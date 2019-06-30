Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Pipeline Update

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, announced today financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019.

"Weve made significant progress on our pipeline in the last few months, said Joe Turgeon, President and CEO of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. "Most notably, we completed enrollment in our first two poziotinib cohorts in the ZENITH20 study and expect to see results from cohort 1 in the fourth quarter. Based on strong science, weve expanded the poziotinib development program to include additional areas of high unmet medical need in lung cancer. We also had a productive meeting with the FDA and expect to submit the ROLONTIS BLA in the fourth quarter.

Pipeline Overview:

Poziotinib, an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting EGFR and HER2 mutations:

The cornerstone poziotinb ZENITH20 trial currently consists of seven cohorts of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Cohorts Fully Enrolled Cohort 1: Previously treated patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutation; topline results expected in the fourth quarter 2019 Cohort 2: Previously treated patients with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutation; topline results expected in mid-2020 Cohorts Currently Enrolling Cohort 3: Treatment naïve patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutation Cohort 4: Treatment naïve patients with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutation Cohort 5: Previously treated or treatment naïve patients with EGFR or HER2 exon 20 insertion mutation Cohort 6: Previously treated first-line osimertinib patients with acquired EGFR mutations Cohort 7: Previously treated patients with atypical EGFR or HER2 mutation

Spectrum expects to initiate a basket study in H2 2019.

ROLONTIS® (eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting GCSF:

Integrated data from both Phase 3 ROLONTIS clinical trials with 643 patients were presented in a poster session at American Society of Clinical Oncology 2019 annual meeting. The analysis found that integrated efficacy and safety data from the two identically designed Phase 3 trials - ADVANCE and RECOVER - were consistent with results from the individual trials, demonstrating that ROLONTIS was non-inferior to pegfilgrastim in the reduction of duration of severe neutropenia (DSN) in all four cycles of treatment.



Spectrum met with the FDA and expects to submit the ROLONTIS BLA in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Business Development

In May 2019, Spectrum completed an asset purchase and license agreement with ImmunGene, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company. The deal includes an exclusive license for the intellectual property related to the FIT antibody-interferon fusion technology drug delivery platform and two innovative early-stage drug candidates derived from the platform. Originally developed by scientists at UCLA, the FIT platform fuses interferon with a monoclonal antibody providing a mechanism for targeting many different tumor antigens and has the potential for broad application in oncology.



Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2019 (All numbers are from Continuing Operations and are approximate)

GAAP Results

Spectrum recorded a loss of $28.8 million, or a loss of $0.26 per basic and diluted share, in the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, compared to income of $14.9 million, or $0.15 income per basic share and $0.14 per diluted share, in the comparable period in 2018. Total research and development expenses were $17.0 million in the quarter, as compared to $16.6 million in the same period in 2018. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $17.2 million in the quarter, compared to $16.4 million in the same period in 2018.

The company ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $282 million.

Non-GAAP Results

Spectrum recorded a non-GAAP loss of $25.2 million, or a non-GAAP loss of $0.23 per basic and diluted share, in the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, compared to a non-GAAP loss of $28.8 million, or a non-GAAP loss of $0.28 per basic and diluted share, in the comparable period in 2018. Non-GAAP research and development expenses were $13.2 million, as compared to $15.4 million in the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses were $13.7 million, as compared to $13.8 million in the same period in 2018.

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues (Note 1(b)) $  $  $  $  Operating costs and expenses: Selling, general and administrative 17,230 16,391 33,182 33,007 Research and development 16,982 16,595 38,868 29,960 Total operating costs and expenses 34,212 32,986 72,050 62,967 Loss from continuing operations (34,212 ) (32,986 ) (72,050 ) (62,967 ) Other income (expense): Interest income (expense), net 1,495 (242 ) 2,556 (473 ) Other income (expense), net 3,722 48,492 (7,563 ) 58,463 Total other income (expense) 5,217 48,250 (5,007 ) 57,990 (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (28,995 ) 15,264 (77,057 ) (4,977 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes from continuing operations 212 (370 ) 8,454 698 (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (28,783 ) $ 14,894 $ (68,603 ) $ (4,279 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 388 (1,150 ) 21,053 2,205 Net (loss) income $ (28,395 ) $ 13,744 $ (47,550 ) $ (2,074 ) Basic (loss) income per share: (Loss) income per common share from continuing operations $ (0.26 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.63 ) $ (0.04 ) Income (loss) per common share from discontinued operations  (0.01 ) 0.19 0.02 Net (loss) income per common share $ (0.26 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.44 ) $ (0.02 ) Diluted (loss) income per share: (Loss) income per common share from continuing operations $ (0.26 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.63 ) $ (0.04 ) Income (loss) per common share from discontinued operations  (0.01 ) 0.19 0.02 Net (loss) income per common share $ (0.26 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.44 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 110,345,135 102,597,059 109,744,405 101,747,416 Diluted 110,345,135 112,617,150 109,744,405 101,747,416

