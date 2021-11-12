  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Wie machen Sie Ihre Bestandsimmobilien jetzt zukunftsfähig? Antworten liefert das Dossier "Upgrade statt Abriss"
Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen -w-
12.11.2021 21:53

Spirent Federal Launches New Flex Power Capability

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Spirent Federal announces a new positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) test capability commonly referred to as programmable poweror flex poweravailable at no additional cost to qualified customers under support. The new capability allows the user to easily apply flex power configurations to existing scenarios.

Flex power is the reallocation of transmit power among individual signals in GPS satellites, providing a countermeasure against GPS jamming. Spirent simulators fully support programmable power for M-code, Y-code, and C/A (coarse acquisition) code.

"From the time that we ascertained the need for flex power simulation, to the delivery of a completed easy-to-use utility was a very short time, said Ellen Hall, President/CEO of Spirent Federal. "It is this kind of responsiveness that we strive for here at Spirent Federal, so we can pass along the benefits to our customers.

Flex power is available on the Spirent GSS9000 GPS / GNSS constellation simulator. For more information on flex power and other test solutions, contact Spirent Federal.

About Spirent Federal Systems

Spirent Federal Systems was formed in July 2001 by Spirent Communications as a wholly owned subsidiary and U.S. proxy company. Spirent Federal markets and sells Spirent Communications products in North America. The company also provides value-added features and ongoing customer support. Spirent Federal Systems is headquartered in Pleasant Grove, UT, with support and sales offices throughout the US. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Spirent
Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is the leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, SD-WAN, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Nachrichten zu Spirent plc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Spirent News
RSS Feed
Spirent zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Spirent plc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
05.08.2011Spirent overweightMorgan Stanley
13.05.2011Spirent buyCitigroup Corp.
22.04.2005Spirent: OverweightJP Morgan
05.08.2011Spirent overweightMorgan Stanley
13.05.2011Spirent buyCitigroup Corp.
22.04.2005Spirent: OverweightJP Morgan

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Spirent plc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Spirent News

09.11.21Spirent Offers First Commercially Available Test Capability for Galileo HAS
26.10.21Spirent Comm PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
11.11.21Spirent Comm PLC : Third Quarter 2021 Trading Update
Weitere Spirent News
Werbung

Trading-News

BioNTech-Aktie bereits in der technischen Baisse: Das sollten Anleger beachten!
Salzgitter arbeitet wieder in schwarzen Zahlen
DZ BANK - Öl & Gas im Preisrausch - wohin geht die Rohstoff-Reise?
Vontobel: Metaverseum - ist es Mega? Ist es das nächste große Investment-Ding oder eine lächerliche virtuelle Vision?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Noch wenige Plätze frei: Solidvest verlost 25.000 Euro unter nächsten 100 Neukunden
20 Jahre IPConcept - 20 Fakten und Stimmen zum Jubiläum
Schwerpunkt der Woche: So gut wie Gold
Bit Capital startet zwei Krypto-Fonds
Geldpolitik vs. Inflation?
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Spirent-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Spirent Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Black Friday: Diese Deals gibt es bereits jetzt
So sparen Sie am Black Friday bei Staubsaugern und Saugrobotern
Die Luxus-Aktien  So profitieren Anleger vom Megatrend
Günstige Fernseher am Black Friday kaufen? Darauf sollten Sie achten
Handy am Black Friday  das sind die besten Angebote

News von

Siemens Energy, Bayer und Allianz: Drei DAX-Aktien nach Zahlen im Anlage-Check
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Anleger hoffen auf 737-Order für Boeing
DAX-Chartanalyse: Die Nachfrage beginnt schon früh
Europa scheint keinen starken Euro mehr haben zu wollen
Siemens-Aktie nach Zahlen: Buschs Premiere bringt Gewinnsprung - Dividende angehoben

Heute im Fokus

DAX: Kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- US-Handel endet grün -- J&J teilt sich auf -- Musk verkauft Tesla-Aktien -- Telekom: Durchwachsenes Q3 -- Lufthansa, VW, Knorr-Bremse, Deutsche Wohnen im Fokus

GlaxoSmithKline und Vir vermelden Studienerfolg mit COVID-19-Behandlung. Hapag-Lloyd erwartet auch 2022 Transportengpässe - Gewinn verzehnfacht. Pirelli erhöht erneut Umsatzprognose. Richemont steigert Umsatz klar über Vorkrisenniveau. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank wird noch zuversichtlicher für 2021. Deutsche Euroshop bestätigt Prognose. Fortum verdient im dritten Quartal mehr.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die smartesten Städte Deutschlands
Das sind die smartesten Städte in Deutschland
Hier ist das Wohnen für Studierende am teuersten
Das sind die elf teuersten deutschen Studentenstädte
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie angesichts der steigenden Corona-Inzidenz für eine Impfpflicht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen