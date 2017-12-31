Spirent Positions To Assure Next-Generation Device And Network Performance

Spirent
Communications plc (LSE:SPT), the trusted provider of test,
measurement, assurance and analytics solutions for next-generation
devices and networks, today announced the company-wide "Promise.
Assured. business initiative to leverage its proven innovation to
pursue emerging technologies and new industries and extend into service
provider and enterprise networks. The company will focus on assuring
customer performance and revenues with solutions for 5G, lifecycle
service assurance and analytics, and cybersecurity. It will also explore
new business opportunities in virtualization, autonomous vehicles and
automotive.
"Markets are transforming rapidly and our role in this new frontier is
to march alongside our customers, not just as solution providers but
true partners, said Eric Hutchinson, CEO, Spirent. "That means
delivering insights that influence and support strategies for revenue
growth and cost savings throughout the organizations we serve, as we
help accelerate the transition of devices, equipment and applications
from the lab into the operational network.
Spirents focus on 5G, lifecycle service assurance and analytics for
better customer experiences and cybersecurity to simplify and validate
defenses will include solutions for development, benchmarking and
management of mobile networks, Ethernet business services, and
virtualized network functions. It will see the company working with
customers in new ways, leveraging deep expertise and experience in:
-
5G As 5G investments gain momentum globally, Spirent enables
and assures 5G products and services, including hybrid networks. The
company will continue to create 5G test solutions for development of
5G devices and network equipment, and expand focus to include service
assurance and analytics of 5G networks.
-
Lifecycle Service Assurance As great customer experiences
become the next competitive battleground, Spirent will deliver
real-time operational analytics to address issues before they impact
service performance and customer experience, leveraging automation,
analytics and active testing technologies. This includes expanding the
companys VisionWorks solutions to 5G and IoT and incorporating
artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics into
new applications.
-
Cybersecurity Spirent tests products and networks for
security vulnerabilities, offering cybersecurity products that
simulate a wide range of scenarios with real world traffic mixes and
services that provide industry-leading expertise. The company fosters
collaborative industry efforts, including through its work as a
founding member of NetSecOPEN,
the open industry group that brings together security product vendors,
test tool vendors and test labs to develop test specifications.
Spirent will expand its security products and services, including new
data breach detection assessment capabilities as it accelerates
growth in this market.
Spirent is recognized globally as a leader in lab-based high-speed
Ethernet, positioning and mobile network infrastructure testing, and
service assurance systems for service providers. The company will
continue to advance in these markets while innovating toward
cybersecurity solutions, and automated testing and development of
autonomous service assurance solutions. It will also focus on validating
automotive Ethernet performance and evaluating vehicle-to-vehicle,
vehicle-to-infrastructure and autonomous vehicle implementation
readiness.
The "Promise. Assured. initiative is supported by a new branding
campaign that emphasizes Spirents capabilities to bring clarity to
increasing device and network complexity, and serve as trusted advisors
to help enable and assure the promises Spirents customers make to their
customers.
About Spirent
Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) offers test, measurement,
analytics and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and
networks. The company provides products, services and information for
high-speed Ethernet, positioning and mobile network infrastructure
markets, with expanding focus on service assurance, cybersecurity and
5G. Spirent is accelerating the transition of connected devices, network
equipment and applications from development labs to the operational
network, as it continues to innovate toward fully-automated testing and
autonomous service assurance solutions.
For more information, please visit www.spirent.com
