiefer erwartet -- DAX weiter schwach -- Wirecard: Bankguthaben bestehen wahrscheinlich nicht -- Deutsche Wohnen mit erfolgreichem DAX-Start -- ams, Lufthansa, CANCOM, Fraport im Fokus
Ausland
15:05 Uhr
Darum passen Analysten Bewertungen für NVIDIA-Aktie und Intel-Aktie an
Aktie im Fokus
15:04 Uhr
Deutsche Wohnen-Aktie mit erfolgreichem DAX-Start
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Lufthansa AG823212
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TUITUAG00
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
TeslaA1CX3T
ITM Power plcA0B57L
BayerBAY001
Microsoft Corp.870747
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Amazon906866
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403