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Income from Discontinued Operations, net of Income Taxes (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Product sales, net*** $ (1,245 ) $ 23,753 $ 12,938 $ 51,863 License fees and service revenue  415 290 2,799 Total revenues $ (1,245 ) $ 24,168 $ 13,228 $ 54,662 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of sales (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 433 6,606 3,601 13,420 Selling, general and administrative (61 ) 7,060 5,890 14,549 Research and development 255 4,893 2,791 9,422 Amortization of intangible assets  6,934 1,248 13,880 Restructuring - employee severance**** (2,439 )  3,858  Total operating costs and expenses $ (1,812 ) $ 25,493 $ 17,388 $ 51,271 Income (loss) from discontinued operations $ 567 $ (1,325 ) $ (4,160 ) $ 3,391 Other (expense) income: Change in fair value of contingent consideration  (192 ) (1,478 ) (483 ) Gain on sale of Commercial Product Portfolio*   33,644  Total other (expense) income $  $ (192 ) $ 32,166 $ (483 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes 567 (1,517 ) 28,006 2,908 (Provision) benefit for income taxes from discontinued operations** (179 ) 367 (6,953 ) (703 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes $ 388 $ (1,150 ) $ 21,053 $ 2,205

*This pre-tax gain on sale represents the $158.8 million proceeds from the Commercial Product Portfolio Transaction less our $121.2 book value of transferred net assets (inclusive of assumed liabilities) to Acrotech on the March 1, 2019 closing date, and after legal and banker transaction expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2019 that aggregated $3.9 million.

**This income tax provision (benefit) represents an allocation of taxes as required under the intraperiod allocation guidance. Due to our aggregate net operating loss-carryforwards, no federal or state income tax payments are expected to be made relating to our current year activity, inclusive of our gain on sale of the Commercial Product Portfolio.

***The "Product sales, net is inclusive of our commercial product sales for January and February 2019, as well as recognized EVOMELA product sales during the second quarter of 2019 to a single customer under an active contract that was not yet assumed by Acrotech. The negative revenue value reflects actual government chargeback claims received during the three months ended June 30, 2019 that were in excess of current period revenue for this interim EVOMELA supply arrangement and our then-existing allowance for government chargebacks.

****The "Restructuring - employee severance negative value in the second quarter of 2019 reflects a current period reclassification to continuing operations "selling, general and administrative and "research and development expenses. This $2.4 million amount was previously included within "income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes in the first quarter of 2019.

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, expect per share and par value amounts) (Unaudited) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 118,251 $ 157,480 Restricted cash 4,020  Marketable securities 160,134 46,508 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $67 and $67, respectively 2,542 29,873 Other receivables 10,229 3,698 Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,839 7,574 Discontinued operations, current assets  5,555 Total current assets 306,015 250,688 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 4,534 385 Other assets 8,277 7,188 Facility and equipment under lease 3,842  Discontinued operations, non-current assets  132,625 Total assets $ 322,668 $ 390,886 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 44,455 $ 69,460 Accrued payroll and benefits 5,262 9,853 Contract liabilities 7,245 4,850 Discontinued operations, current liabilities  2,311 Total current liabilities 56,962 86,474 Deferred tax liabilities  1,469 Other long-term liabilities 10,923 5,650 Discontinued operations, non-current liabilities  14,031 Total liabilities 67,885 107,624 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding   Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 112,684,387 and 110,525,141

issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 112 110 Additional paid-in capital 905,871 886,740 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,764 ) (3,702 ) Accumulated deficit (647,436 ) (599,886 ) Total stockholders equity 254,783 283,262 Total liabilities and stockholders equity $ 322,668 $ 390,886

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (from Continuing Operations)

In this press release, Spectrum reports certain historical results that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), including non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share. Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the tables of this press release and the accompanying footnotes. The non-GAAP financial measures contained herein are a supplement to the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented exclude the items summarized in the below table.

