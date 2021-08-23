  • Suche
23.08.2021 23:41

Spirent Federal Collaborating with Xona Space Systems

Spirent Federal Systems announces a collaboration with Xona Space Systems to develop simulation and test capabilities for Xona signals produced by small satellites (smallsats) operating in low Earth orbit (LEO). Xona is a San Mateo-based startup developing a smallsat constellation for a dedicated positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) service.

Xonas patent-pending approach using small satellites in LEO is intended to improve global PNT resilience and accuracy by both enhancing GNSS and operating as an independent system. Xonas high-power signals utilize advanced signal structure and security techniques, improving jamming and spoofing resistance as well as multi-path mitigation.

"We do all we can to protect, toughen, and augment PNT and are eager to work with emerging companies like Xona who are developing a next-gen navigation and timing architecture, said Jennifer Smith, Senior Director of Business Development at Spirent Federal. "Our simulators provide critical support to developers and integrators by enabling testing and validation before the product deploys.

The space and defense sectors also benefit from Spirent Federals expertise in generating high fidelity RF signals using quadrature (I/Q) data. Spirent test tools allow the full customization of I/Q data. Customers can generate unique I/Q data corresponding to experimental modulation schemes and use Spirent Federals signal generation capabilities to create the corresponding RF. Such rapid prototyping allows for quick turnaround times and shorter iteration cycles. Alternatively, scenarios created using Spirent Federals proprietary SimGEN software can be saved as I/Q data which can be processed by software-implemented receivers.

"Building a new generation of satellite navigation and timing services goes far beyond just the satellites, said Brian Manning, CEO of Xona Space Systems. "It requires building an entire ecosystem from ground stations to chipset manufacturers to end users and systems integrators. Having reliable and trusted simulation capabilities is critical to support all of these areas, which is why we are thrilled to be working with Spirent to provide a robust solution to our partners.

Contact Spirent Federal to discuss testing requirements. Contact Xona to learn more about their PNT service.

About Xona Space Systems, Inc.

Xona Space Systems is developing the first ever independent high-performance satellite navigation and timing system designed to meet the needs of intelligent systems. Delivered via a secure, high-power signal from Xona's low Earth orbit satellites, the patent-pending Pulsar service aims to enable the next wave of connected technology. Learn more at www.xonaspace.com or follow Xona Space Systems on Twitter @XonaSpace.

About Spirent Federal Systems

Spirent Federal Systems was formed in July 2001 by Spirent Communications as a wholly owned subsidiary and U.S. proxy company. Spirent Federal markets and sells Spirent Communications products in North America. The company also provides value-added features and ongoing customer support. Spirent Federal Systems is headquartered in Pleasant Grove, UT, with support and sales offices throughout the US. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is the leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, SD-WAN, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

