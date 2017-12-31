Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the 2018 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on February 22nd

15.02.2018 13:00
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biotechnology Company with fully integrated commercial and drug development operations with a primary focus in Hematology and Oncology, today announced that an overview of the Company's business strategy and commercial and development-stage programs will be given at the 2018 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York. The Company presentation is on Thursday, February 22, 2018, at 10:30 AM ET.

A live webcast of Spectrum's presentation will be available at http://www.sppirx.com.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a leading biotechnology company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug products, with a primary focus in Hematology and Oncology. Spectrum currently markets six hematology/oncology drugs, and has an advanced stage pipeline that has the potential to transform the Company. Spectrum's strong track record for in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, and expertise in clinical development have generated a robust, diversified, and growing pipeline of product candidates in advanced-stage Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies. More information on Spectrum is available at www.sppirx.com.

Forward-looking statement  This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to Spectrums business and its future, including certain company milestones, Spectrum's ability to identify, acquire, develop and commercialize a broad and diverse pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products, the timing and results of FDA decisions, and any statements that relate to the intent, belief, plans or expectations of Spectrum or its management, or that are not a statement of historical fact. Risks that could cause actual results to differ include the possibility that Spectrums existing and new drug candidates may not prove safe or effective, the possibility that our existing and new applications to the FDA and other regulatory agencies may not receive approval in a timely manner or at all, the possibility that our existing and new drug candidates, if approved, may not be more effective, safer or more cost efficient than competing drugs, the possibility that our efforts to acquire or in-license and develop additional drug candidates may fail, our dependence on third parties for clinical trials, manufacturing, distribution and quality control and other risks that are described in further detail in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.® is a registered trademark of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc and its affiliate. REDEFINING CANCER CARE and the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals logos are trademarks owned by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2018 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved

18.12.2017Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
19.10.2017Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
04.10.2017Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
16.08.2017Spectrum Pharmaceuticals BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
05.11.2015Spectrum Pharmaceuticals OutperformRBC Capital Markets