Management believes that adjustments for these items assist investors in making comparisons of period-to-period operating results and that these items are not indicative of the company's on-going core operating performance. Management uses non-GAAP net income (loss) in its evaluation of the company's core after-tax results of operations and trends between fiscal periods and believes that these measures are important components of its internal performance measurement process. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in providing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision-making. Management believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates a comparison of the Companys underlying operating performance with that of other companies in its industry, which use similar non-GAAP measures to supplement their GAAP results.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein have certain limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of the company's business as determined in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including other companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative tool. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures contained within this news release with our GAAP financial results.

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments for Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, expect per share amounts) CONTINUING OPERATIONS ONLY CONTINUING OPERATIONS ONLY Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (1) GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 17,230 $ 16,391 $ 33,182 $ 33,007 Non-GAAP adjustments to SG&A: Stock-based compensation expense (3,555 ) (2,531 ) (7,030 ) (4,784 ) Depreciation expense (56 ) (61 ) (122 ) (108 ) Lease expense   (129 )  Severance expense 126  (1,515 )  Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 13,745 $ 13,799 $ 24,386 $ 28,115 (2) GAAP research and development $ 16,982 $ 16,595 $ 38,868 $ 29,960 Non-GAAP adjustments to R&D: Stock-based compensation expense (1,344 ) (650 ) (2,227 ) (1,281 ) Depreciation expense (13 ) (2 ) (15 ) (5 ) Severance expense 286  (260 )  R&D milestones and in-license upfront fees (2,751 ) (500 ) (2,751 ) (500 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 13,160 $ 15,443 $ 33,615 $ 28,174 (3) GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (28,783 ) $ 14,894 $ (68,603 ) $ (4,279 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to net (loss) income from continuing operations: Adjustments to SG&A and R&D as noted above 7,307 3,744 14,049 6,678 Adjustments to other (income) expense (3,477 ) (47,789 ) 8,428 (57,333 ) Adjustments to (benefit) provision for income taxes (212 ) 370 (8,454 ) (698 ) Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations $ (25,165 ) $ (28,781 ) $ (54,580 ) $ (55,632 ) (4) GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations - per basic share $ (0.26 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.63 ) $ (0.04 ) GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations - per diluted share $ (0.26 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.63 ) $ (0.04 ) Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations - per basic and diluted share $ (0.23 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.55 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 110,345,135 102,597,059 109,744,405 101,747,416 Diluted 110,345,135 112,617,150 109,744,405 101,747,416

(1) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses (from continuing operations): These amounts reflect adjustments to reverse allocated operating expenses for certain non-cash items (including stock-based compensation, depreciation and lease expense), as well as the reversal of non-recurring severance expenses. We believe the resulting non-GAAP SG&A value is reflective of the period-over-period success of our administrative expense control and more indicative of our normalized SG&A expense trends.

(2) Non-GAAP research and development expenses (from continuing operations): These amounts reflect adjustments to reverse allocated operating expenses for certain non-cash items (including stock-based compensation and depreciation), as well as non-recurring severance expenses and R&D milestone achievements and upfront in-license fees that we record to this expense caption. We believe this resulting non-GAAP R&D value is more indicative of our normalized R&D expense trends.

(3) Non-GAAP net loss (from continuing operations): These amounts reflect all non-GAAP adjustments described in (1) through (2) above, plus other non-cash and/or non-recurring items, including: (i) adjustments to reverse the impact of income taxes; (ii) reversal of foreign exchange gains and losses (non-cash); (iii) reversal of debt discount accretion expense (non-cash) for our convertible notes during the prior year period; and (iv) reversal of the mark-to-market adjustment (non-cash) on our equity securities holdings.

(4) Non-GAAP net loss per share (from continuing operations): These amounts reflect all non-GAAP adjustments in (1) through (3) above to present our overall non-GAAP financial results for each period on a per-share basis.

