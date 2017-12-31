Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the 2018 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on February 22nd

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biotechnology
Company with fully integrated commercial and drug development operations
with a primary focus in Hematology and Oncology, today announced that an
overview of the Company's business strategy and commercial and
development-stage programs will be given at the 2018 RBC Capital Markets
Global Healthcare Conference being held at the Lotte New York Palace
Hotel in New York. The Company presentation is on Thursday, February 22,
2018, at 10:30 AM ET.
A live webcast of Spectrum's presentation will be available at http://www.sppirx.com.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a leading biotechnology company focused on
acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug products, with a primary
focus in Hematology and Oncology. Spectrum currently markets six
hematology/oncology drugs, and has an advanced stage pipeline that has
the potential to transform the Company. Spectrum's strong track record
for in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, and expertise in
clinical development have generated a robust, diversified, and growing
pipeline of product candidates in advanced-stage Phase 2 and Phase 3
studies. More information on Spectrum is available at www.sppirx.com.
Forward-looking statement This press release may contain
forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future
performance of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals that involve risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.
These
statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations.
These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that
relate to Spectrums business and its future, including certain company
milestones, Spectrum's ability to identify, acquire, develop and
commercialize a broad and diverse pipeline of late-stage clinical and
commercial products, the timing and results of FDA decisions, and any
statements that relate to the intent, belief, plans or expectations of
Spectrum or its management, or that are not a statement of historical
fact.
Risks that could cause actual results to differ include the
possibility that Spectrums existing and new drug candidates may not
prove safe or effective, the possibility that our existing and new
applications to the FDA and other regulatory agencies may not receive
approval in a timely manner or at all, the possibility that our existing
and new drug candidates, if approved, may not be more effective, safer
or more cost efficient than competing drugs, the possibility that our
efforts to acquire or in-license and develop additional drug candidates
may fail, our dependence on third parties for clinical trials,
manufacturing, distribution and quality control and other risks that are
described in further detail in the Company's reports filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Company does not plan to
update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any
duty to update the information contained in this press release except as
required by law.
SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.® is a
registered trademark of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc and its affiliate.
REDEFINING CANCER CARE and the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals logos are
trademarks owned by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Any other
trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
© 2018 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
